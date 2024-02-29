Talking Mizzou’s defense, Cayden Green, and the rest of the offensive line

Welcome back to another episode of Before the Box Score! Today the guys dive into what this defense might look like under a new DC with new players stepping in. Also discussed is the offensive line and a little non-rev sports talk.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 03:00: It’s time to talk some Mizzou Football with Nate and Nathan!

03:00 - 16:00: What to expect from this defense.

16:00 - 21:00: Cayden Green.

21:00 - 33:00: Offensive Line.

33:00 - 36:50: Wrapping it up with a little non-rev sports talk.

