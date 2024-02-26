Mizzou women’s basketball stonewalled by Ole Miss in ninth straight loss

On Monday night, Missouri women’s basketball (11-16, 2-12 SEC) had some answers for Ole Miss (20-7, 10-4 SEC). For a portion of the game, it looked like the Tigers were figuring it out.

Unfortunately for them, that portion was very small.

For most of the contest, Ole Miss had its way with Missouri, as the Rebels’ stifling defense propelled them to a dominant 66-45 victory.

The Tigers and Rebels were deadlocked throughout the first quarter. Offense became a scarce resource; neither team could get into a consistent groove on that end of the floor. Despite Grace Slaughter and Mama Dembele contributing two baskets each, the only other first quarter points Missouri scored were a pair of free throws from Ashton Judd. Hayley Frank shot 0/6 from the field, and Ole Miss lead 13-10 after the first quarter.

The second quarter saw the Rebels pull away. It wasn’t their offense that was carrying the load — they only scored 13 points in the frame. Rather, it was Ole Miss’ defense, as they limited Missouri to just seven points, the second-fewest points the Tigers have scored in a quarter this season (they scored six in the third quarter against Alabama on Jan. 7). Missouri turned the ball over eight times and got out-rebounded 22-12. Ole Miss led 26-17 going into halftime.

This was the Ole Miss special — muck everything up and turn SEC basketball into Big Ten football. It’s how the Rebels knocked off Stanford in last year’s NCAA Tournament, it’s how they’ve beaten multiple SEC foes this season, and it’s how they were beating Missouri on Monday night.

However, just as Missouri has done so many times this season, it clawed right back into the game. Ole Miss started the third quarter with the same momentum it had at the end of the first half, as the Rebels led the Tigers 40-22 at the under-5 timeout.

It was then that Missouri gave Ole Miss a taste of its own medicine; the Tigers didn’t just turn the Rebels over, they capitalized on their newfound opportunities as well. From the under-5 timeout until the 70-second mark of the quarter, Ole Miss committed three turnovers, each of which led to points for the home team on the other end. During this time, six different Tigers scored, as they went on an 11-0 run that cut the lead to seven.

However, just as Missouri has done so many times this season, their comeback efforts were thwarted in the end. Ole Miss ended the third quarter with a pair of jumpers that pushed its lead to 11 at the start of the fourth quarter.

That’s where it got ugly.

Similarly to the first two quarters, Missouri couldn’t really do anything productive on offense. Most of its possessions in the fourth quarter either ended with a missed shot or a turnover. Frank and Slaughter tried their best to get something going, but nothing was falling. Only Dembele and Hilke Feldrappe scored for the Tigers outside of the final minute of the game, and when the final buzzer sounded, the scoreboard read Ole Miss 66, Missouri 45.

Missouri’s 45 points tied a season-low — it also scored 45 against South Carolina on Feb. 8. The Tigers also shot 0/7 from downtown; the last time they went scoreless from beyond the arc was Feb. 3, 2022 against...Ole Miss. They were also -6 in the turnover margin category and were out-rebounded by 16.

Dembele led the Tigers in scoring with 11 points, followed by Slaughter and Judd with 10 apiece. Frank shot 1/12 from the field; her 8.3 percent shooting clip marked the worst of her 138-game collegiate career.

The Tigers will be back in action on Thursday, as they’ll host Vanderbilt (20-8, 7-7 SEC) at 8 p.m. CST.