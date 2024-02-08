 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Football Mentioned as One of the Teams That Have Improved Their CFP Chances with 2024 Recruiting Class

Mizzou Links for Thursday, February 8

By Sammy Stava
Mizzou Makes Noise from NSD.

Well, there wasn’t much buzz about it — but Wednesday was actually the second National Signing Day among College Football’s late signing period. With all 21 commitments in the 2024 class previously signed on the first NSD — there (expectedly) wasn’t any late additions yesterday for the Mizzou Football program.

Missouri has essentially closed with a Top 25 class for 2024 in all recruiting services. The Tigers currently rank 22nd on Rivals, 20th on 247Sports, 21st on On3, and 22nd on ESPN.

From ESPN National Recruiting Coordinator Craig Haubert:

“Missouri had assembled a smaller class heading into the fall, but has since added some quality prospects. The class is led by one of the top defensive lineman in the nation, Williams Nwaneri a critical in-state win for them. With a big frame, elite length and excellent quickness he can be a versatile presence in the trenches who can allow the Tigers to move him around exploit matchups. They went out of state to get Edge defender Elias Williams, a defender with good length and flexibility, is another strong addition to their defensive front. Four-star LB Nicholas Rodriguez lacks some in ideal measurables but has excellent range and a nose for the ball. His teammate at South Florida power Saint Thomas Aquinas, James Madison II, has also committed to the Tigers and he gives their offense a big target with good body control. Crutchfield was a big add late in the process as he projects to offense and gives them a target with great hands and body control and is coming off a senior season where he had over 50 catches for over 1,200 yards.”

Coming off a Cotton Bowl victory and brining in a Top 25 recruiting class increases your College Football Playoff chances for 2024, right? ESPN’s Tom Luginbill agrees — as Mizzou has been mentioned (along with Ohio State, Oregon, Ole Miss, and Georgia) as schools that have improved their College Football Playoff chances with 2024 recruiting classes.

Luginbill on Mizzou:

“Fresh off a Cotton Bowl win over Ohio State and an 11-2 record, and with significant players returning to the roster including quarterback Brady Cook, receiver Luther Burden III, and rising star tight end Bret Norfleet, the Tigers broke through with some high-profile recruits and several transfer portal additions. Three of their top four highest-rated high school players in this class are at two of the most important positions. Defensive ends Williams Nwaneri and Jaylen Brown round out the front of the edge, and cornerback Trajen Greco was the No. 21 corner in the class. Mizzou also beefed up its defense through the portal, adding Clemson cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. and Miami linebacker Corey Flagg Jr.

With star running back Cody Schrader off to the NFL, Missouri turned to the portal to address that need, adding Georgia State transfer Marcus Carroll and Appalachian State transfer Nate Noel. Perhaps the bbigest pickup was offensive tackle Cayden Green, who is coming form Oklahoma, where he was a starter as a freshman in 2023.”

And from J.D. PicKell of On3Sports, Mizzou Football is making “boss moves” (RE: $62 million donation). Catch his full segment here on YouTube.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

  • Tiger Style’s Zach Elam comes in at No. 4 in NCAA Wrestling’s Most Dominant Wrestler in the country rankings.
  • From Inside Mizzou Athletics: The latest edition of Truman’s Pond features sophomore diver Collier Dyer. Give it a listen!
  • Mizzou Athletics celebrates National Girls and Women in Sports Day:
  • Infielder Jack Holubowski and Pitcher Kadden Drew are the latest among the Mizzou Baseball player introductions:

  • KAD stats from PFF College:
  • Javon Foster comes in at No. 43 in PFF College’s Top 101 players from the 2023 season:
  • Darius Robinson is about to get that BAG from his week at the Senior Bowl.
  • Incoming Mizzou Hoops commit Annor Boateng will be a participant in the All-American Iverson Classic:
