Spring football is here!

Spring is here, spring is here...
Life is skittles and life is beer! If you got that reference, good for you.
Today marks the start of spring football for your Missouri Tigers, culminating in the March 16 Black and Gold game. Today’s only events will be media availability (which we’ll be sure to cover for you), but if you want a more robust preview of spring ball, may I suggest the following?
From your very own hub of Mizzou Football analysis, Rock M Nation:
- With Sam Horn on the shelf, what’s Plan B for a backup quarterback?
- Spring football questions, athletic director conversations, and an untouchable coach
- Spring Football Topics for Mizzou in 2024
- Sam Horn’s injury puts him at a crossroads: Is his future in football or baseball?
And we’ve got plenty more in the coming weeks... but in case you want to look elsewhere while you wait:
Spring is in the air - and so is spring football. If you're not already subscribed, read the latest Mizzou Morning Matters now.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) February 23, 2024
https://t.co/hnyw9mHvHC pic.twitter.com/Tcc1zeuqHB
Tonight on SportsZone: @byEliHoff joins me for Sunday Sit-down to break down the #Mizzou athletic director situation ⤵️ we also talk some spring football! Yes, it's already here, folks— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) February 25, 2024
Don't miss it tonight!
: 9:30 Fox 22
: 10:30 ABC 17 pic.twitter.com/CnW0AQVEoy
