Spring football is here!

Mizzou Links for February 26, 2024.

By Josh Matejka
Spring is here, spring is here...

Life is skittles and life is beer! If you got that reference, good for you.

Today marks the start of spring football for your Missouri Tigers, culminating in the March 16 Black and Gold game. Today’s only events will be media availability (which we’ll be sure to cover for you), but if you want a more robust preview of spring ball, may I suggest the following?

From your very own hub of Mizzou Football analysis, Rock M Nation:

And we’ve got plenty more in the coming weeks... but in case you want to look elsewhere while you wait:

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • It’s been a tough year for Coach CY and the Tigers, but he got a momentary reprieve this weekend when his jersey was retired at Georgia Southern. Congrats, Coach!
  • Mizzou Hoops is in desperate need of a productive big. Four-star recruit Peyton Marshall believes he’s the man for the job.
  • That Jontay to X link-up is too smooth.
  • Kameron Misner with one of the best inside-the-park-home-runs you’ll ever see.
