Mizzou Athletics announces record $62 million dollar donation

Mizzou Athletics announced on Monday the largest gift commitment in school history — a $62 million donation that will, in part, contribute toward Memorial Stadium renovations.

The donation, which was contributed anonymously, includes $50 million set aside for improvements to Mizzou Football’s stadium, including an update to the North Concourse and other unspecified projects. The remaining $12 million is set to benefit the Tiger Fund, a program underneath the Tiger Scholarship Fund.

“This extraordinary commitment is a major step toward fulfilling our vision to transform Memorial Stadium and create the best college football game-day atmosphere in the country,” said Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois in a statement. “Our pivotal stadium project is not possible without our donor, whose passion for Mizzou’s success, coupled with humility, faith and generosity, are unparalleled.

“Mizzou Football fans displayed their passion last season with five consecutive home sellouts, and our donor’s momentous contribution will not only enhance those magical experiences at Memorial Stadium but will greatly impact our student-athletes across every sport as they pursue their dreams as Tigers.”

The $62 million gift is more than double the previous record donation for Mizzou Athletics, a $30 million gift received in 2012. That donation was given by the Kansas City Sports Trust.

“A gift of this kind speaks to the tremendous loyalty this particular donor has for not only our football program, but all of our student-athletes at Mizzou,” said head coach Eli Drinkwitz. “Creating a game-day experience second to none is our goal. We can now take a significant step forward — thanks to this gift — in enhancing the atmosphere and fan amenities at Faurot Field. And we’ll be able to see the lasting impact of it for years to come. As I’ve said before, ‘Why Stop Now?’”