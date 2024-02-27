Five Mizzou Football storylines to monitor during spring camp

It seems like just yesterday that Eliah Drinkwitz, Brady Cook and Cody Schrader were triumphantly lifting the Cotton Bowl Trophy following a program-defining victory over perennial powerhouse Ohio State.

Time has flown by since then, with the departure of Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois, the subtraction of Blake Baker and the addition of Corey Batoon having dominated the headlines around this program throughout the past couple of weeks.

Luckily, Mizzou now gets back to focusing on what’s most important: everything that goes down between the white lines.

Spring practice kicks off for the Tigers this week, with the camp period set to conclude on March 16 with the Black and Gold Spring Game. To set the scene from a broad perspective, here’s the five things that I’ll be monitoring closely throughout this period as the 2024 squad begins to take shape:

How does the offensive line shake out?

A Missouri offensive line without Javon Foster and Xavier Delgado will look very, very strange. That duo had been anchoring the left side of the line since the 2020 campaign, and they were as consistent as they come in the SEC.

They both exhausted their eligibility following the conclusion of the 2023 season, and thus the side of the line that had been set in stone for so many years now becomes a point of question.

Cayden Green is certainly the wild card here. The Oklahoma transfer played tackle in high school before becoming a Freshman All-American guard with the Sooners last season. He surprisingly opted to transfer out of the program, and after winning a tight battle for his signature with Oregon, Green landed in COMO.

He brings high-level experience and may immediately become the most talented member of the O-line group. But, it remains to be seen if Green will slide back to tackle (some citing that may be why he transferred) or stick with guard. If he goes to tackle, heralded redshirt freshman Logan Reichert (AKA “Big Ticket”) may make his much-anticipated debut as a starter at left guard, or perhaps redshirt sophomore Tristan Wilson—who appeared in the Cotton Bowl in place of the injured Delgado—will slide into the spot.

But, if Green remains at guard, then future NFL draftee Armand Membou may slide over to left tackle after playing right tackle last season. Membou has notably been moved around frequently throughout his time as a Tiger and is fully capable of playing at nearly any spot up front.

Bout time you guys know the name…Armand Membou. pic.twitter.com/yDFYsa1pyf — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) October 23, 2023

Drinkwitz stated in his spring-opening presser that Green will begin camp practicing at tackle but has positional flexibility.

The reliable Connor Tollison will return at center, although ideally he will have worked out some of his snapping issues from a season ago. Cam’Ron Johnson figures to retain his spot at right guard, and if Green ends up playing at left tackle, then Membou will remain on the right side. If not, someone else will be charged with stepping into the right side role, potentially veteran Mitchell Walters.

There’s plenty of talented and experience options, but there is always a debate between putting the five best individual linemen on the field versus the best group of five. That’s what Brandon Jones will be charged with figuring out this spring.

What will the early impressions of Corey Batoon himself and his system be?

The loss of Blake Baker was a tough one to swallow, but such is the reality of any program that experiences sudden success with a staff full of up-and-comers. The difference between a flash in the pan and sustained success lies in how the program is then able to replace those departed coaches.

Drinkwitz nailed both of his initial coordinator hires in Baker and Kirby Moore. Now we’ll see if he can go 3-for-3.

Batoon brings with him a respected track record and should fit right in with a staff that appears to be on the same page in most regards. But, with change comes adjustment periods. Batoon ran a 3-3-5 scheme at South Alabama, but Drinkwitz already said that the Tigers will maintain the 4-2-5 that matches the current personnel and has been so successful over the past two seasons. Thus, the new DC will have to adjust to a new scheme.

With that being said, while Batoon may keep a lot of defensive aspects the same, he will make changes as he deems fit. So, I’ll certainly be keeping an eye and ear out for what the players and coaches think of Batoon’s coaching style/scheme, how he appears to mesh within the program and what potential improvements he may try to make. Baker set a high bar with his units from the past two seasons, but Batoon is fully capable of maintaining that momentum. The work he does in the spring will lay the foundation for the fall.

Who will step up as the new leaders on the defensive side of the ball?

Darius Robinson, Ty’Ron Hopper, Chad Bailey, Kris Abrams-Draine, Ennis Rakestraw, JC Carlies, Realus George Jr., Jayden Jernigan...the laundry list of veteran leaders that have departed the Tiger defense is extensive.

Each of them were incredibly vital to this program’s success over the past couple of years not only because of their play on the field, but also because of their leadership off of it.

So, with all of them off to potentially greener pastures, who will step up as the main voice within the defensive locker room?

One would generally first look at the linebackers to take over that role. Chuck Hicks returns after starting in place of the injured Bailey down the stretch of the 2023 season, and he showed plenty of promise during that time. Triston Newson will also return after filling in for the battered Hopper late in the year, and he flashed his playmaking ability on plenty of occasions. But, with both of them returning as the bona fide starters at linebacker, at least one will be counted upon to become a leading voice for the unit overall.

The attention paid to Darius Robinson opens up a clear path to the QB for Triston Newson pic.twitter.com/pKbSX5tmN0 — Quentin Corpuel (@quentincorpuel) October 22, 2023

The most veteran members of the defense likely reside in the safety room. Joseph Charleston has seen virtually everything there is to see on a college football field from his three years at Clemson and two with Mizzou, and he should step up as one of the leading forces in the locker room. Daylan Carnell generally leads by example with his explosive play on the field, but he will be counted upon to become more of a vocal leader as well. Outside of that, Dreyden Norwood, Marcus Clarke and Tre’Vez Johnson now all have at least one year of experience at Mizzou under their belts and could step into larger roles.

Up front, Johnny Walker Jr. figures to be a leading voice, following in the footsteps of his mentor D-Rob. To do so, he’ll have to cut down on some of the unsportsmanlike penalties that he picked up last season.

The options are plentiful, but with so many notable players having departed, the hierarchy of leadership may take some time to work out on this side of the ball.

What will the kicking and punting situations look like?

We’ll start with the place kicking side of things.

In case you’ve lived under a rock, legendary kicker Harrison Mevis has run out of eligibility in Columbia, taking his rocket leg and clutch kicking with him. Thus, Drinkwitz is now charged with finding a new boot.

Redshirt freshman Blake Craig is an option. The former 5-star recruit and No. 2 ranked kicker on the nation (according to Kohl’s kicking camps) appeared in three games last season for kickoff duty. Craig now has the chance to step into the starting role as kicker while continuing to handle kickoff responsibilities.

And, that’s where the options end. Drinkwitz and Co. didn’t sign a kicker during the early transfer period or in the 2024 high school recruiting cycle, so unless Erik Link and the staff are already settled on Craig, they may go after another kicker during the April portal cycle. That decision may come down to how Craig performs during spring camp.

Luke Bauer returns at quarterba—I mean punter as a redshirt senior. The player most known for his clutch touchdown pass to Marquis Johnson in the Kentucky game had an up-and-down season in 2023. He averaged 42.1 yards per attempt and continually rotated with senior Riley Williams, who averaged 40.2 yards per kick on six more attempts.

Again, Drinkwitz didn’t go after a punter in the transfer or high school cycles. Thus, it may be a wait-and-see situation regarding how Bauer and Williams perform in the spring to see if the staff will pursue a punter come April.

How does this team approach being the “hunted” rather than the “hunter?”

The story is well-documented.

The 2023 Missouri Tigers were picked to finish sixth out of seven teams in the SEC East. They proceeded to take the nation by storm, finishing with an 11-2 record at second place in the division while qualifying for a New Year’s Six Bowl game. It wasn’t until late in the year that most teams began to truly take Mizzou seriously, and by then the momentum was already built.

The 2024 Missouri Tigers have a much difference challenge.

They won’t take anybody by surprise or catch anybody napping. There is now a large target painted on the back of this program, and everybody in the conference understands the level of talent that now resides in Columbia. Thus, the Tigers have to somehow improve upon their 2023 selves in order to continue to tread water in a now even stronger SEC.

There’s also the mental side of this equation. The hype of “playoff or bust” will only increase as the offseason goes on. How will the players and coaching staff handle that? Will anybody get too complacent or confident? How hungry is this program to push further than the standard set last season? Can the Tigers handle getting everybody’s best shot?

Personally, I believe that the maturity within the locker room should combat most of the toxic traits that can accompany winning in the SEC, traits that generally lead to a program becoming just a flash in the pan. But, this is uncharted territory for Mizzou. Not since 2014 (and 2015 in a way) has this program had so much national attention and expectations to deal with over the course of an offseason.

We’ll learn a lot about the mental fortitude and mindset of these Tigers throughout spring ball.