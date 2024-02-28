Mizzou blown away by wind gusts, Redhawks in home opener

Ummm.... you guys. It was not supposed to go like this. SEMO is in the OVC, a mid-major. Mizzou is a Power 5 school. Is all their talent SEC-worthy? Maybe not. But should they be losing to SEMO? No freakin’ way.
Here’s my takeaways:
- At least they managed to scratch out a couple of runs in the fifth after allowing six themselves? [shrugs]
- The attendance looked great early on, and per Trrip, this looked to be the best February attendance they’ve had. Then the temp dropped rapidly and everyone left (could also be attributed to the score).
Attendance in the early innings vs attendance now pic.twitter.com/8fk6QkeT7n— TR Robertson (@trripleplay) February 28, 2024
- Mizzou seems to have given up a week’s allotment of walks and hit-by-pitches in one game. No more, please and thank you. But seriously, Tiger pitchers walked a half dozen, hit a half dozen (really) and had two wild pitches. Stop giving away free runs! The Redhawks were mostly held in check offensively for the better part of the game, and weirdly enough, I texted my parents that exact statement. And then they hit a grand slam. Sorry, y’all [ducks], this is my fault.
- Not all the relievers were bad, as freshman Charlie Miller** looked good on the mound, and struck out 3 of the 4 he faced in his 1.1 innings. Josh McDevitt and Ben Pedersen were good as well in an inning of work each.
- Isaiah Frost** had good plate discipline, and accounted for two of the Tigers’ walks and a run scored. Freshman Kaden Peer had several hits, including a double, and was hit by pitch.
- Freshman Tucker Moore** had a nice day at the plate— he was 2-4, including a solo homer.
Tucker Moore goes yard!— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 28, 2024
Moore's first career home run narrows SEMO's lead.
SEMO 8, #MIZ 3 | 8⃣ #MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/bTYbUKPzPl
6. Kortay said Lovich is legit, and Austin is/will be. He’ll have more on that in his takeaways today. Check them out. Sammy chimed in that the Missouri had already lost more conference games this season than they did all of last season. EEK.
7. I think it’s going to be a long year. If they can’t do well in the non-con, it doesn’t give me a lot of hope for SEC play. Please surprise me, guys.
[** I have them in class and am particularly invested in their performance]
On to the Links!
A bit of self-promo. Today is my two-year J-Schooliversary! What a fun ride it’s been. Grateful every single day for this place. Not every job will actively try to help you grow or celebrate you for who you really are... or allow you to jump on multiple Zoom pressers a week or leave early for “sports vacation” (leave to go cover/attend a Mizzou game). #blessed
- Parker’s got 5 storylines for camp: Five storylines to monitor during spring football camp
- Nate’s position postmortem continue with Wide Receivers
- Brandon’s got takeaways from Mizzou Softball’s weekend: Takeaways from No. 13 Mizzou softball’s Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic performance
- A new Dive Cuts for your ear holes: A new athletic director could change things for Dennis Gates and Mizzou Basketball
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Read this from Matthew J Harris, and read it NOW— Scouting Profile: Peyton Marshall’s stint at OTE offers peek at his future | A new Tobias Ten, Hoops Edition | My gym recap, quoting Ms. Swift: I think I’ve seen this film (meet) before, and I didn’t like the ending
Football, Men’s Hoops
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: 3 storylines to follow as Mizzou football begins spring practices (Eli Hoff) | [what kinda weird dumb title is this, Gordo?] Tipsheet: Missouri can’t expect charity while trying to avoid winless SEC season (Jeff Gordon) | BenFred: Don’t make mistake of assuming Mizzou’s AD opening won’t be appealing
These are the statutes cited for why it'll be a closed meeting. It *seems* like the right recipe for a discussion of what to do about a potential request from former #Mizzou AD Desiree Reed-Francois to drop her buyout.— Eli Hoff (@byEliHoff) February 27, 2024
Context:https://t.co/oZ1BJBs4hL https://t.co/7kY00BIzs8 pic.twitter.com/TKWvtb6iwD
- PowerMizzou: Missouri Spring Football Position Preview: Special Teams (Jarod Hamilton) | Who will be the first 2025 commitment for Missouri? (Sean Williams) | Mizzou Spring Ball Notebook: Horn injury, new coaches & thoughts on DRF (Hamilton) | WATCH: WATCH: Mizzou coordinators kick off spring football
- Columbia Missourian: New faces, numbers headline first day of Mizzou spring practice (Adam Busack)
- Mizzou Central (SI FanNation): A Winless SEC Season of Mizzou Basketball is the Most Likely Outcome (Chase Gemes) | WATCH: Biggest NFL Scouting Combine Storylines for Mizzou Players (Joey van Zummeren & Quentin Corpuel) | How to Watch: Mizzou at the 2024 NFL Combine (Hunter de Siver) | Mizzou Minute: Which Former Tiger Has the Most to Prove at the NFL Combine? (Mason Woods)
- MUTigers: Men’s Basketball Travels to Face Florida Wednesday | Football Press Conference— February 27
Off to the sunshine state #MIZ #FlyCou pic.twitter.com/FVpP1J00Dl— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 28, 2024
- Love this from Mizzou Football
This month each position group served at a different organization in Columbia. It's inspiring watching @MizzouFootball players serve as role models in their community. @MizzouFootball X #CommunityEngagement pic.twitter.com/36lwlZcNU6— Chandler Campbell (@Chann_Campbell) February 27, 2024
Other Mizzou Sports
- BASEBALL: Mizzou Baseball falls in Kerrick Jackson’s home debut (Nathalie Jones, ABC17) | Missouri Baseball Blown Away by Southeast Missouri State in Home Opener (Amber Winkler, MizzouCentral) | Mizzou baseball drops home opener to SEMO 8-3 (Ben Schmidt, KOMU 8) | Mizzou baseball drops home opener against SEMO 8-3 in weather-shortened game (Seth Schwartzman, Missourian) | Mizzou Baseball drops home opener to SEMO, 8-3 (Drew King, PowerMizzou)
“Most of the guys that we have out there are inexperienced,” Jackson said. “And so they’re coming in and they’re trying to produce and we’re constantly talking to them about the idea of, ‘You’re not in a position where you can worry about production. We need you to worry about being consistent and having the right approach and having the right plan and having the right mindset.’ But that is going to be what our year is about. We’re going to be teaching them constantly, all year long, about how to go about their business at this level.”
- MEN’S GOLF: Men’s Golf Finishes Eighth at Southern Highlands Collegiate (MUTigers) | Lundin ties for fourth, Tigers finish eighth at Southern Highlands Collegiate (Kortay Vincent, Missourian)
- WOMEN’S HOOPS: 2024 signee Ma’Riyah Vincent has wrapped up her senior season. Next step: CoMo
Proud mom that she trusted the process and believed in a vision unseen. *Ma’Riya Vincent* pic.twitter.com/3OR76Xbwyt— Richarda Outley, M.Ed (@coachmom_3) February 27, 2024
- SOFTBALL: I KNEW they’d still be Top-15!
Week 3⃣ Rankings #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/HyhYP2eJdS— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) February 27, 2024
- GYM: We simply love to see it
A trio of Tigers are ranked in the top 15 this week— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 27, 2024
5️⃣ Jocelyn Moore (floor)
7️⃣ Sienna Schreiber (beam)
1️⃣3️⃣ Mara Titarsolej (bars)#MIZ pic.twitter.com/r266DcKsmT
- VOLLEYBALL: Love this. It truly does take a team.
The behind our team.— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) February 27, 2024
◾️Director of Volleyball Operations: @emsiefken
◾️Athletic Trainer: Sharrell Straughter (@AT_Sharrell)
◾️Director of Academics: Clay Rogers
◾️Athletic Performance: Rohrk Cutchlow
#MIZ pic.twitter.com/zntzvy8RDk
- CLUB HOCKEY: Missouri Conquers Miami in Final Season Battles: Mizzou vs. Miami (Averie Reed)
In just 9 short days, the gauntlet begins. You can help fund the Tigers on their journey with hopes of returning to Columbia as National Champions . Click the link below to find out how you can help!https://t.co/QvV13qfpqn pic.twitter.com/prQjG98mCE— Mizzou Club Hockey (@MizClubHockey) February 27, 2024
- SOCCER: Practice, practice! Spring games start up in a couple weeks
Laying the foundation pic.twitter.com/Qp24twdO4V— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) February 27, 2024
Mizzou in the Pros Weekly Update
- MPJ (Nuggies, 39-19)
Last 10: 33.4 mpg | 45.3% FG | 35.7% 3PT | 7.2 REB | 2 AST | 0.6 BLK | 0.4 STL | 1.6 PF | 1.1 TO | 18 PPG
Reg. Season: 31.7mpg | 47.3% FG | 39.1% 3PT | 7.1 REB | 1.4 AST | 0.7 BLK | 0.5 STL | 1.9 PF | 1.1 TO | 16.2 PPG
2/25 v. MIL: 32 min | 9pts (27.3% FG, 16.7% 3PT) | 7 REB | 1 AST, STL, BLK, PF
2/23 v. POR: 34 min | 34pts (61.9% FG, 50% 3PT) | 12 REB | 1 AST, BLK, STL | 3 PF
Watch: https://www.espn.com/nba/player/_/id/4278104/michael-porter-jr
UP NEXT: 2/28 v. SAC @8pm | 2/29 v. MIA @9pm, TNT | 3/2 @LAK @7:30pm, ABC | 3/5 v. PHX @9pm, TNT
- JC (Jazz, 27-31)
Last 10: 31.6 mpg | 38.9% FG | 29% 3PT | 3 REB | 5.1 AST | 0.1 BLK | 0.3 STL | 1.8 PF | 2.3 TO | 15.3 PPG
Reg. Season: 30.3mpg | 41.5% FG | 30% 3PT | 3.4 REB | 4.9 AST | 0.1 BLK | 0.5 STL | 1.4 PF | 2.7 TO | 17.3 PPG
2/25 v. SA: 33min | 22pts (47/1% FG, 50% 3PT) | 2 REB | 10 AST | 1 TO
2/22 v. CLT: 34min | 15pts (38.5% FG, 0% 3PT) | 8 REB | 4 AST, PF, TO | 1 STL
Watch: https://www.espn.com/nba/player/_/id/2528426/jordan-clarkson
UP NEXT: 2/27 v. ATL @6:30pm | 2/29 v. ORL @6pm | 3/2 v. MIA @4pm, NBAtv | 3/4 v. WIZ @8pm
Found this amazing vintage-ish #Mizzou @JordanClarksons cup in my cabinet just now. pic.twitter.com/Jb1GeHtyrs— Karen S (@karensteger) February 28, 2024
- Kobeeeeee (Clips, 35-17, recalled from ONT on 2/25, 10-12)
Last 10: 3.7 mpg | 33.3% FG | 100% 3PT | 1 REB | 0.7 TO | 1 PPG
Reg. Season: 8.7mpg | 37.1% FG | 30.8% 3PT | 1.4 REB | 0.5 AST | 0.1 BLK | 0.2 STL | 1.3 PF | 0.5TO | 1.8 PPG
2/25 v. Sioux Falls (G-League): 30min | 20pts on 8-13 FG (4-7 3PT) | 8 REB | 6 AST | 2 STL, TO, PF | +20
2/23 v. SLC Stars (GL): 35min | 18pts on 8-13 FG (2-5 3PT) | 8 REB | 2 AST, TO | 3 BLK | 1 PF | -9
UP NEXT: 2/28 v. LAK @9pm, ESPN | 3/1 v. WIZ @9:30pm | 3/3 v. MIN @2:30pm | 3/4 v. MIL @7pm, NBAtv
- Jurassic Jontay (Raptors, 22-36 | (currently) 905 Raptors, 8-14)
2/24 v. SCW: 36min | 13pts on 6-14 FG (1-6 3PT) | 17 REB! | 9 AST | 1 STL, PF | 2 TO | +22
2/23 v. SCW: 33min | 17pts on 6-19 FG (3-7 3PT) | 10 REB | 6 AST | 2 STL | 3 BLK | 1 TO | 4 PF | -5
UP NEXT: 2/27 v. D’MOI! @8pm, ESPN+ | 2/29 v. WCB @6pm, ESPN+
- X-Man (905 Raptors, G-League, 8-14)
2/24 v. SCW: 12min | 2pts on 1-1 FG | 2 REB, AST | 1 PF | -17
UP NEXT: 2/27 v. D’MOI! @8pm, ESPN+ | 2/29 v. WCB @6pm, ESPN+
- D’Moi (Rip City Remix, Portland G-League, 12-8)
2/24 v. WIS: 32min | 28pts on 10-19 FG (8-15 3PT) | 2 REB, AST | 3 STL | 4 PF | +6
UP NEXT: 2/27 v. 905 Tay/X @8pm, ESPN+ | 3/1 v. Iowa @8pm
- Tilly (Greensboro Swarm, Hornets G-League, 9-12)
2/24 v. Skyhawks: 25min | 17pts on 8-10 FG (1-1 3PT!) | 6 REB | 1 AST, 2 STL, TO | 4 PF | +17
2/23 v. Cruise: 21min | 12pts on 4-6 FG | 8 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK | 4PF | +4
UP NEXT: 2/28 v. DEL @6pm, ESPN+ | 3/1 v. DEL @6pm
- Zay (nowhere)
Feb 2: Wisconsin Herd placed Isaiah on waivers
Feb 5: Windy City Bulls claimed him
Feb 6- Windy City Bulls placed on waivers
