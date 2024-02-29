Senior night ends with 10th straight loss for Mizzou WBB in 68-61 loss to Vandy

The Missouri Tigers (11-16, 2-12 SEC) took the court on senior night against the Vanderbilt Commodores (20-8, 7-7 SEC) in hopes of avoiding their first 10-game losing streak since the Tigers lost 13-straight conference games to open the 2011-12 conference slate. This game also marked an opportunity for the Tigers to get their first and only two-game season sweep in conference play of the year.

The Tigers honored seniors Hayley Frank, Mama Dembele, Abby Feit, and Micah Linthacum tonight by placing them all in the starting lineup, and when Head Coach Robin Pingeton was asked about starting her seniors postgame, she said, “I thought it was an opportunity to really bless them,” Pingeton said. “You don’t always have an opportunity to do that, and I thought tonight it made sense for us.”

Hayley Frank kicked off the game with a classic bucket from the mid-range, which she then followed up with a three-pointer that showed why she’s Top 10 in Tiger history in made shots from beyond the arc.

Missouri raced out to an early 13-10 lead behind Frank’s early surge and opportunistic basketball from Ashton Judd, but a 14-2 Vanderbilt run quickly curtailed the lead. The Dores excelled in swinging the ball and finding open shooters on the perimeter in transition and from set plays. The extra pass was working for them, and it was working for the Tigers as well.

After a three put the Commodores up 29-21, a few buckets from Dembele put the Tigers back to within four. A subsequent triple from Abby Feit placed the Tigers breathing down the Commodores' necks as they clung to a one-point lead.

One aspect of this game that provided some motivation to this Missouri team, a loss for Vanderbilt would be detrimental to their tournament hopes. Owning two of the worst teams in the SEC’s wins is not exactly a recipe for Selection Sunday.

No matter how close the Tigers would get, the Commodores continued to carve up the Tigers' zone defense. It really begged the question, why is a team that typically doesn’t rebound well running a defense that inherently rebounds poorly? A lot of chances for the Commodores came from second-chance kick outs for three, and it burned the Tigers for the majority of the first half.

A late surge from the Tigers put them in the locker room for halftime down 37-36, with a very possible chance to win this tilt. The rebounding disparity was extremely evident in this one, as the Tigers led Vanderbilt 56% to 42.4% in field goal percentage yet found themselves down. This is mainly because 14-33 vs 14-25 is still 14 made field goals, no matter how you cut it. Vanderbilt had six offensive rebounds to Missouri’s two in the first half.

Vanderbilt really stepped up defensively in the second half, as they forced three turnovers on consecutive possessions and with the help of two Justine Pissott threes that anchored their offensive output for the majority of a lackluster third quarter that didn’t see much offensive production.

Down 47-43, it was the seniors who showed out for Missouri as Frank drained a three and on the ensuing possession, Feit got her 10th point of the game after getting a steal and knocking down a layup with the foul to reclaim the lead 48-47.

Vandy started the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run that saw them take a 56-50 lead mostly thanks to repeated unforced errors on the offensive end from the Tigers, including multiple offensive turnovers.

The barrage kept coming from the Commodores as they continued to build on that lead, with the Tigers needing a surge if they were going to go home from senior night happy.

The run capped out at 13-2, and by the time Missouri was able to get back on the board it was just too late to mount a comeback and secure a win. At the end of the day, it was turnovers that got the best of this team yet again, in what feels like another season-defining game.

Vanderbilt closed out the game with a 19-10 advantage in the final quarter, putting on a defensive clinic combined with Missouri shooting themselves in the foot often. Vanderbilt closed the game with a nail-biting, albeit comfortable in the end, 68-61 victory.

The story of the game was really Vanderbilt’s ability to carve out Missouri’s defense with the extra pass and make them move in their set defense, as the movement facilitated a lot of open shots in the mid-range and from beyond the arc.

Hayley Frank ended her home career as a Tiger with 14 points, finishing the game with three free throws as a send-off. Ashton Judd led the team in scoring with 15 points, while Vanderbilt’s Iyana Moore had 15 points of her own.

“[Frank] has definitely been one of the best players I’ve had since I’ve been here,” Pingeton said. “Not only with what she’s done on the court, but who she is as a person...it’s never been about Hayley since day one.”

Statistically, the Tigers outshot the Commodores 45.3% to 39.3%, but were outrebounded 38 to 30. Additionally, Missouri had 18 turnovers to Vanderbilt’s 14, while Vandy had 11 points off of them to Missouri’s 7. Overall, second-chance points and points off turnovers accounted for 36 of Vanderbilt’s 68 points.

“We talk about [rebounding] a lot, we work on it a lot,” Pingeton said. “We’re just not getting it done at the level that we need to.”

At the end of the game, Pingeton was asked about her future with the University of Missouri. “I’m a firm believer of being where my feet are,” she said. “I’m about being present and controlling what I can control.”

UP NEXT: Missouri will close out the regular season on the road at Mississippi State on Sunday, March 3rd at 2 PM CST.