Mizzou Volleyball adds star outside hitter Mychael Vernon

Dawn Sullivan added another alpha outside hitter Sunday with Oregon State transfer Mychael Vernon, who should be her final year of eligibility. Vernon was named Honorable Mention All-Pac 12 last season, and has over 1,000 career kills in college.

Vernon appeared in every single set the Beavers played, leading the team with 428 kills on a .232 hitting percentage alongside 305 digs (second on the team) and 71 blocks. She recorded a double-double (10+ kills and digs) in nine conference matches. In 2022, she also led the team in kills with 353 while starting 27 of 29 matches.

Let’s Meet Mychael Vernon

From: Ossining, New York

Prior University: Oregon State University

High School: Ossining High School

Position: Outside Hitter

Ht: 5-11

When looking through options in the transfer portal this offseason, Vernon’s name stuck out. However, I didn’t have her high up on my radar. Why is that, you might ask?

I simply didn’t think there was any way this staff would be able to get her to Columbia. Not only does she provide a strong replacement for the defense of Dilara Gedikoglu, her offense is an improvement. Vernon not only had more kills at Oregon State this past year, but she converted on her opportunities at a higher percentage.

Vernon would be a number one option on many Power conference teams, and might end up being the go-to on this team next year. But put her together with Jordan Iliff and Janet deMarrais? This offense could be very, very scary next year, and go from inconsistently good to consistently elite.

This addition should make Mizzou a preseason top-25 team, in my humble opinion. Dawn Sullivan said this team wants to host the first two rounds and make the Sweet Sixteen next year. Adding Vernon moves the finish line a lot closer.

SEC, look out. The Mizzou Tigers are coming.

