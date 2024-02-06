Reactions from Mizzou’s $62 million donation, plus latest NFL Mock Drafts and gymnastics rankings

‘Show Me’ the Money!

Well, ICYMI: The Mizzou athletic department received a record-breaking $62 million dollar donation on Monday with $50 million toward Memorial Stadium renovations and $12 million to the Tiger Scholarship Fund. Can you say game changer? Josh Matejka with more.

Mizzou Athletics Secures $62 Million Gift Commitment#MIZ https://t.co/Z7rQoriuzP — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) February 5, 2024

Mizzou’s donation announcement got plenty of national media coverage:

Yes I am rethinking Missouri’s program power ranking this morning. May have made a terrible mistake. https://t.co/1YiQsVpVvL — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) February 5, 2024

Winning big last season continues to pay huge dividends for Mizzou.



Credit their fan base for stepping up to keep the program on the rise.



For years they have had to hear they aren't SEC-caliber, now they are entrenched as a top-half program in an even more powerful league. https://t.co/uiEQhydwJT — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) February 5, 2024

Mizzou continues to make boss moves in the modern era of CFB



- $62M commitment

- extend Eli Drinkwitz

- top 10 portal class



Schools that win today in CFB are the schools that make it clear they’re prioritizing CFB https://t.co/OQvubgUVQu — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) February 5, 2024

Important information here from On3 Sports’ Pete Nakos (which is good but the non-revenue sports should be addressed as well).

For some context on the $12 million to Missouri's Tiger Fund: The top-level NIL collectives spend roughly $8 to $12 million on payroll for their football roster. — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) February 5, 2024

Which begs the question:

If you had 62 million to give to Mizzou, what would you earmark it for.



Be as dreadfully specific as possible. — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) February 5, 2024

Meanwhile, from ESPN Matt Miller’s latest NFL Mock Draft after the Senior Bowl — Ennis Rakestraw, Jr. and Darius Robinson are both currently projected to go in the first round. Miller has Rakestraw at 17th overall to the Jaguars and Robinson 30th overall to the Ravens.

Mock Draft Monday.



Here’s my updated look at the first two rounds after the Senior Bowl https://t.co/j7hbKjSQ8m — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) February 5, 2024

On Rakestraw:

“Jacksonville could go in so many directions, but I’m operating under the belief the team will re-sign wide receiver Calvin Ridley, so let’s look at the secondary. Rakestraw is a feisty, tough competitor at the line of scrimmage. While not a hulking defender at 175 pounds, he will rough up wide receivers and ball carriers with his physical style. Jaguars veteran cornerbacks Darious Williams and Tyson Campbell are entering their final years under contract.”

On Robinson:

“If there was one big riser from Senior Bowl week, it was Robinson. The 6-foot-5 286-pounder showed great power and movement ability while playing at both defensive end and defensive tackle during practices. His versatility is a gift, and the Ravens love large outside pass-rushers. With Justin Madubuike and Jadeveon Clowney entering free agency, there’s a need. There’s some Cameron Jordan ability here in Robinson’s game — he had 8.5 sacks in 2023 — and his stock is soaring like a rocket.”

On NFL.com, draft analyst Lance Zierlein has Rakestraw at 26th overall to the Buccaneers and Robinson 29th overall to the Lions.

My first mock draft of 2024 is out and it is spectacular. Your hate rolls off my back!https://t.co/M7sOWp39vN — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) February 5, 2024

And after their win over Texas Women’s University on Saturday posting an official score of 197.025, Mizzou Gymnastics checks in at No. 12 in the Road to Nationals rankings this week.

From the rotation rankings — the Tigers are currently 9th on vault, 15th on bars, 14th on beam, and 6th on floor. That sets up a huge meet at No. 5 Kentucky in Lexington on Friday night (6:00 p.m. CST on SEC Network Plus).

Definitely tune in for that one. Karen will have a preview later in the week, as well as highlights from the weekly presser.

Onto the links (there’s plenty of them) M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

From Michael Howie: Mizzou athletics receives record donation from anonymous source

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

From Jaden Lewis: Missouri athletics receives record-breaking gift from anonymous donor

(MUTigers/Tweets)

A look at the schedule for Mizzou Athletics this week in COMO:

A heaping helping of hoops, with a side of baseball. ️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/8MO7yEmRhG — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) February 5, 2024

Per Robin Pingeton on Tiger Talk — Hayley Frank is set to return to the lineup after missing Sunday’s game vs Tennessee:

According to head coach Robin Pingeton, Hayley Frank will be back in the lineup this week after missing the game on Sunday against Tennessee. — Dylan Heinrich (@dylanrheinrich) February 6, 2024

Mizzou Volleyball has landed six players on the SEC Academic Honor Roll:

It Just Means More... on and off the court



Congratulations to our 6⃣ @SEC Academic Honor Roll recipients!!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/lQcjZiwuMD — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) February 5, 2024

A record-breaking performance from Mizzou Track and Field’s Alicia Burnett:

’



Alicia Burnett’s program-record 7.21 in the women’s 60m ranks as the seventh-best time in the nation this season!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/6L5qwR9ZCP — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) February 5, 2024

Congrats to Mizzou Tennis’ Bianca Turati on her first win as head coach!

Congratulations to Bianca Turati on getting her first wins as Head Coach this weekend #MIZ pic.twitter.com/ZS4Tps2w79 — Mizzou_Tennis (@Mizzou_Tennis) February 5, 2024

Mizzou Softball’s Cierra Harrison is ready for a huge sophomore season!

Poised for a strong sophomore campaign. ⭕️



Cierra Harrison compiled an 8-2 record with 72 strikeouts and a 2.48 ERA in her debut season with the Tigers.#OwnIt #MIZ | @Cierra_h42 pic.twitter.com/y1uDdDkDqP — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) February 5, 2024

On3 Recruits ranks Mizzou incoming 4-star Brian Huff at No. 10 in their Top 10 linebacker rankings:

Top 10 LBs in the final 2024 On300 rankings‼️https://t.co/rCQmEIcwH1 pic.twitter.com/2MDUSWYsOz — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 4, 2024

The MACHA Conference Tournament schedule for Mizzou Club Hockey: February 9th-11th in Chesterfield at the Maryville University Hockey Center

The run it back tour starts Friday⏳ pic.twitter.com/CyiqCunStf — Mizzou Club Hockey (@MizClubHockey) February 5, 2024

Former Mizzou Tiger Justin Britt is a Missouri Sports Hall of Famer!

Umm I’m a Hall of Famer.. pic.twitter.com/E6TfoQ7mGM — Justin Britt (@JustinBritt68) February 6, 2024

Views from Faurot Field!

Joe Healy from D1Baseball takes a look at Mizzou Baseball breakout players to watch entering this season (subscription needed)

2024 SEC Preview: Missouri Breakout Players to Watch



With a new-look roster and a new coaching staff, @MizzouBaseball is looking for some breakout stars for the 2024 season. These are five prime candidates.



https://t.co/jBdUWYyWUX pic.twitter.com/Yx3omxuSmV — SEC Extra On D1Baseball.com (@D1SECExtra) February 5, 2024

Less than five days until the Mizzou Baseball Fan Fest at Devine Pavillion on Saturday:

Just 5⃣ more days until Fan Fest...can't wait to see you there!#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/PXWqocUueN — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 6, 2024

Juju Stevens and Charlie Miller are the latest Tigers to be announced from the Mizzou Baseball player introductions:

OF leads off the week. The junior from Connecticut is back for year 3⃣ with the Tigers.

✅ Saw action in 30 games with 19 starts in 2023

✅ Smacked the go-ahead three-run HR vs. Texas Southern

✅ Hit .279 and slugged .605 in non-con play#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/9bnIgODiUZ — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 5, 2024

Freshman RHP is ready to don the Black ⚫️ & Gold

✅ Three-time all-state honoree for Russellville HS

✅ Helped his club to the 2022 Missouri Class 2 state title

✅ Rated as the No. 9 Missouri prep RHP in the class of 2023#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/zetdqq90bz — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 6, 2024

Incoming Mizzou Baseball in-state commit Tytus Cissell is getting some MLB Draft attention:

Get ready for the data-driven #MLBDraft buzz surrounding ‘24 SS/CF Tytus Cissell (MO):



6.53 runner w/ 38.6 peak jump height & stellar rotational acceleration.



IF’er who can shift to CF with ease.



Switch-hitter whose LH stroke was one of my absolute favs at #Super60



pic.twitter.com/DP3FoyIV4H — Shooter Hunt (@ShooterHunt) February 5, 2024

Cub Patton (2025 kicker and punter) has been invited to Mizzou Football’s Junior Day and Spring Practice on Saturday, March 9th:

A good listen with Cuonzo Martin here:

Such a pleasure to sit down with @CuonzoMartin and discuss Leadership in the Business of basketball as well as the importance of HBCU’s…. pic.twitter.com/Nh2f098DNh — LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) February 5, 2024