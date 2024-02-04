Burnett shatters 60M record twice as track and field Tigers medal in Manhattan

Records are made to be broken, so Alicia Burnett shattered her own. Burnett shaved off 0.12 seconds from her sprint two weekends ago to finish in 7.28 seconds, becoming the fastest 60-meter women’s sprinter in Mizzou history. But that was only the preliminary round. Burnett had another chance to make history, and she did. She set the new record in 7.21 flat at the DeLoss Dodds Invitational in Manhattan, Kan. Saturday. The multi-talented sprinter then placed fourth in the 200-meter race in 24.06, the fourth fastest time on Mizzou’s indoor record book, and, given her training progression, she may challenge the top spots soon.

Burnett and her teammates competed in the DeLoss Dodds meet over the weekend, which honors the legendary Texas athletic director who started his career racing at Kansas State before becoming the second head track coach for the Wildcats. Missouri’s opponents included several regional rivals, including Oklahoma State, whose men’s and women’s teams ranked second in this week’s Midwest standings. Other opponents included Texas Tech, Miami and the host team, Kansas State.

Burnett was just one of many medalists in Manhattan. In only his second collegiate meet, former Pan-American gold medalist Sterling Scott placed first with a lifetime best, 15.72 meter triple jump. The true freshman’s leap slotted in at the sixth farthest all-time for the Tigers and drew him closer to his goal of putting Mizzou on the national map.

“I feel like it’s my service to Mizzou fans to put on a show for our university,” Scott said in an interview with MU Athletics earlier this season. Scott’s teammate Quinton Brown took third after clearing 13.9 meters.

The more you know…What’s the triple jump?

For triple jumpers, personal bests (PBs) are only a hop, step and a jump away, but the event is not nearly as simple as described. First, athletes run up toward the sand pit, generating speed and power. The running distance varies, but a general rule of thumb suggests the same number of strides as their age. Then, jumpers “hop” into the air and cycle their legs as if pedaling an imaginary bicycle. The leg that lands the hop propels the runner into the “step” phase. After taking a massive step —though leap perhaps describes the act more fittingly — one leg touches the ground, absorbs momentum and launches the athlete into the third and final “jump” across the sand pit.

Additionally, Missouri saw success in the sector. Rece Rowan placed first in the men’s shot put with a 17.94 meter personal best, and Tennessee transfer Skylar Coffey grabbed bronze in the same event.

Finally, Mizzou’s mid-distance crew continued to collect personal bests. Eddie Zuercher knocked on the four-minute door placing second in the men’s mile in 4:09.17. Quentin Worley and Andrew Smock placed fifth and sixth in the same heat. McKenna Revord took bronze in the women’s mile, racing a 4:50.83 PB, followed by Isabelle Christiansen in fifth and Elissa Barnar in eighth. Kaia Downs and Luke Voleker both finished fourth in their respective 3,000 meter races, the Tigers’ longest event of the weekend.

The Tigers will divide and conquer next weekend, competing at the Music City Challenge in Nashville and the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.