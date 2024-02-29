Darius Robinson and Ty’Ron Hopper Represent Mizzou Football at NFL Draft Combine Press Conferences

Ready for the NFL Draft?

It is NFL Draft Combine week in Indianapolis, and Wednesday was Day 1 of press conferences which featured defensive lineman and linebackers — and of course that included Mizzou’s Darius Robinson and Ty’Ron Hopper (two of the eight Missouri Tigers that have been invited to the NFL Draft Combine).

Darius Robinson is currently projected to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in April — according to NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah and ESPN’s Mel Kiper.

On NFL.com: Eric Edholm’s takeaways on Darius Robinson:

Which prospect's meeting with the Lions was like a dream? Who might pursue a career as a firefighter? See the answers and more of What We Learned Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, via @Eric_Edholm, @GennaroFilice, @TheDan_Parr + @TheNickShook https://t.co/UYjSVuOcNo pic.twitter.com/dfodBveWnL — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 28, 2024

“The Lions might be seeking defensive line help, and this year’s draft will be held in none other than Detroit. Robinson said it’s his goal to be one of the prospects invited to the April 25-27 event.”

More media coverage on D-Rob:

Very impressed by Missouri ED Darius Robinson. Dude LOVES ball. Said multiple times he will play any position on the line — and has the tape to prove it. “I keep it simple, keep it violent and keep it fast”



Said he played at 305 as a DT in 2022 and then 285 as an edge in 2023 pic.twitter.com/G1AGWfJlsz — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) February 28, 2024

Always nice to see a friendly face.



Mizzou DL Darius Robinson said he’ll meet with the Bears today. He played everywhere on the defensive line in Columbia. Can confirm he got better as the years went on. pic.twitter.com/Yi0l36D9Aj — Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) February 28, 2024

“My story is just starting” @Darius6Robinson



Mizzou DL Darius Robinson talks about his journey at the NFL Combine #EquitySports x #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/YQL86IsC9O — Equity Sports (@EquitySports) February 28, 2024

Meanwhile, Ty’Ron Hopper says that he is fully recovered from his ankle injury:

#Mizzou ILB Ty’Ron Hopper says he’s fully recovered from his ankle injury he suffered in November. pic.twitter.com/0H38ro6kCo — Joey Van Zummeren (@JoeyVZ_) February 28, 2024

Hopper has also reportedly interviewed with the Cowboys at the combine:

Missouri LB Ty’Ron Hopper has had a formal interview with the Dallas Cowboys at the NFL Combine.



Hopper had over 130 tackles in two seasons with the Tigers and talked with the Cowboys about scheme and fit. pic.twitter.com/3f0CLdTqLK — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) February 28, 2024

Saving the best for last ... our own Quentin Corpuel has been knocking it out of the park with Mizzou coverage at the NFL Draft Combine in attendance in Indianapolis. Check out his stories over at MizzouCentral via Sports Illustrated.

With his draft stock hotter than fish grease, Darius Robinson said that he's "constantly evolving" as the NFL Scouting Combine gives him another chance to show off his talents ⬇️https://t.co/a4Xr6yDbeP — Quentin Corpuel (@quentincorpuel) February 28, 2024

Ty'Ron Hopper Reflects on 2023 Season, Shares Excitement for the Future at NFL Scouting Combine https://t.co/9kWcf7psT0 — MizzouCentral (@MizzouCentralFN) February 28, 2024

NFL Scouting Combine: Takeaways from Mizzou's Robinson and Hopper Media Sessionshttps://t.co/0f8AAUP5FL — MizzouCentral (@MizzouCentralFN) February 28, 2024

From Eli Hoff: Mizzou men lock in last place SEC finish with 15th straight defeat

Mizzou finishes eighth at Las Vegas – finishing ahead of five ranked teams in the final standings – as @jacklundin01 leads the way with his fourth top-five finish of the year



https://t.co/EmSlEgBevN pic.twitter.com/qOiz4BtmoU — Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) February 28, 2024

▪️ First Mizzou Conference Player of the Year

▪️ Led Tigers to first outright league title in 46 years

▪️ Helped MU to 1976 Elite Eight

▪️ Now a men's legend, announced by the @SEC



Congrats, Willie Smith! #MIZ



https://t.co/3KqnEdVvw3 pic.twitter.com/8U2adQKlQ6 — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 28, 2024

Senior night



Be in your seats at 6:40 p.m. tommorrow for a pregame ceremony honoring the 2024 senior class pic.twitter.com/V5nZzZm4lk — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) February 28, 2024

Ray Thorpe is the latest to be featured in Mizzou Athletics’ Black History Month — the program’s first black student athlete:

Black History Month: (1965-67)



Program's first Black student-athlete

Led MU in hits, triples, home runs and stolen bases in 1967

Also a return specialist for football, 1965-67#MIZ pic.twitter.com/A0bXEgVRAl — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) February 28, 2024

Mizzou Spring Football news and highlights from Wednesday:





Our top guys from Spring Practice #️⃣1️⃣#MIZ pic.twitter.com/mNRxVftlzv — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) February 28, 2024

First spring number .



#️⃣1️⃣9️⃣ x Darris Smith #MIZ pic.twitter.com/7ru0ILHxJn — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) February 29, 2024

Two clips (it’s one rep each, so don’t make it more than it is) showing off what Theo Wease Jr. and Luther Burden III are bringing back to the #Mizzou WR corps for 2024.



Wease’s speed is under the radar, and man, Burden’s moves are silky. pic.twitter.com/3pP2OuOm4S — Eli Hoff (@byEliHoff) February 28, 2024

Huge news around Kansas City High School Football.

**BREAKING NEWS** Lee's Summit North is on the clock. Coach Jamar Mozee is stepping down to pursue other opportunities TBA — Missouri Scoop (@MissouriScoop) February 29, 2024

Jamar Mozee is stepping down at @LSNorthFootball to take a job in college at the University of Central Florida. — PrepsKC (@PrepsKC) February 29, 2024