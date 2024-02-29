One year can change everything in college sports

Take yourself back one year ago and think about what the state of Missouri’s two biggest revenue sports were.

The schools’ football coach had just finished another season at 6-7, with another bowl loss to Wake Forest. As the offseason hit, a large portion of the discourse was not *should* Missouri explore external options at quarterback but rather, the discussion was centered on *who* those options should be. There were no mock drafts featuring Darius Robinson or Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in the first round. Cody Schrader was still expected to share carries with Nathaniel Peat. As a whole, the 2023 season was looking like a make or break year for Eli Drinkwitz as the hot seat (at least among fans) had grown warmer and warmer.

Contrast that feeling with what was going on in the Missouri basketball program around this time last year.

A top four finish in conference. Buzzer beaters galore. Kobe Brown reaching legendary status. First time winning 11 conference games since Frank Haith. Double digit wins against ranked Kentucky, Illinois and Iowa State. Beating Tennessee not just once in their own gym, but then also beating them in Nashville in the SEC tournament. Being a 7 seed in the NCAA tournament. Winning an NCAAT game for the first time since I was in middle school. On top of it all, they reeled in a very impressive high school recruiting class with a lot of potential.

There were also a lot of memes:

Now though, as we evaluate the two revenue sports in 2024, each program finds itself in the inverse of where they were last year.

After a magical 2023 season, Missouri Football is looking to be a legitimate playoff contender in 2024. The attendance which was fantastic in 2023, and looks to be even better in 2024. The recruiting, which has always been good under Drinkwitz, is getting even better with the strides the program is taking in the NIL department. Couple that with the previous years success and it is easy to see why their program is more attractive to higher end talent. Simply put, the general feeling of the trajectory of this program is extremely positive.

You see where I’m heading with this?

In 2024, for Missouri Basketball, things have gotten beyond bad. At this very moment, they’re winless in conference with a non-con loss to Kenpom’s 294th best team... Jackson State. Attendance is bad because it should be for this caliber of basketball. Oh, and fan morale has gone from excited, encouraged and enthusiastic to angry, abysmal and apathetic.

I’m not *out* on Dennis Gates, but I’m absolutely side-eyeing him. Which, if I’m being one hundred percent honest, I was at the same point with Eli Drinkwitz just last year.

My Point is This:

We as fans are far too reactionary. Our reactions and opinions of the people who run and control our favorite teams are directly attached to the question: “Did we win?”

If the answer is yes, be prepared to be anointed as the best thing since sliced bread. The memes will be legendary. We’ll say you need a lifetime contract and deserve to be here forever. If that answer is no, be prepared to be called a fraud. They’ll say you need to be fired and that you’re stealing money. This is all in a climate where NIL guardrails are non-existent and the landscape of collegiate athletics as a whole is constantly in flux.

I don’t believe that Eli Drinkwitz was magically able to learn how to start being an SEC football coach this season. I also don’t believe that Dennis Gates is some idiot who just picked up a white board in 2024. There isn’t much difference in winning and losing. I mean, when you look at it, Football could’ve easily been 8-4 in the regular season if Mevis doesn’t nail a 61 yarder and 4th and 17 doesn’t happen. Would we still think of Drinkwitz and the football program in the same light?

Basketball could easily have a couple of conference wins. Hell, they’ve lost 7 conference games by 7 points or less. A few things go differently and with a few wins, there probably isn’t as much apathy surrounding the basketball program.

So as much as I am excited about the trajectory of the football program and as nervous as I am about the trajectory of the basketball program, I’m choosing to remember the difference a year can make and am going to makeover my a conscious decision to not jump to conclusions, or sit in the fringes of opinions and feelings of these two programs.