Reactions from Mizzou’s $62 million donation, plus latest NFL Mock Drafts and gymnastics rankings

Mizzou Links for Tuesday, February 6

By Sammy Stava
‘Show Me’ the Money!

Well, ICYMI: The Mizzou athletic department received a record-breaking $62 million dollar donation on Monday with $50 million toward Memorial Stadium renovations and $12 million to the Tiger Scholarship Fund. Can you say game changer? Josh Matejka with more.

Mizzou’s donation announcement got plenty of national media coverage:

Important information here from On3 Sports’ Pete Nakos (which is good but the non-revenue sports should be addressed as well).

Which begs the question:

Meanwhile, from ESPN Matt Miller’s latest NFL Mock Draft after the Senior Bowl — Ennis Rakestraw, Jr. and Darius Robinson are both currently projected to go in the first round. Miller has Rakestraw at 17th overall to the Jaguars and Robinson 30th overall to the Ravens.

On Rakestraw:

“Jacksonville could go in so many directions, but I’m operating under the belief the team will re-sign wide receiver Calvin Ridley, so let’s look at the secondary. Rakestraw is a feisty, tough competitor at the line of scrimmage. While not a hulking defender at 175 pounds, he will rough up wide receivers and ball carriers with his physical style. Jaguars veteran cornerbacks Darious Williams and Tyson Campbell are entering their final years under contract.”

On Robinson:

“If there was one big riser from Senior Bowl week, it was Robinson. The 6-foot-5 286-pounder showed great power and movement ability while playing at both defensive end and defensive tackle during practices. His versatility is a gift, and the Ravens love large outside pass-rushers. With Justin Madubuike and Jadeveon Clowney entering free agency, there’s a need. There’s some Cameron Jordan ability here in Robinson’s game — he had 8.5 sacks in 2023 — and his stock is soaring like a rocket.”

On NFL.com, draft analyst Lance Zierlein has Rakestraw at 26th overall to the Buccaneers and Robinson 29th overall to the Lions.

And after their win over Texas Women’s University on Saturday posting an official score of 197.025, Mizzou Gymnastics checks in at No. 12 in the Road to Nationals rankings this week.

From the rotation rankings — the Tigers are currently 9th on vault, 15th on bars, 14th on beam, and 6th on floor. That sets up a huge meet at No. 5 Kentucky in Lexington on Friday night (6:00 p.m. CST on SEC Network Plus).

Definitely tune in for that one. Karen will have a preview later in the week, as well as highlights from the weekly presser.

Onto the links (there’s plenty of them) M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(MUTigers/Tweets)

  • A look at the schedule for Mizzou Athletics this week in COMO:
  • Per Robin Pingeton on Tiger Talk — Hayley Frank is set to return to the lineup after missing Sunday’s game vs Tennessee:
  • Mizzou Volleyball has landed six players on the SEC Academic Honor Roll:
  • A record-breaking performance from Mizzou Track and Field’s Alicia Burnett:
  • Congrats to Mizzou Tennis’ Bianca Turati on her first win as head coach!
  • Mizzou Softball’s Cierra Harrison is ready for a huge sophomore season!
  • On3 Recruits ranks Mizzou incoming 4-star Brian Huff at No. 10 in their Top 10 linebacker rankings:
  • The MACHA Conference Tournament schedule for Mizzou Club Hockey: February 9th-11th in Chesterfield at the Maryville University Hockey Center
  • Former Mizzou Tiger Justin Britt is a Missouri Sports Hall of Famer!
  • Views from Faurot Field!
  • Joe Healy from D1Baseball takes a look at Mizzou Baseball breakout players to watch entering this season (subscription needed)
  • Less than five days until the Mizzou Baseball Fan Fest at Devine Pavillion on Saturday:
  • Juju Stevens and Charlie Miller are the latest Tigers to be announced from the Mizzou Baseball player introductions:
  • Incoming Mizzou Baseball in-state commit Tytus Cissell is getting some MLB Draft attention:
  • Cub Patton (2025 kicker and punter) has been invited to Mizzou Football’s Junior Day and Spring Practice on Saturday, March 9th:
  • A good listen with Cuonzo Martin here:
