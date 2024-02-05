 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Corey Batoon is ready to get to work

Mizzou Links for Feb. 5, 2024.

By Josh Matejka
/ new

Go get ‘em, Corey!

Spring ball is coming... I can feel it in the air...

While we anxiously await for when Mizzou will announce their spring practices, the Tigers are deep in the Corey Batoon integration process. I mean, we’re starting to get promo videos!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Mizzou Gymnastics is feeling itself right now, and who can blame them?
  • Mizzou takes on No. 1 South Carolina this week, and they’ll be down senior Center Kamilla Cardoso, who has been called up to the Brazil national team for their Olympic Qualifiers.
  • Mizzou Hockey is on a tear right now, moving to a whopping 19-2-1 after a win over SLU.
  • Did you ask for some eSports highlights?
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...