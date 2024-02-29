 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Darius Robinson and Ty’Ron Hopper Represent Mizzou Football at NFL Draft Combine Press Conferences

Mizzou Links for Thursday, February 29

By Sammy Stava
/ new

Ready for the NFL Draft?

It is NFL Draft Combine week in Indianapolis, and Wednesday was Day 1 of press conferences which featured defensive lineman and linebackers — and of course that included Mizzou’s Darius Robinson and Ty’Ron Hopper (two of the eight Missouri Tigers that have been invited to the NFL Draft Combine).

Darius Robinson is currently projected to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in April — according to NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah and ESPN’s Mel Kiper.

On NFL.com: Eric Edholm’s takeaways on Darius Robinson:

“The Lions might be seeking defensive line help, and this year’s draft will be held in none other than Detroit. Robinson said it’s his goal to be one of the prospects invited to the April 25-27 event.”

More media coverage on D-Rob:

Meanwhile, Ty’Ron Hopper says that he is fully recovered from his ankle injury:

Hopper has also reportedly interviewed with the Cowboys at the combine:

Saving the best for last ... our own Quentin Corpuel has been knocking it out of the park with Mizzou coverage at the NFL Draft Combine in attendance in Indianapolis. Check out his stories over at MizzouCentral via Sports Illustrated.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(MUTigers/Tweets)

  • Ray Thorpe is the latest to be featured in Mizzou Athletics’ Black History Month — the program’s first black student athlete:
  • Mizzou Spring Football news and highlights from Wednesday:
  • Huge news around Kansas City High School Football.

  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...