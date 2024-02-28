 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou blown away by wind gusts, Redhawks in home opener

Mizzou Links for Wednesday, February 28

By Karen Steger
Ummm.... you guys. It was not supposed to go like this. SEMO is in the OVC, a mid-major. Mizzou is a Power 5 school. Is all their talent SEC-worthy? Maybe not. But should they be losing to SEMO? No freakin’ way.

Here’s my takeaways:

  1. At least they managed to scratch out a couple of runs in the fifth after allowing six themselves? [shrugs]
  2. The attendance looked great early on, and per Trrip, this looked to be the best February attendance they’ve had. Then the temp dropped rapidly and everyone left (could also be attributed to the score).
  1. Mizzou seems to have given up a week’s allotment of walks and hit-by-pitches in one game. No more, please and thank you. But seriously, Tiger pitchers walked a half dozen, hit a half dozen (really) and had two wild pitches. Stop giving away free runs! The Redhawks were mostly held in check offensively for the better part of the game, and weirdly enough, I texted my parents that exact statement. And then they hit a grand slam. Sorry, y’all [ducks], this is my fault.
  2. Not all the relievers were bad, as freshman Charlie Miller** looked good on the mound, and struck out 3 of the 4 he faced in his 1.1 innings. Josh McDevitt and Ben Pedersen were good as well in an inning of work each.
  3. Isaiah Frost** had good plate discipline, and accounted for two of the Tigers’ walks and a run scored. Freshman Kaden Peer had several hits, including a double, and was hit by pitch.
  4. Freshman Tucker Moore** had a nice day at the plate— he was 2-4, including a solo homer.

6. Kortay said Lovich is legit, and Austin is/will be. He’ll have more on that in his takeaways today. Check them out. Sammy chimed in that the Missouri had already lost more conference games this season than they did all of last season. EEK.

7. I think it’s going to be a long year. If they can’t do well in the non-con, it doesn’t give me a lot of hope for SEC play. Please surprise me, guys.

[** I have them in class and am particularly invested in their performance]

On to the Links!

A bit of self-promo. Today is my two-year J-Schooliversary! What a fun ride it’s been. Grateful every single day for this place. Not every job will actively try to help you grow or celebrate you for who you really are... or allow you to jump on multiple Zoom pressers a week or leave early for “sports vacation” (leave to go cover/attend a Mizzou game). #blessed

Football, Men’s Hoops

  • Love this from Mizzou Football

Other Mizzou Sports

“Most of the guys that we have out there are inexperienced,” Jackson said. “And so they’re coming in and they’re trying to produce and we’re constantly talking to them about the idea of, ‘You’re not in a position where you can worry about production. We need you to worry about being consistent and having the right approach and having the right plan and having the right mindset.’ But that is going to be what our year is about. We’re going to be teaching them constantly, all year long, about how to go about their business at this level.”

  • SOFTBALL: I KNEW they’d still be Top-15!
  • GYM: We simply love to see it
  • VOLLEYBALL: Love this. It truly does take a team.
  • SOCCER: Practice, practice! Spring games start up in a couple weeks

Mizzou in the Pros Weekly Update

  • MPJ (Nuggies, 39-19)

Last 10: 33.4 mpg | 45.3% FG | 35.7% 3PT | 7.2 REB | 2 AST | 0.6 BLK | 0.4 STL | 1.6 PF | 1.1 TO | 18 PPG

Reg. Season: 31.7mpg | 47.3% FG | 39.1% 3PT | 7.1 REB | 1.4 AST | 0.7 BLK | 0.5 STL | 1.9 PF | 1.1 TO | 16.2 PPG

2/25 v. MIL: 32 min | 9pts (27.3% FG, 16.7% 3PT) | 7 REB | 1 AST, STL, BLK, PF

2/23 v. POR: 34 min | 34pts (61.9% FG, 50% 3PT) | 12 REB | 1 AST, BLK, STL | 3 PF

Watch: https://www.espn.com/nba/player/_/id/4278104/michael-porter-jr

UP NEXT: 2/28 v. SAC @8pm | 2/29 v. MIA @9pm, TNT | 3/2 @LAK @7:30pm, ABC | 3/5 v. PHX @9pm, TNT

  • JC (Jazz, 27-31)

Last 10: 31.6 mpg | 38.9% FG | 29% 3PT | 3 REB | 5.1 AST | 0.1 BLK | 0.3 STL | 1.8 PF | 2.3 TO | 15.3 PPG

Reg. Season: 30.3mpg | 41.5% FG | 30% 3PT | 3.4 REB | 4.9 AST | 0.1 BLK | 0.5 STL | 1.4 PF | 2.7 TO | 17.3 PPG

2/25 v. SA: 33min | 22pts (47/1% FG, 50% 3PT) | 2 REB | 10 AST | 1 TO

2/22 v. CLT: 34min | 15pts (38.5% FG, 0% 3PT) | 8 REB | 4 AST, PF, TO | 1 STL

Watch: https://www.espn.com/nba/player/_/id/2528426/jordan-clarkson

UP NEXT: 2/27 v. ATL @6:30pm | 2/29 v. ORL @6pm | 3/2 v. MIA @4pm, NBAtv | 3/4 v. WIZ @8pm

  • Kobeeeeee (Clips, 35-17, recalled from ONT on 2/25, 10-12)

Last 10: 3.7 mpg | 33.3% FG | 100% 3PT | 1 REB | 0.7 TO | 1 PPG

Reg. Season: 8.7mpg | 37.1% FG | 30.8% 3PT | 1.4 REB | 0.5 AST | 0.1 BLK | 0.2 STL | 1.3 PF | 0.5TO | 1.8 PPG

2/25 v. Sioux Falls (G-League): 30min | 20pts on 8-13 FG (4-7 3PT) | 8 REB | 6 AST | 2 STL, TO, PF | +20

2/23 v. SLC Stars (GL): 35min | 18pts on 8-13 FG (2-5 3PT) | 8 REB | 2 AST, TO | 3 BLK | 1 PF | -9

UP NEXT: 2/28 v. LAK @9pm, ESPN | 3/1 v. WIZ @9:30pm | 3/3 v. MIN @2:30pm | 3/4 v. MIL @7pm, NBAtv

  • Jurassic Jontay (Raptors, 22-36 | (currently) 905 Raptors, 8-14)

2/24 v. SCW: 36min | 13pts on 6-14 FG (1-6 3PT) | 17 REB! | 9 AST | 1 STL, PF | 2 TO | +22

2/23 v. SCW: 33min | 17pts on 6-19 FG (3-7 3PT) | 10 REB | 6 AST | 2 STL | 3 BLK | 1 TO | 4 PF | -5

UP NEXT: 2/27 v. D’MOI! @8pm, ESPN+ | 2/29 v. WCB @6pm, ESPN+

  • X-Man (905 Raptors, G-League, 8-14)

2/24 v. SCW: 12min | 2pts on 1-1 FG | 2 REB, AST | 1 PF | -17

UP NEXT: 2/27 v. D’MOI! @8pm, ESPN+ | 2/29 v. WCB @6pm, ESPN+

  • D’Moi (Rip City Remix, Portland G-League, 12-8)

2/24 v. WIS: 32min | 28pts on 10-19 FG (8-15 3PT) | 2 REB, AST | 3 STL | 4 PF | +6

UP NEXT: 2/27 v. 905 Tay/X @8pm, ESPN+ | 3/1 v. Iowa @8pm

  • Tilly (Greensboro Swarm, Hornets G-League, 9-12)

2/24 v. Skyhawks: 25min | 17pts on 8-10 FG (1-1 3PT!) | 6 REB | 1 AST, 2 STL, TO | 4 PF | +17

2/23 v. Cruise: 21min | 12pts on 4-6 FG | 8 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK | 4PF | +4

UP NEXT: 2/28 v. DEL @6pm, ESPN+ | 3/1 v. DEL @6pm

  • Zay (nowhere)

Feb 2: Wisconsin Herd placed Isaiah on waivers

Feb 5: Windy City Bulls claimed him

Feb 6- Windy City Bulls placed on waivers

