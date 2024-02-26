Eli Drinkwitz Addresses Media Before 2024 Spring Camp

Here’s a quick look at some of the bigger topics that Head Football Coach Eliah Drinkwitz addressed Monday afternoon in a press conference to kick off the spring practice period…

Goals in spring

Drink mentioned the primary goals he’s looking to attain in spring practice, which include:

Individual player development – “It’s about these guys getting better.”

Identifying the strengths and weaknesses of the team – “We have five months to attack this.”

Continuing to develop leadership and the “just us” team culture that was so vital in last year’s big season.

Starting Over

Drink talked many times over about how everything is new going forward. He gave a tip of the proverbial hat to all the outgoing players who helped the Tigers to such great success in 2023, but he is confident that this new group understands the challenge ahead.

“What matters is now, and the people who are here with the opportunities moving forward,” Drinkwitz said. “In order to go further faster, you have to start over in laying the foundation.” He thanked the outgoing players as well as coaches who moved on from last year’s staff, as well as the now-departed Athletic Director Desireé Reed-Francois.

Drink gave a sensible analogy about going further faster when he compared starting a new season to the act of reading a book for the second time. He talked about when you re-read a book, you don’t skip chapters, but you are able to read it faster.

Competition vs. Complacency

The questions came from assembled media about how the 2024 Tigers would handle the fact that they are now the hunted (considered by many to be a pre-season top-10 team), rather than the hunters from 2023 who snuck up on the unsuspecting college football world.

Drink mentioned the coaching staff changes, as well as the departed players, who give plenty of motivation for the team to not go through the motions in the spring.

“The changes have created a sense of urgency, personally for me, but also for the team,” he said. For the current team to see their former teammates competing in the Senior Bowl, and with a school-record eight Tigers competing in the NFL Combines, Drink believes that’s great motivation by itself.

“They want to put themselves in that same position,” he said. He talked about seeing the next wave of leadership he expected from a core group of returners such as Brady Cook, Connor Tollison, Theo Wease, Jr. on offense and guys such as Kristian Williams, Chuck Hicks, Johnny Walker, Jr. and Triston Newson on defense.

The money quote from this topic to me was this:

“If you get caught patting yourself on the back for last year, you’re going to be disappointed. Nobody here is sitting around staring at the Cotton Bowl trophy.”

Newcomers

Drink started his availability by giving his thoughts on some of the portal transfers who have Mizzou fans teeming with excitement. Here were some of his thoughts:

On Cayden Green, Drink said he has “position flexibility” and would begin the spring at left tackle, while touting his length, speed, athleticism and tenacity.

He also touted incoming transfer running backs Marcus Carroll and Nate Noel and called them significant additions at a position of need, after Mizzou lost the SEC’s leading rusher in Mr. All-Everything Cody Schrader.

“Noel has a lot of speed, and he’s very familiar with our outside zone scheme,” said Drinkwitz. “Carroll has more size, he’s more of the durable type back. But that doesn’t discount (Jamal) Roberts, T-Man (Tavorus Jones) or anybody who wants to contribute. If our team hasn’t learned the lesson from Cody, who was eighth on the depth chart his first spring – whoever earns the job earns the job.”

Injuries

The only injuries discussed Monday impact DB Isaac Thompson and QB Sam Horn, who will both miss all of spring camp. Horn chose to have the full Tommy John surgery performed to repair his right throwing elbow this off-season and Drinkwitz stated he didn’t see any way he would be able to return in time for the 2024 season.

“We want him 100 percent (healthy) when he’s back,” Drinkwitz said. “We want him throwing 96 (mph) off the bump and throwing 50-yard touchdowns,” he said.

Random mentions

When asked about Brady Cook and what’s expected of him this spring, Drink didn’t worry about his star QB trying to do too much, especially with Horn out. “Brady hasn’t changed since week three when we beat K-State. He’s Mr. Consistent, I really don’t worry about that part of it. I have no sense that he’s approaching things any different,” Drink said. Then he cracked a joke about seeing Brady on more commercials, along with the fact that he’s driving a nicer car due to NIL opportunities…

Drink mentioned the possibility that the Tigers might look to the transfer portal after spring ball to add to the depth at signal caller, given the absence of Horn for 2024.

New defensive coordinator Corey Batoon will employ a 4-2-5 base defensive set, which he’s had a lot of success with in previous stops. That being said, Drink also noted that Batoon wants his defense to be multiple in order to adjust as situations present themselves. He said there would be some changes that the returning players will have to learn and adapt to, but that a lot of what’s been done will carry over.

When asked about the working relationship between him and Reed-Francois, Drinkwitz was complimentary of his former boss.

“I had a great relationship with Desiree. We worked well together to advance the athletic department and the football program, we accomplished that,” he said. When asked about the prospect of a new AD coming in, Drink is unfazed. “It’s not a challenge to have someone new come in, it’s an opportunity. How do we build Mizzou Football to last for a long time as a premier place to come and play college football? I’m excited about what this will be moving forward and the opportunity we have to improve our condition. And make no mistake, we have to get better.”