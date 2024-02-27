 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Spring Football is underway, plus updated rankings for softball and gymnastics

Mizzou Links for Tuesday, February 27

By Sammy Stava
Spring football coverage? Spring football coverage. Mizzou Football’s spring season essentially got underway on Monday with Eli Drinkwitz addressing the media to preview it — and you can read Chad Moller’s post on Drinkwitz’s presser here.

Meanwhile, Mizzou Softball isn’t undefeated anymore — but you can’t win them all, I suppose. The Tigers did go 3-2 overall at the Marry Nutter Collegiate Classic over the weekend — but suffered two tough one-run losses to San Diego State (3-2) and Baylor (5-4). With that, Missouri dropped four spots to No. 15 in the latest D1Softball rankings.

On Softball America, the Tigers dropped five spots to No. 13.

At 13-2 overall, Mizzou heads to Lincoln for the Big Red Invitational and will have doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday vs Nebraska and Wichita State.

Hear from Larissa Anderson on the team’s 13-2 start to the season:

And in the latest Road to Nationals rankings, Mizzou Gymnastics stays put at No. 13 in the first week of NQS scoring — checking in at 11th on vault, 14th on bars, 18th on beam, and 9th on floor.

Sienna Schreiber is currently the SEC beam co-leader in NQS and No. 7 in the country.

What is NQS (National Qualifying Score) you ask? Read up on Karen Steger’s preview and recap from the Auburn meet.

Mizzou finally returns home to the Hearnes Center on late afternoon Sunday vs No. 12 Arkansas — a 5:00 p.m. CST start on the SEC Network.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(Columbia Missourian)

  • A new addition for the Columbia Missourian team:

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(MUTigers/Tweets)

  • Hello, Trent Burns!
  • 2025 Lee’s Summit North WR Isaiah Mozee will be taking an official visit to Mizzou June 21-23:
  • KCOU has announced “Sportsmania” from April 2-3 with 24 hours of non-stop sports coverage. More details:
  • A big slate for Mizzou Athletics this week in COMO:
  • Mizzou Men’s Basketball sets the Rally for Rhyan game for Saturday night vs Ole Miss:
  • Cool ideas from Mizzou Baseball and Softball:
  • A list of incoming Mizzou wrestling commits that are high school state champions:
  • Travel Vlog from Mizzou Softball’s Nathalie Touchet: California Edition

  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

