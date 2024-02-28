Game Preview and Live Thread: Missouri heads to the Swamp to take on a ranked Florida team

Today’s Preview

It’s Round Two between Missouri and Florida.

When both teams met on Jan. 20, Florida came away with a 79-67 victory at Mizzou Arena after the Tigers stuck around with the Gators until about the midway point in the second half.

Following an 88-73 loss at Arkansas, Mizzou travels to a building that it’s only won at once. Missouri is 1-5 in Gainsville, with its only victory coming on Mar. 3, 2021. Nevertheless, the Tigers will be searching to end a program record losing streak and pick up its first victory of the 2024 calendar year.

Game Info

Time: 5:30 p.m. CST.

Date: February 28, 2024

Location: Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Fl.

TV: SEC Network

Projected Starters

Mizzou

G: Nick Honor (Grad, 10.9 PPG).

G: Sean East II (Grad, 17.0 PPG).

F: Noah Carter (Grad, 11.7 PPG).

F: Tamar Bates (Jr, 13.6 PPG).

C: Jordan Butler (Fr, 2.1 PPG).

Notable Sixth Man: Mabor Majak (Grad, 0.3 PPG).

Florida

G: Will Clayton (Jr, 16.9 PPG).

G: Will Richard (Jr, 11.7 PPG).

G: Zyon Pullin (Grad, 15 PPG).

F: Tyrese Samuel (Grad, 13 PPG).

C: Michael Handlogten (Soph, 6.2 PPG).

Notable Sixth Man: Alex Condon (Fr, 7.6 PPG).

*These are projected starters. Also, in today’s college basketball, positions rarely mean much. Those are included purely for perspective on what matchups on the court may look like.

The coach: Todd Golden. From the last time these two teams met:

Dennis Gates and Todd Golden both elevated themselves to the Power Six ranks last season and before Gates got the job in Columbia, Golden was linked to MU before heading to Florida on Mar. 18, 2022. Golden arrived from the Golden State where he coached at San Francisco for six seasons (three as an assistant and three as a head coach). He led the Dons to a 57-36 record including an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2022. Prior to landing in San Francisco, Golden was an assistant at Auburn (2014-16) and Columbia University (2012-14). He played collegiately at St. Mary’s (2004-2008) and professionally in Israel for Maccabi Haifa B.C.

What’s happened since playing Mizzou: Since playing the Tigers on Jan. 20, Florida has recaptured momentum after starting 11-6 and 1-3 in SEC play. The Gators are 7-2 since Jan. 24. This includes taking down a tough Kentucky team at historic Rupp Arena while also beating Bruce Pearl’s Auburn Tigers. Golden’s squad also swept Georgia and defeated LSU. Its only blemishes in SEC play have come at Texas A&M and losing in overtime at Alabama.

The Key Stats: With a hot late January and February, the Gators offensive improved by the metrics of KenPom.com. Florida offense ranks 13th in adjusted offensive efficiency and third in offensive rebound percentage, up from 23rd and third from the last time both these teams met. Florida leads the nation in rebounds with 43.9 rebounds per game. Another thing that the Gators excel at is getting to the free throw line, attempting 23.9 per game (16th in the nation). They also attempt the most field goals in the nation while ranking 13th in blocks.

Will Clayton Jr. was one of five double-digit scorers in the Gators’ victory over MU. He’s recently been on a hot streak, averaging 24 points per game over the past four contests. He’s the Gators leading scorer from behind the arc with 65 triples on 35% shooting.

Zyon Pullin, Tyrese Samuel and Will Richard all are averaging double-digit scoring totals. Leading the nation’s top rebounding team, Samuel hauls in 7.8 board per game. He’s joined with big 7-foot-1 center Micah Handlogten’s 7.4 per game, who had 13 against Missouri. Alex Condon, a 6-foot-11 forward off the bench averages 6.6 per contest while Clayton, Pullin, Richard, Riley Kugel and Thomas Haugh all average over three per game.

3 Keys to the Game

Keep up the aggression

“I just think that at the end of the day, our guys executed on the free throw line,” Gates said after the Tigers most recent game against Arkansas. “They got to the line, were able to execute and draw some fouls.”

In their 12-point loss to Florida, the Tigers attempted nine less free throws and knocked down 10 fewer than they did this past Saturday. Keeping Clayton off the line and getting to it itself will be key For Mizzou.

Get Tamar Bates back on track

When these two teams first met, the Gators had no answer for the junior from Kansas City, Ks. Bates was MU’s offense, scoring 36 of the team’s 67 points. Nick Honor tallied just 10, while East scored just six points in 26 minutes. But in the past four games, Bates has cooled off a bit, averaging just 10 points and scoring 11 in the Tigers last game at Arkansas.

Honor has heated up recently, while East has done his thing. Against the SEC’s No. 3 scoring offense, Missouri is going to need all its scorers to flourish in an environment that doesn’t favor it.

Get out of the gate

Through the opening minutes of the past two games, Missouri’s defense has excelled. At Bud Walton Arena, the Razorbacks didn’t record their first points until the 15:53 mark in the first quarter behind a Khalif Battle 3-pointer. When a top-five Tennessee team came to Mizzou Arena, the Vols’ highly efficient offense didn’t register its first field goal until the 15:31 mark.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, their offense matched the energy of their opponents, scoring three points between those two timespans. While Arkansas and Tennessee eventually prevailed in both contests, imagine if the Mizzou offense got out to hotter starts like the 19 points it put up in the first 10 minutes against Mississippi.

Game Prediction

KenPom Prediction: Florida 86, Missouri 71

My Prediction: Florida 95, Missouri 73

KenPom gives Missouri a 9% chance of winning in Gainesville, and fairly so. Missouri just gave up 88 points at Arkansas with one player carrying the torch. Against other top offenses in the SEC on the road, the Tigers gave up 90 and 93 points to Alabama and Kentucky respectively.

Missouri will put up a fight, but expect the same outcome that we’ve seen since early January.