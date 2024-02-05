Corey Batoon is ready to get to work

Go get ‘em, Corey!
Spring ball is coming... I can feel it in the air...
While we anxiously await for when Mizzou will announce their spring practices, the Tigers are deep in the Corey Batoon integration process. I mean, we’re starting to get promo videos!
New Defensive Coordinator Corey Batoon ready to continue the momentum and take it to a different level #MIZ pic.twitter.com/PSpKnqNBXA— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) February 4, 2024
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Karen recaps Mizzou Softball’s annual Black & Gold game
- In which Abigail keeps us on top of what’s up with Mizzou Track & Field
- In which the Mizzou Women drop their fourth straight SEC contest in Knoxville
- In which Mizzou Volleyball adds a big-time transfer hitter to their squad for next year
- In which #TigerStyle drops their Top 5 dual with Oklahoma State
More Links:
- Mizzou Gymnastics is feeling itself right now, and who can blame them?
Best start since 2010 got us feelin’ good #MIZ pic.twitter.com/tfVq7qPphm— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 5, 2024
- Mizzou takes on No. 1 South Carolina this week, and they’ll be down senior Center Kamilla Cardoso, who has been called up to the Brazil national team for their Olympic Qualifiers.
"When we recruited her we said if there's an opportunity to go with your national team, go with your national team"— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) February 4, 2024
South Carolina Sr. Center Kamilla Cardoso will officially miss the next two games (Mizzou & UCONN) to join Brazil for Olympic Qualifiers.@GamecockWBB | @wachfox pic.twitter.com/kUQNkYmm23
- Mizzou Hockey is on a tear right now, moving to a whopping 19-2-1 after a win over SLU.
Mizzou hangs on to win the first ever Flyover Classic 5-4 over SLU, improving to 19-2-1 on the season! @MizClubHockey— Ian Paprocki (@ianpaprocki) February 4, 2024
The final seconds⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qW55igwC1r
- Did you ask for some eSports highlights?
Day 2 recap of Mizzou's highlights from Border Clash! pic.twitter.com/mt70eUBpOz— Mizzou Esports (@MizzouEsports) February 5, 2024
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...