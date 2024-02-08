Mizzou Football Mentioned as One of the Teams That Have Improved Their CFP Chances with 2024 Recruiting Class

Mizzou Makes Noise from NSD.

Well, there wasn’t much buzz about it — but Wednesday was actually the second National Signing Day among College Football’s late signing period. With all 21 commitments in the 2024 class previously signed on the first NSD — there (expectedly) wasn’t any late additions yesterday for the Mizzou Football program.

Missouri has essentially closed with a Top 25 class for 2024 in all recruiting services. The Tigers currently rank 22nd on Rivals, 20th on 247Sports, 21st on On3, and 22nd on ESPN.

From ESPN National Recruiting Coordinator Craig Haubert:

“Missouri had assembled a smaller class heading into the fall, but has since added some quality prospects. The class is led by one of the top defensive lineman in the nation, Williams Nwaneri a critical in-state win for them. With a big frame, elite length and excellent quickness he can be a versatile presence in the trenches who can allow the Tigers to move him around exploit matchups. They went out of state to get Edge defender Elias Williams, a defender with good length and flexibility, is another strong addition to their defensive front. Four-star LB Nicholas Rodriguez lacks some in ideal measurables but has excellent range and a nose for the ball. His teammate at South Florida power Saint Thomas Aquinas, James Madison II, has also committed to the Tigers and he gives their offense a big target with good body control. Crutchfield was a big add late in the process as he projects to offense and gives them a target with great hands and body control and is coming off a senior season where he had over 50 catches for over 1,200 yards.”

Coming off a Cotton Bowl victory and brining in a Top 25 recruiting class increases your College Football Playoff chances for 2024, right? ESPN’s Tom Luginbill agrees — as Mizzou has been mentioned (along with Ohio State, Oregon, Ole Miss, and Georgia) as schools that have improved their College Football Playoff chances with 2024 recruiting classes.

Luginbill: Schools that improved their CFP chances with 2024 recruiting classes - via ⁦@ESPNCFB⁩ ⁦@ESPNPR⁩ https://t.co/bTcb1hZgWj — Tom Luginbill Blue Check (@TomLuginbill) February 7, 2024

Luginbill on Mizzou:

“Fresh off a Cotton Bowl win over Ohio State and an 11-2 record, and with significant players returning to the roster including quarterback Brady Cook, receiver Luther Burden III, and rising star tight end Bret Norfleet, the Tigers broke through with some high-profile recruits and several transfer portal additions. Three of their top four highest-rated high school players in this class are at two of the most important positions. Defensive ends Williams Nwaneri and Jaylen Brown round out the front of the edge, and cornerback Trajen Greco was the No. 21 corner in the class. Mizzou also beefed up its defense through the portal, adding Clemson cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. and Miami linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. With star running back Cody Schrader off to the NFL, Missouri turned to the portal to address that need, adding Georgia State transfer Marcus Carroll and Appalachian State transfer Nate Noel. Perhaps the bbigest pickup was offensive tackle Cayden Green, who is coming form Oklahoma, where he was a starter as a freshman in 2023.”

And from J.D. PicKell of On3Sports, Mizzou Football is making “boss moves” (RE: $62 million donation). Catch his full segment here on YouTube.

Mizzou making boss moves with their "care factor" is a big deal because they aren't trying to get their Progrum off the ground. They're trying to keep a good thing rolling



Full thoughts: https://t.co/1IESQilqS4 pic.twitter.com/szboDblt3O — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) February 6, 2024

Congrats to @jacklundin01 for earning @SEC Golfer of the Week honors for the second time this season!



https://t.co/o05Ip2WYfs pic.twitter.com/AZosixuCOu — Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) February 8, 2024

Tiger Style’s Zach Elam comes in at No. 4 in NCAA Wrestling’s Most Dominant Wrestler in the country rankings.

The @ELAMinator88 is in his era.



Elam was tabbed by @ncaawrestling as the No. 4 Most Dominant Wrestler in the country.#MIZ #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/S8Mo40Vo0o — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) February 7, 2024

From Inside Mizzou Athletics: The latest edition of Truman’s Pond features sophomore diver Collier Dyer. Give it a listen!

On this Truman's Pond - the @MizzouSwimDive Podcast - sophomore diver Collier Dyer and assistant dive coach Drew Sheldon break down everything that goes into successful diving... including how to work on a new dive.



Listen & subscribe here: https://t.co/OuxWkAzmV1#Mizzou #MIZ — Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) February 7, 2024

Mizzou Athletics celebrates National Girls and Women in Sports Day:

If you can see her, you can be her.



Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day!! #MIZ #NGWSD2024 pic.twitter.com/tf4saIsBXi — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) February 7, 2024

Here’s to the past, present and future of women in sports.



Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day!! #MIZ #NGWSD2024 pic.twitter.com/FnBgBKEmHr — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) February 7, 2024

Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day!! I'm thankful every day to work in this space, even as a side gig for @RockMNation, getting to tell the stories I want about #Mizzou sports. #NGWSD2024



Here's some screenshots of some of my fave work pic.twitter.com/T78My5eipA — Karen S (@karensteger) February 7, 2024

Infielder Jack Holubowski and Pitcher Kadden Drew are the latest among the Mizzou Baseball player introductions:

New Tiger INF gets us started with today's intros

✅ Played for Marquette HS in the St. Louis area

✅ Rated as the top 3B and No. 17 overall recruit in MO in the class of 2023

✅ Hit .295 with 3⃣ HRs and 15 RBIs as a senior#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/tmOQ70eQw7 — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 7, 2024

LHP transfer makes the trek from his native Arizona ️to CoMo for the 2⃣0⃣2⃣4⃣ season.

✅Joins MU from Paradise Valley CC, where he logged 9⃣ wins in two seasons

✅Fanned 9.9 hitters per 9.0 IP

✅Pitched for Notre Dame Prep in Scottsdale #MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/NbyeyvDPkb — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 8, 2024

KAD stats from PFF College:

Missouri CB Kris Abrams-Draine last season:



47% Allowed Completion Rate

4 INTs | 11 PBUs

54.7 Passer Rating Allowed

89.9 Coverage Grade pic.twitter.com/bRgvkuwGms — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 7, 2024

Javon Foster comes in at No. 43 in PFF College’s Top 101 players from the 2023 season:

Top 101 Players from the 2023 College Football Season:



Players 50-41 pic.twitter.com/NRU39VCGJj — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 7, 2024

Darius Robinson is about to get that BAG from his week at the Senior Bowl.

Reese's Senior Bowl Week for Mizzou's Darius Robinson & Florida State's Braden Fisk.



How It Started How It's Going pic.twitter.com/frY0YgKbpj — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 7, 2024

Incoming Mizzou Hoops commit Annor Boateng will be a participant in the All-American Iverson Classic:

#Mizzou signee Annor Boateng among an illustrious group. https://t.co/wh5hC5NUWn — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) February 8, 2024