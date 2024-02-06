Reactions from Mizzou’s $62 million donation, plus latest NFL Mock Drafts and gymnastics rankings

‘Show Me’ the Money!
Well, ICYMI: The Mizzou athletic department received a record-breaking $62 million dollar donation on Monday with $50 million toward Memorial Stadium renovations and $12 million to the Tiger Scholarship Fund. Can you say game changer? Josh Matejka with more.
Mizzou Athletics Secures $62 Million Gift Commitment#MIZ https://t.co/Z7rQoriuzP— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) February 5, 2024
Mizzou’s donation announcement got plenty of national media coverage:
Yes I am rethinking Missouri’s program power ranking this morning. May have made a terrible mistake. https://t.co/1YiQsVpVvL— Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) February 5, 2024
Winning big last season continues to pay huge dividends for Mizzou.— SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) February 5, 2024
Credit their fan base for stepping up to keep the program on the rise.
For years they have had to hear they aren't SEC-caliber, now they are entrenched as a top-half program in an even more powerful league. https://t.co/uiEQhydwJT
Mizzou continues to make boss moves in the modern era of CFB— J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) February 5, 2024
- $62M commitment
- extend Eli Drinkwitz
- top 10 portal class
Schools that win today in CFB are the schools that make it clear they’re prioritizing CFB https://t.co/OQvubgUVQu
Important information here from On3 Sports’ Pete Nakos (which is good but the non-revenue sports should be addressed as well).
For some context on the $12 million to Missouri's Tiger Fund: The top-level NIL collectives spend roughly $8 to $12 million on payroll for their football roster.— Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) February 5, 2024
Which begs the question:
If you had 62 million to give to Mizzou, what would you earmark it for.— Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) February 5, 2024
Be as dreadfully specific as possible.
Meanwhile, from ESPN Matt Miller’s latest NFL Mock Draft after the Senior Bowl — Ennis Rakestraw, Jr. and Darius Robinson are both currently projected to go in the first round. Miller has Rakestraw at 17th overall to the Jaguars and Robinson 30th overall to the Ravens.
Mock Draft Monday.— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) February 5, 2024
Here’s my updated look at the first two rounds after the Senior Bowl https://t.co/j7hbKjSQ8m
On Rakestraw:
“Jacksonville could go in so many directions, but I’m operating under the belief the team will re-sign wide receiver Calvin Ridley, so let’s look at the secondary. Rakestraw is a feisty, tough competitor at the line of scrimmage. While not a hulking defender at 175 pounds, he will rough up wide receivers and ball carriers with his physical style. Jaguars veteran cornerbacks Darious Williams and Tyson Campbell are entering their final years under contract.”
On Robinson:
“If there was one big riser from Senior Bowl week, it was Robinson. The 6-foot-5 286-pounder showed great power and movement ability while playing at both defensive end and defensive tackle during practices. His versatility is a gift, and the Ravens love large outside pass-rushers. With Justin Madubuike and Jadeveon Clowney entering free agency, there’s a need. There’s some Cameron Jordan ability here in Robinson’s game — he had 8.5 sacks in 2023 — and his stock is soaring like a rocket.”
On NFL.com, draft analyst Lance Zierlein has Rakestraw at 26th overall to the Buccaneers and Robinson 29th overall to the Lions.
My first mock draft of 2024 is out and it is spectacular. Your hate rolls off my back!https://t.co/M7sOWp39vN— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) February 5, 2024
And after their win over Texas Women’s University on Saturday posting an official score of 197.025, Mizzou Gymnastics checks in at No. 12 in the Road to Nationals rankings this week.
Slotting in at No. 12 this week.— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 5, 2024
https://t.co/aybb16quBS#MIZ pic.twitter.com/dzZacO4BP1
From the rotation rankings — the Tigers are currently 9th on vault, 15th on bars, 14th on beam, and 6th on floor. That sets up a huge meet at No. 5 Kentucky in Lexington on Friday night (6:00 p.m. CST on SEC Network Plus).
Definitely tune in for that one. Karen will have a preview later in the week, as well as highlights from the weekly presser.
Onto the links (there’s plenty of them) M-I-Z!
(MUTigers/Tweets)
- A look at the schedule for Mizzou Athletics this week in COMO:
A heaping helping of hoops, with a side of baseball. ️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/8MO7yEmRhG— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) February 5, 2024
- Per Robin Pingeton on Tiger Talk — Hayley Frank is set to return to the lineup after missing Sunday’s game vs Tennessee:
According to head coach Robin Pingeton, Hayley Frank will be back in the lineup this week after missing the game on Sunday against Tennessee.— Dylan Heinrich (@dylanrheinrich) February 6, 2024
- Mizzou Volleyball has landed six players on the SEC Academic Honor Roll:
It Just Means More... on and off the court— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) February 5, 2024
Congratulations to our 6⃣ @SEC Academic Honor Roll recipients!!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/lQcjZiwuMD
- A record-breaking performance from Mizzou Track and Field’s Alicia Burnett:
’— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) February 5, 2024
Alicia Burnett’s program-record 7.21 in the women’s 60m ranks as the seventh-best time in the nation this season!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/6L5qwR9ZCP
- Congrats to Mizzou Tennis’ Bianca Turati on her first win as head coach!
Congratulations to Bianca Turati on getting her first wins as Head Coach this weekend #MIZ pic.twitter.com/ZS4Tps2w79— Mizzou_Tennis (@Mizzou_Tennis) February 5, 2024
- Mizzou Softball’s Cierra Harrison is ready for a huge sophomore season!
Poised for a strong sophomore campaign. ⭕️— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) February 5, 2024
Cierra Harrison compiled an 8-2 record with 72 strikeouts and a 2.48 ERA in her debut season with the Tigers.#OwnIt #MIZ | @Cierra_h42 pic.twitter.com/y1uDdDkDqP
- On3 Recruits ranks Mizzou incoming 4-star Brian Huff at No. 10 in their Top 10 linebacker rankings:
Top 10 LBs in the final 2024 On300 rankings‼️https://t.co/rCQmEIcwH1 pic.twitter.com/2MDUSWYsOz— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 4, 2024
- The MACHA Conference Tournament schedule for Mizzou Club Hockey: February 9th-11th in Chesterfield at the Maryville University Hockey Center
The run it back tour starts Friday⏳ pic.twitter.com/CyiqCunStf— Mizzou Club Hockey (@MizClubHockey) February 5, 2024
- Former Mizzou Tiger Justin Britt is a Missouri Sports Hall of Famer!
Umm I’m a Hall of Famer.. pic.twitter.com/E6TfoQ7mGM— Justin Britt (@JustinBritt68) February 6, 2024
- Views from Faurot Field!
Views #MIZ pic.twitter.com/YsFbXUQCkJ— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) February 5, 2024
- Joe Healy from D1Baseball takes a look at Mizzou Baseball breakout players to watch entering this season (subscription needed)
2024 SEC Preview: Missouri Breakout Players to Watch— SEC Extra On D1Baseball.com (@D1SECExtra) February 5, 2024
With a new-look roster and a new coaching staff, @MizzouBaseball is looking for some breakout stars for the 2024 season. These are five prime candidates.
https://t.co/jBdUWYyWUX pic.twitter.com/Yx3omxuSmV
- Less than five days until the Mizzou Baseball Fan Fest at Devine Pavillion on Saturday:
Just 5⃣ more days until Fan Fest...can't wait to see you there!#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/PXWqocUueN— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 6, 2024
- Juju Stevens and Charlie Miller are the latest Tigers to be announced from the Mizzou Baseball player introductions:
OF leads off the week. The junior from Connecticut is back for year 3⃣ with the Tigers.— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 5, 2024
✅ Saw action in 30 games with 19 starts in 2023
✅ Smacked the go-ahead three-run HR vs. Texas Southern
✅ Hit .279 and slugged .605 in non-con play#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/9bnIgODiUZ
Freshman RHP is ready to don the Black ⚫️ & Gold— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 6, 2024
✅ Three-time all-state honoree for Russellville HS
✅ Helped his club to the 2022 Missouri Class 2 state title
✅ Rated as the No. 9 Missouri prep RHP in the class of 2023#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/zetdqq90bz
- Incoming Mizzou Baseball in-state commit Tytus Cissell is getting some MLB Draft attention:
Get ready for the data-driven #MLBDraft buzz surrounding ‘24 SS/CF Tytus Cissell (MO):— Shooter Hunt (@ShooterHunt) February 5, 2024
6.53 runner w/ 38.6 peak jump height & stellar rotational acceleration.
IF’er who can shift to CF with ease.
Switch-hitter whose LH stroke was one of my absolute favs at #Super60
pic.twitter.com/DP3FoyIV4H
- Cub Patton (2025 kicker and punter) has been invited to Mizzou Football’s Junior Day and Spring Practice on Saturday, March 9th:
Super excited to be attending the @MizzouFootball JR Day and Spring Scrimmage! #MIZ @CoachErikLink @RecruitLCP @FootballLCP pic.twitter.com/Wbc3yPZxBj— CUB PATTON ‘25 Kicker & Punter (@CubPatton) February 5, 2024
- A good listen with Cuonzo Martin here:
Such a pleasure to sit down with @CuonzoMartin and discuss Leadership in the Business of basketball as well as the importance of HBCU’s…. pic.twitter.com/Nh2f098DNh— LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) February 5, 2024
