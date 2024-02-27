Mizzou Spring Football is underway, plus updated rankings for softball and gymnastics

Spring football coverage? Spring football coverage. Mizzou Football’s spring season essentially got underway on Monday with Eli Drinkwitz addressing the media to preview it — and you can read Chad Moller’s post on Drinkwitz’s presser here.

Meanwhile, Mizzou Softball isn’t undefeated anymore — but you can’t win them all, I suppose. The Tigers did go 3-2 overall at the Marry Nutter Collegiate Classic over the weekend — but suffered two tough one-run losses to San Diego State (3-2) and Baylor (5-4). With that, Missouri dropped four spots to No. 15 in the latest D1Softball rankings.

D1Softball Top 25: Week 3



LSU In the Top Three, Virginia Tech Enters the Poll.



Presented by @NettingPros



https://t.co/j5Wo0zUVlo pic.twitter.com/4t68z3yVni — D1Softball (@D1Softball) February 26, 2024

On Softball America, the Tigers dropped five spots to No. 13.

Headed into the last week of February, where does your team rank?



https://t.co/omEXALIUCh pic.twitter.com/nmtdREKb6y — Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) February 26, 2024

At 13-2 overall, Mizzou heads to Lincoln for the Big Red Invitational and will have doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday vs Nebraska and Wichita State.

Hear from Larissa Anderson on the team’s 13-2 start to the season:

#Mizzou softball has played postseason-caliber competition to start the 2024 season and sits as a top-15 team, at 13-2.



Head coach Larissa Anderson says it's a different culture. Very selfless group: "Star in the role that you're in and work for the role that you want." pic.twitter.com/8LVtjnqGYi — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) February 26, 2024

And in the latest Road to Nationals rankings, Mizzou Gymnastics stays put at No. 13 in the first week of NQS scoring — checking in at 11th on vault, 14th on bars, 18th on beam, and 9th on floor.

Staying put at No. 13 in the first week of NQS scoring.



https://t.co/Et7tREJpc0#MIZ pic.twitter.com/CU9Cr6b24e — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 26, 2024

Sienna Schreiber is currently the SEC beam co-leader in NQS and No. 7 in the country.

Sienna Schreiber is your @SEC beam co-leader in NQS and No. 7 in the nation #MIZ pic.twitter.com/Jn7X2gcyHZ — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 26, 2024

What is NQS (National Qualifying Score) you ask? Read up on Karen Steger’s preview and recap from the Auburn meet.

Mizzou finally returns home to the Hearnes Center on late afternoon Sunday vs No. 12 Arkansas — a 5:00 p.m. CST start on the SEC Network.

New Words: Peyton Marshall (@nlmbpeyton) recently rolled through Indy with @OvertimeElite, and I got the chance to see the #Mizzou signee up close.



He's lighter on his feet and growing as a facilitator — but can still throw his weight around. https://t.co/HYnSdY4jov — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) February 26, 2024

A new addition for the Columbia Missourian team:

Some personal news: I’m excited to announce that I am officially joining the Mizzou Football beat for @CoMoSports. Covering college football has been a dream of mine and I am honored to do so with some of the best, @Kingbus5 and @Davis_Wilson41. Let’s get started! — Amelia Hurley (@ameliahurley_) February 27, 2024

Missouri football from Kortay Vincent: 5 burning questions entering spring practice

The Tigers post the second-lowest score of the day as @jacklundin01 remains atop the leaderboard at the Southern Highlands Collegiate! #MIZ ⛳️



https://t.co/F4kLMV2GHw pic.twitter.com/Ku2fEc4Qvu — Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) February 27, 2024

Hello, Trent Burns!

2025 Lee’s Summit North WR Isaiah Mozee will be taking an official visit to Mizzou June 21-23:

KCOU has announced “Sportsmania” from April 2-3 with 24 hours of non-stop sports coverage. More details:

NEWS: KCOU Sports is excited to announce "Sportsmania"



Details on the 24 hours of non-stop sports coverage set to take place April 2-3⬇️



Donation link: https://t.co/XlsDVe1mUi pic.twitter.com/JRPDSf4rhi — KCOU Sports (@KCOUSports) February 26, 2024

A big slate for Mizzou Athletics this week in COMO:

No shortage of action this week in CoMo! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/SPHUD0t66u — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) February 26, 2024

Mizzou Men’s Basketball sets the Rally for Rhyan game for Saturday night vs Ole Miss:

Save the date as the Rally for Rhyan game returns this Saturday. Over the first eight years of the contest, the game has raised more than $500k to help fight childhood cancer



Visit https://t.co/aECNFqCQjt for more info#MIZ pic.twitter.com/NZY69zuBKJ — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 26, 2024

Cool ideas from Mizzou Baseball and Softball:

Hey #Mizzou students, don't miss your chance to go deep and win prizes at Taylor Stadium! Announcing the ⤵️

https://t.co/ff30T8rksL#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/lRSWP3jWxR — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 26, 2024

