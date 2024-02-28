Mizzou blown away by wind gusts, Redhawks in home opener

Ummm.... you guys. It was not supposed to go like this. SEMO is in the OVC, a mid-major. Mizzou is a Power 5 school. Is all their talent SEC-worthy? Maybe not. But should they be losing to SEMO? No freakin’ way.

Here’s my takeaways:

At least they managed to scratch out a couple of runs in the fifth after allowing six themselves? [shrugs] The attendance looked great early on, and per Trrip, this looked to be the best February attendance they’ve had. Then the temp dropped rapidly and everyone left (could also be attributed to the score).

Attendance in the early innings vs attendance now pic.twitter.com/8fk6QkeT7n — TR Robertson (@trripleplay) February 28, 2024

Mizzou seems to have given up a week’s allotment of walks and hit-by-pitches in one game. No more, please and thank you. But seriously, Tiger pitchers walked a half dozen, hit a half dozen (really) and had two wild pitches. Stop giving away free runs! The Redhawks were mostly held in check offensively for the better part of the game, and weirdly enough, I texted my parents that exact statement. And then they hit a grand slam. Sorry, y’all [ducks], this is my fault. Not all the relievers were bad, as freshman Charlie Miller** looked good on the mound, and struck out 3 of the 4 he faced in his 1.1 innings. Josh McDevitt and Ben Pedersen were good as well in an inning of work each. Isaiah Frost** had good plate discipline, and accounted for two of the Tigers’ walks and a run scored. Freshman Kaden Peer had several hits, including a double, and was hit by pitch. Freshman Tucker Moore** had a nice day at the plate— he was 2-4, including a solo homer.

Tucker Moore goes yard!



Moore's first career home run narrows SEMO's lead.



SEMO 8, #MIZ 3 | 8⃣ #MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/bTYbUKPzPl — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 28, 2024

6. Kortay said Lovich is legit, and Austin is/will be. He’ll have more on that in his takeaways today. Check them out. Sammy chimed in that the Missouri had already lost more conference games this season than they did all of last season. EEK.

7. I think it’s going to be a long year. If they can’t do well in the non-con, it doesn’t give me a lot of hope for SEC play. Please surprise me, guys.

[** I have them in class and am particularly invested in their performance]

These are the statutes cited for why it'll be a closed meeting. It *seems* like the right recipe for a discussion of what to do about a potential request from former #Mizzou AD Desiree Reed-Francois to drop her buyout.



Context:https://t.co/oZ1BJBs4hL https://t.co/7kY00BIzs8 pic.twitter.com/TKWvtb6iwD — Eli Hoff (@byEliHoff) February 27, 2024

Love this from Mizzou Football

This month each position group served at a different organization in Columbia. It's inspiring watching @MizzouFootball players serve as role models in their community. @MizzouFootball X #CommunityEngagement pic.twitter.com/36lwlZcNU6 — Chandler Campbell (@Chann_Campbell) February 27, 2024

“Most of the guys that we have out there are inexperienced,” Jackson said. “And so they’re coming in and they’re trying to produce and we’re constantly talking to them about the idea of, ‘You’re not in a position where you can worry about production. We need you to worry about being consistent and having the right approach and having the right plan and having the right mindset.’ But that is going to be what our year is about. We’re going to be teaching them constantly, all year long, about how to go about their business at this level.”

Proud mom that she trusted the process and believed in a vision unseen. *Ma’Riya Vincent* pic.twitter.com/3OR76Xbwyt — Richarda Outley, M.Ed (@coachmom_3) February 27, 2024

SOFTBALL: I KNEW they’d still be Top-15!

GYM: We simply love to see it

A trio of Tigers are ranked in the top 15 this week



5️⃣ Jocelyn Moore (floor)

7️⃣ Sienna Schreiber (beam)

1️⃣3️⃣ Mara Titarsolej (bars)#MIZ pic.twitter.com/r266DcKsmT — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 27, 2024

VOLLEYBALL: Love this. It truly does take a team.

The behind our team.



◾️Director of Volleyball Operations: @emsiefken

◾️Athletic Trainer: Sharrell Straughter (@AT_Sharrell)

◾️Director of Academics: Clay Rogers

◾️Athletic Performance: Rohrk Cutchlow

#MIZ pic.twitter.com/zntzvy8RDk — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) February 27, 2024

In just 9 short days, the gauntlet begins. You can help fund the Tigers on their journey with hopes of returning to Columbia as National Champions . Click the link below to find out how you can help!https://t.co/QvV13qfpqn pic.twitter.com/prQjG98mCE — Mizzou Club Hockey (@MizClubHockey) February 27, 2024

SOCCER: Practice, practice! Spring games start up in a couple weeks

Laying the foundation pic.twitter.com/Qp24twdO4V — Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) February 27, 2024

Mizzou in the Pros Weekly Update

MPJ (Nuggies, 39-19)

Last 10: 33.4 mpg | 45.3% FG | 35.7% 3PT | 7.2 REB | 2 AST | 0.6 BLK | 0.4 STL | 1.6 PF | 1.1 TO | 18 PPG Reg. Season: 31.7mpg | 47.3% FG | 39.1% 3PT | 7.1 REB | 1.4 AST | 0.7 BLK | 0.5 STL | 1.9 PF | 1.1 TO | 16.2 PPG 2/25 v. MIL: 32 min | 9pts (27.3% FG, 16.7% 3PT) | 7 REB | 1 AST, STL, BLK, PF 2/23 v. POR: 34 min | 34pts (61.9% FG, 50% 3PT) | 12 REB | 1 AST, BLK, STL | 3 PF Watch: https://www.espn.com/nba/player/_/id/4278104/michael-porter-jr UP NEXT: 2/28 v. SAC @8pm | 2/29 v. MIA @9pm, TNT | 3/2 @LAK @7:30pm, ABC | 3/5 v. PHX @9pm, TNT

JC (Jazz, 27-31)

Last 10: 31.6 mpg | 38.9% FG | 29% 3PT | 3 REB | 5.1 AST | 0.1 BLK | 0.3 STL | 1.8 PF | 2.3 TO | 15.3 PPG Reg. Season: 30.3mpg | 41.5% FG | 30% 3PT | 3.4 REB | 4.9 AST | 0.1 BLK | 0.5 STL | 1.4 PF | 2.7 TO | 17.3 PPG 2/25 v. SA: 33min | 22pts (47/1% FG, 50% 3PT) | 2 REB | 10 AST | 1 TO 2/22 v. CLT: 34min | 15pts (38.5% FG, 0% 3PT) | 8 REB | 4 AST, PF, TO | 1 STL Watch: https://www.espn.com/nba/player/_/id/2528426/jordan-clarkson UP NEXT: 2/27 v. ATL @6:30pm | 2/29 v. ORL @6pm | 3/2 v. MIA @4pm, NBAtv | 3/4 v. WIZ @8pm

Kobeeeeee (Clips, 35-17, recalled from ONT on 2/25, 10-12)

Last 10: 3.7 mpg | 33.3% FG | 100% 3PT | 1 REB | 0.7 TO | 1 PPG Reg. Season: 8.7mpg | 37.1% FG | 30.8% 3PT | 1.4 REB | 0.5 AST | 0.1 BLK | 0.2 STL | 1.3 PF | 0.5TO | 1.8 PPG 2/25 v. Sioux Falls (G-League): 30min | 20pts on 8-13 FG (4-7 3PT) | 8 REB | 6 AST | 2 STL, TO, PF | +20 2/23 v. SLC Stars (GL): 35min | 18pts on 8-13 FG (2-5 3PT) | 8 REB | 2 AST, TO | 3 BLK | 1 PF | -9 UP NEXT: 2/28 v. LAK @9pm, ESPN | 3/1 v. WIZ @9:30pm | 3/3 v. MIN @2:30pm | 3/4 v. MIL @7pm, NBAtv

Jurassic Jontay (Raptors, 22-36 | (currently) 905 Raptors, 8-14)

2/24 v. SCW: 36min | 13pts on 6-14 FG (1-6 3PT) | 17 REB! | 9 AST | 1 STL, PF | 2 TO | +22 2/23 v. SCW: 33min | 17pts on 6-19 FG (3-7 3PT) | 10 REB | 6 AST | 2 STL | 3 BLK | 1 TO | 4 PF | -5 UP NEXT: 2/27 v. D’MOI! @8pm, ESPN+ | 2/29 v. WCB @6pm, ESPN+

X-Man (905 Raptors, G-League, 8-14)

2/24 v. SCW: 12min | 2pts on 1-1 FG | 2 REB, AST | 1 PF | -17 UP NEXT: 2/27 v. D’MOI! @8pm, ESPN+ | 2/29 v. WCB @6pm, ESPN+

D’Moi (Rip City Remix, Portland G-League, 12-8)

2/24 v. WIS : 32min | 28pts on 10-19 FG (8-15 3PT) | 2 REB, AST | 3 STL | 4 PF | +6 UP NEXT: 2/27 v. 905 Tay/X @8pm, ESPN+ | 3/1 v. Iowa @8pm

Tilly (Greensboro Swarm, Hornets G-League, 9-12)

2/24 v. Skyhawks: 25min | 17pts on 8-10 FG (1-1 3PT!) | 6 REB | 1 AST, 2 STL, TO | 4 PF | +17 2/23 v. Cruise: 21min | 12pts on 4-6 FG | 8 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK | 4PF | +4 UP NEXT: 2/28 v. DEL @6pm, ESPN+ | 3/1 v. DEL @6pm

Feb 2: Wisconsin Herd placed Isaiah on waivers Feb 5: Windy City Bulls claimed him Feb 6- Windy City Bulls placed on waivers