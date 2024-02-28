Get to Know Mizzou Football’s Eight Early Enrollees

Spring practice kicked off this week in Columbia, with eight players from Mizzou’s 2024 recruiting class joining for the early session. These mid-year enrollees arrive early to begin their studies of college playbooks and film, and begin transforming their bodies with access to college dining and athletic facilities.

But they will also get an early shot to impress the coaches and compete for playing time in the upcoming campaign. The 2024 recruit most likely to play significant snaps this season is all-galaxy defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri, who will arrive in the summer, but can we expect these eight players to force Eli Drinkwitz and his staff to get them onto the field this fall?

Let’s run down these players and what kind of position competition each one finds themselves in, even if most true freshmen are long shots to play meaningful action. Their road to future glory as Mizzou Tigers begins this week.

Quarterback Aidan Glover

No player on the roster saw his standing change more this offseason than Aidan Glover. He would have anticipated arriving to campus as fifth in the pecking order: behind starter Brady Cook and all of his more established understudies. But then the jetsetting Jake Garcia departed for East Carolina, and Gabarri Johnson, presumably homesick, returned to the Pacific Northwest. Then Sam Horn underwent Tommy John surgery, and suddenly Glover finds himself a sneeze away from the top of the quarterback depth chart for an SEC school while he should be preparing for his senior prom.

That will almost certainly change in the summer. While Glover has physical tools, he is still raw as a passer, and Missouri will need to bolster the depth chart with a more experienced backup before entering the 2024 season. But it’s exciting for Glover that he gets such a welcome surprise for his first taste of college ball – even if his prospects are still long-term for now.

Linebacker Brian Huff

Huff, the four star linebacker out of Arkansas, enters an interesting position room. Veterans Triston Newson and Chuck Hicks return; the elderly Hicks is an excellent leader and a warrior but often looked overmatched athletically in the SEC last season. Newson heated up when the weather turned cold down the stretch, and he is one of the breakout candidates for the 2024 season. Transfers Corey Flagg from Miami and – maybe? – Darris Smith from Georgia also join the mix, although Smith might be more of a defensive end in Columbia.

How many snaps are up for grabs at linebacker depends on a few questions. Will Smith stand up or put his hand in the dirt? Defensive coordinator Corey Batoon will run a base 4-2-5 nickel overhang scheme; will he also run more 3-3-5 looks, something he did at South Alabama, and something that might make sense with this roster? Can the more physically gifted youngsters surpass Hicks, despite his experience and leadership advantages?

Ultimately, I think Batoon will deploy more three-linebacker looks, but I think Flagg will be the one to usurp Hicks’ snaps, leaving Huff in a competition for great things in 2025 when Hicks and Flagg both move on.

Offensive Linemen Talan Chandler, Ryan Jostes, Caleb Pryfrom, Jayven Richardson

Let’s handle the offensive lineman as a group. While coaches pay lip service to competition in spring ball, we have a good sense of four of the five roles: Connor Tollison is back at center and will be flanked by Cam’Ron Johnson on his right. Armand Membou and Cayden Green will hold down the tackle positions – Lee’s Summit represent. That leaves a position battle at left guard and for the backup roles. While the Tigers were perfectly healthy up front during the 2023 season, there is no guarantee of a repeat, and the youngsters should prepare in case they are pressed into service by injury, even if a starting spot on paper is mostly out of reach.

Three of the four linemen in this class arrive as tackles. Jostes and Pyfrom are both three-star recruits. It is good they are arriving early to begin their careers in college with weight training, film study, etc, but playing time as a true freshman tackle in the Power Four usually belongs to five-star freaks like Kelvin Banks and Kadyn Proctor. Enjoy the food and the weights, big fellas, we will see you this time next year.

Jayven Richardson is an intriguing option; he is a massive human being and one of the most highly regarded JUCO prospects in the country. I doubt he presses either Green or Membou as starters, but I will be paying attention to how the staff talks about his spring performance, to judge my confidence level if any injuries strike during the season.

Lastly, Talan Chandler arrives to compete for an interior spot after initially committing to Coach Prime and then flipping to his home state school. Again, true freshman offensive linemen are rare birds these days, but Chandler should be part of the open competition at left guard, where his main competition would appear to be fifth-year junior Mitchell Walters and the big man Logan Reichert.

Defensive backs Cameron Keys and Trajen Greco

Right off the bat I think Keys and Greco are the two mostly likely true freshmen of the mid-year enrollees to not redshirt in 2024. A LOT of snaps depart in the secondary from last season’s team, and the staff has shown a willingness to play freshman in the defensive backfield.

Keys profiles as a natural cover corner, even if he will predictably lack some physicality as a rookie. Greco is listed as both a safety and a cornerback, depending on the recruiting service; MU’s official roster lists both as “defensive backs.”

The depth chart in the secondary is both crowded and wide open. Daylan Carnell at STAR and Joseph Charleston would both seem to have safety spots locked up, and Toriano Pride and Dreyden Norwood have the inside track at the outside spots. But players young (Jamarion Wayne, Shamar McNeil, Philip Roche) and old (Sydney Williams, Marcus Clarke, Tre’Vez Johnson) are all in the mix as well.

There are plenty of options here, but few stone-cold locks, and Greco and Keys could force their way into playing time. Greco also returned punts in high school, a specialist role that could be open to protect Luther Burden and with the steady Kris Abrams-Draine off to the NFL.

Ultimately, this staff has shown a preference for playing veterans over youngsters, although a few players have been too talented to ignore. I am not sure any of these mid-year enrollees will play large parts on the 2024 Tigers, but they could play themselves into rotational roles and mop-up duty. Missouri fans should be excited to watch this group begin their careers in black and gold in the coming weeks.