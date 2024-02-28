Mizzou fails to capitalize on late runs in a close loss to Florida on the road

It seems like it’s the same script every game for Missouri men’s basketball during Southeastern Conference play. Wednesday night was no different, with an 83-74 loss to No. 24 Florida.

Multiple times, the Tigers (8-20, 0-15 Southeastern Conference) had a chance to take the lead against the Gators (20-8, 10-5) at the Stephen O’Connell Center in Gainsville, Florida, and each time failed.

Coming out of the half, and like many games on the road before (Alabama, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Ole Miss, specifically) the Tigers stormed out strong on a 10-2 run fueled by Nick Honor that included a floater and a 3-pointer, which was followed by a Sean East II jumper making it a one-point game.

Both teams traded blows and the Tigers still remained within three points, but within a minute it all changed as Zyon Pullin and Will Clayton Jr. drilled back-to-back 3-point jumpers, while Micah Handlogten executed one of Florida’s seven fast-break dunks.

An 8-0 run by the Gators surged them ahead by 11 to that point leaving the Tigers within a state of catchup once again. Missouri’s defense stalled the SEC’s No. 3 offense while East, off a 33-point performance in Arkansas, and a red-hot Honor cut the lead to back again a single point. Following a strong rebound Connor Vanover, Honor maneuvered himself into a wide-open look in the corner, but a lid on the basket led to it rimming out.

“Our guys top to bottom gave their very best,” Dennis Gates said. “It’s a game of runs and I thought we got several shots once we cut the lead to about one in second half. We just wasn’t able to make the shots and they were wide open that we manufactured.”

On the next offensive possession, East missed a layup through contact that could’ve redeemed the missed opportunity by Honor.

“We just weren’t able to get to the foul line at that point to either take the lead or even make that open three by Nick in the corner or Sean East,” Gates said. “Those two guys I will still put the ball in their hands, nothing I would do different.”

The fight from the Tigers still didn’t vanish from that point. Missouri recorded 19 bench points on the night. 12 of them came from Vanover who brought MU back within a single point for a third time with a 3-point shot at the left wing.

Unfortunately, on the other end, Tyrese Samuel, who finished with a career-high 28 points made sure MU never took its first lead of the night scoring nine of the Gators final 16 points.

It’s the fourth time this season that the Tigers have allowed an opposing player to reach a career-high in scoring as Matthew Murrall (Mississippi), Tobe Akawa (Tennessee) and Khalif Battle (Arkansas) all had their best performances against Missouri.

“They ended up, Florida did, on a run and we weren’t able to get a stop in those last 11 field goal attempts,” Gates said. “They executed down the stretch and around the basket.”

Florida, one of the nation's best rebounding teams got the best of the Tigers by a 38-27 margin. It led to 14 second-chance points for the Gators in a nine-point victory. Micah Handlogten collected 12 boards while Samuel added 10 of his own.

“I just think when you look around their team, you look at their rebounding margin,” Gates said. “They’ve been able to exploit teams and getting second chance points because of their size and their ability to just stand there either high low or around the basket.”

The Tigers remain the lone team in the SEC without a win despite getting 20 points from East, 18 from Honor, 15 from Tamar Bates and a double-digit performance from Vanover.

A slow start on the offensive end resulted in the Tigers playing an uphill battle from the start. Samuel and Will Clayton Jr. picked back up on their momentum from the first time these two teams met on Jan. 20. The two combined for 22 points in the first half against the Tigers and got the Gators out in front with an early 9-5 lead, which was backed by a trio of Tigers turnovers.

East and Bates helped keep the Tigers close before reinforcements finally made their presence shown. After Florida expanded their lead to eight at 23-15, Honor knocked down his 267th career 3-point shot, and Vanover answered a Clayton 3-pointer with a dunk.

Honor and Vanover from there pulled MU within four by hitting the team's first free throws with under seven minutes to play in the half.

Bates and East took back over the offensive scoring, but Florida got hot once more behind Clayton and Samuel before both teams went cold to end the half.

Florida finished the half going 1-of-7 from the field while Missouri ended on a two-minute and 19-second scoring drought.

Mizzou returns home on Saturday for its second to-last home game of the 2023-24 season. The Tigers will face Mississippi at Mizzou Arena at 7:30 p.m. CT. In the last meeting between both teams, it was Mississippi that came away with a narrow 79-76 victory in Oxford.