Mizzou Football Spring Position Battles: Secondary

With spring practice kicking off this week, the Tigers have several important positions up for grabs on both sides of the ball. Over the next few weeks, I’ll take a closer look at some of those position battles and who on the roster might have the best chance to leave the spring game with a starting spot secured. Up next: the secondary.

Sending them to Sundays

The Mizzou secondary has enjoyed an incredible amount of stability (and success) through Eli Drinkwitz’s tenure. The unquestioned strength of the defense the last two years, Ennis Rakestraw, Kris Abrams-Draine and Jaylon Carlies will all be NFL draft picks this spring, with Rakestraw projected as a first round pick. Since 2021, the three of them combined for 102 starts, 430 tackles, 18 interceptions and 58 pass break-ups. That is simply staggering production for three players over an extended period of time. So how does incoming defensive coordinator Corey Batoon replace three NFL players? It appears as if the answer may be by committee. Let’s take look at who will be battling it out this spring for a starting spot:

The Returners

Mizzou lists all players as defensive backs rather than safeties or cornerbacks, so that makes it a bit difficult to differentiate for players who haven’t played much at either position.

Despite losing massive production from last year’s secondary, Mizzou does return several players with significant experience under their belts. Everyone on the list above minus Isaac Thompson (injury) and Nicholas Deloach, Jr. (redshirt) saw at least some playing time in 2023. McNeil also redshirted as a freshman last year, but he did see the field late in the year against Arkansas and Ohio St.

Three returnees with the most experience and production seem to have already locked down starting spots. Dreydon Norwood was an entrenched third cornerback last year and started the last few games of the season when Rakestraw went down with an injury. Joseph Charleston was a starter at safety all season alongside Jaylon Carlies and Daylan Carnell has nailed down the STAR safety spot the last two season. With those three spots secured entering spring, that leaves one starting cornerback and one starting safety spot up for grabs.

I expect the open safety spot to be challenged primarily by three returnees: Sydney Williams, Tre’Vez Johnson and Marvin Burks, Jr. Carlies played primarily a deep free safety, so if they are going for a 1:1 position swap, Burks, Jr. might be the best bet. In his freshman year, he flashed some exciting athleticism that might make him the best fit. That said, Johnson and Williams also got quite a bit of playing time in 2023, though Williams played a lot of his snaps more as a box safety closer to the line of scrimmage. Williams should get snaps this year, but I don’t think it’ll be as a replacement for Carlies. Ultimately, I think the free safety position will come down to a spring competition between Burks and Johnson. Johnson has much more college experience than Burks, but Burks has the size and athleticism to beat out Johnson in time.

For the cornerback spot, Marcus Clarke has far and away the most returning production of the returnees. The former University of Miami transfer played in nine games last year with 12 tackles and two interceptions. He will be the top challenger for that spot among returning players, since the only other returning corner with any real playing time is Philip Roche, who as a freshman was used almost exclusively as a blitzer off the edge, grabbing a sack and a tackle for loss in limited playing time.

One intriguing name who is new to this list is Ja’Marion Wayne. Wayne started his Tiger career as a safety before switching to wide receiver last year. He’s switched back to the defense this spring, this time as a cornerback. His athleticism and size could help him see the field, but it will probably take him a year or two to learn the job. I believe Clarke will have his closest competition this spring not from a fellow returnee, but from a big name the Tigers grabbed from the transfer portal this winter.

The Transfer

Mizzou brought in just one defensive back during the winter transfer portal season, but the player they did get brings with him some pedigree. Toriano Pride, Jr. is a St. Louis native who committed to Clemson over Mizzou in 2022. The former four-star recruit played played more his freshman season than he did in 2023, but he combined both years to start three games for the purple and orange Tigers. In those games he notched 36 tackles, a sack and an interception. Buried on a deep Clemson roster, Pride chose to transfer closer to home and to have a better shot at a starting job. By trading in his orange and purple for black and gold, he immediately jumped up a few spots on the depth chart. I expect him to be Marcus Clarke’s top competition for a cornerback spot this spring.

The Freshmen

Eli Drinkwitz signed four defensive backs in the 2024 high school recruiting class. This was one of the higher-rated position groups in this class, with three four-star players on the list.

This is an exciting group of incoming freshmen, with two of them (Greco and Keys) enrolling this spring. That should certainly give Greco and Keys a leg up on their fellow freshmen for playing time. Greco is the highest-rated of the four and I anticipate him seeing the field in 2024. Keys is also exciting athletically and I would not be surprised if he gets significant special teams snaps this fall. But will any of them crack the two-deep on the defense? Short of injuries or a guy like Greco absolutely blowing the competition out of the water, my guess is no.

Drinkwitz and his staff have historically been very hesitant to play freshmen on either side of the ball, opting to go with older players on almost every occasion. Marvin Burks, Jr. did get some playing time as a true freshman in the secondary last year, but he was far from threatening to take starter-level snaps away from the incumbent veterans.

As alluded to earlier in this story, I think the spring position battles will ultimately come down to four players, two for each of the two spots. Burks, Jr. and Tre’Vez Johnson will duel it out for lead billing at the safety spot while Marcus Clarke and Toriano Pride are the leading contenders for the cornerback spot.

Even there are clear winners for both spots coming out of the spring, one thing I can predict with confidence is that we will see a lot of players getting snaps in the secondary. Syndey Williams will see the field in certain dime packages and promising young players like Roche, Greco and Keys should find a way to get some reps as well, even if it is in garbage time. Regardless, depth is vital to winning in the SEC and getting as many guys on the field as possible will be important for the future of this defense.