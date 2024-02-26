Tobias Ten: More Hoops

What a week it has been for Missouri sports!

Softball had a pretty good week, going 3-2; overall, they are off to a great start; ranked 13th in the country with a 13-2 record.

Baseball started their season under new coach Kerrick Jackson in California, playing some SoCal teams like Cal State Bakersfield, San Diego State, and UC San Diego. (Are we playing the whole state?)

Wrestling was routed at Iowa, and gymnastics lost at Auburn. A busy week with a great deal of games!

Unfortunately, none of them happened in Columbia, except for one men’s game, against mighty Tennessee.

So, this week is pretty much just Tennessee photos. But this wasn’t just an ordinary men’s game, there was a great deal of off- and on-court drama! With that being said, here is the Feb. 19-25 Tobias Ten.

1. Fire & Fury

This season, I have taken very many Angry Dennis photos, especially when he’s arguing with referees. I can’t remember taking any such pictures last season in the five games I covered, so perhaps this is a new side of Dennis.

I’m a little miffed that he’s somewhat blocked by the other ref. But it’s an improvement over the norm: refs standing directly in front of my camera to try to stop me from getting a single shot off. (See, as a photog, I don’t like the refs either, but for a totally different reason than all you fans.)

2. Eli Drip-witz

One notable attendee: Eli Drinkwitz, appearing in public for the first time (I think?) since Desiree Reed-Francois announced that she would leave Missouri for Arizona, was audibly animated during the game, wearing a dope jacket, shouting what some say were obscenities at the Tennessee bench.

A Knoxville reporter claims that Drinkwitz was shouting insults to Tennessee’s Zakai Zeigler.

Even if so, it wouldn’t be the worst thing a coach has said recently, with Georgetown’s Ed Cooley obscenely bragging about his wealth to a Seton Hall student, and UConn’s Dan Hurley telling a Providence fan last week “I will knock you out!”

Whatever he was saying couldn’t have been that bad, presumably, as his two daughters (just out of frame) sitting right by his side.

3. The Tattoo

During a loose ball, I took this boring and unusable shot of Tamar Bates(‘s arms) going for a loose ball.

But further inspection revealed something really cool: One of his tattoos, on his right forearm, shows a pawn looking itself in the mirror and seeing a king.

This one was a big hit on Twitter. Some pointed out that that’s “not how chess works,” but I’m sure Tamar doesn’t care, and he probably shouldn’t listen anyway, given that it’s permanent.

4. Save It For Later

Mizzou was given very little time to do anything at the end of the first half, but it was enough time for Anthony Robinson to attempt a last-ditch shot before the buzzer.

Behind Ant stands referee Chuck Jones signaling “no good” on the shot. Also behind him stands a lady with her hands up in celebration, who apparently hasn’t yet realized that the shot was both no good and too late.

5. Wrong “Block M” School

These three student assistants from Tennessee apparently thought that they were visiting Michigan and not Missouri, as they were all covering their mouths with clipboards, like Mizzou was going to try to read their lips.

How important could that be, anyway? It was probably just something like, “Did these guys really beat us twice last year?” Or maybe, “Is that their football coach over there yelling at us? I’m still mad over how he iced our kicker.” (Real ones remember.)

6. Barnes, the Noble?

One of the first things they teach you in photo class is “framing,” where you frame something important (here, Tennessee coach Rick Barnes) between some other things (his assistants, Rod Clark, left, and Justin Gainey, right.) What do you know, photo class is useful once in a while!

With his win last night, Barnes is now 1-2 against Dennis Gates all-time, putting Gates above John Calipari in terms of their record against Barnes. *Unless you count a game from November 15, 2000, when Barnes’ Texas team beat California, where Dennis Gates was a junior for the Golden Bears. (Yes, I spent too long on Basketball-Reference.com trying to find this stat.)

7. Dalton Connect

While I love Missouri, once in a while I must share a photo of us getting owned at something, which is often these days when it comes to men’s basketball. Here, Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht blocked Noah Carter, despite the two being at the same listed height (6’6,) Knecht shut Carter down.

8. Two Legends Coexisting

J. Cole once complained that “They act like two legends cannot coexist.” Yet, visiting Mizzou during that game were Kobe Brown, of NBA fame, and now with the Clippers’ G-League affiliate, and Ben Sternberg, who entertained us all with his “Sternberg Scoops.”

9. What He Said

According to students, all signs related to Desiree Reed-Francois’ departure, including extremely inoffensive slogans like “We Love You DRF,” were not allowed into the stadium. However, there are no restrictions on blank boards!

The Zou came up with this here catchy slogan. Later signs revealed fascinating (and frankly AWESOME) ideas such as “Gomillion for AD.”

10. Tomorrow, tomorrow, it’s only a day away…

Well, I’ve kind of run out of basketball photos to say interesting things about, so instead I will borrow from last year to celebrate my favorite occasion of the year: baseball’s Opening Day!

Here’s Mizzou’s 2023 team celebrating after Hank Zeisler scored off of Matt Garcia’s walk-off single to beat #4 Vanderbilt, 4-3, ending the Commodores’ undefeated streak in SEC play.

The majors’ Opening Day is still a ways away, but Mizzou’s home opener is only tomorrow! Spring sports is back in a big way this week, with baseball and softball returning and some hoops and gymnastics action as well! Expect more than one sport in next week’s recap.