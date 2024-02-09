 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Former Mizzou Football Head Coach Gary Pinkel to serve on the College Football Playoff Selection Committe

Mizzou Links for Friday, February 9

By Sammy Stava
GP!

Congrats to former Mizzou Football Head Coach Gary Pinkel — who will be serving on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee for a three-year term.

Here the press release from the College Football Playoff on Pinkel:

“Gary Pinkel served as the head coach at the University of Toledo from 1991-2000 and the University of Missouri from 2001-15, compiling a career record of 191-110-3. Pinkel, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2022, has the most wins of any head coach in the history of both the Toledo Rockets and Missouri Tigers football programs, making him one of only three coaches to hold the distinction at two Division I programs. At the time of his retirement, he stood 20th on the Football Bowl Subdivision all-time wins list.

In his 10 seasons as a head coach at Toledo, Pinkel posted a 65.9 winning percentage, amassing a 73-37-3 record and leading the Rockets to the 1995 MAC championship. He was named the MAC Coach of the Year in 1995 and 1997. At Missouri, Pinkel led the Tigers to 10 bowl games in 15 years. In 2007, he led his team to a No. 1 Associated Press ranking at the end of the regular season after finishing the year 11-1. The Tigers fell to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship but beat Arkansas in the Cotton Bowl Classic to complete the season ranked No. 4 in the final AP Poll. He took Missouri back to the 2014 Cotton Bowl, where the Tigers defeated Oklahoma State and finished the year ranked No. 5 in the final AP Poll.

During his playing days, Pinkel was a tight end at Kent State before beginning his coaching career at his alma mater in 1974 as a graduate assistant under Hall of Fame coach Don James. He then spent one year at Washington and two seasons at Bowling Green before returning to Washington, where he again served as an assistant under James from 1979-90, the last six years as offensive coordinator. Pinkel received his bachelor’s degree from Kent State.”

Meanwhile, it’s a big Friday for Mizzou Athletics. It’s Opening Day for Mizzou Softball in Year Six under Larissa Anderson — as the Tigers will have a doubleheader vs Utah and NC State at the NFCA Division 1 Leadoff Classic. Plus, No. 12 Mizzou Gymnastics has a pivotal SEC meet at No. 5 Kentucky in Lexington.

Stay tuned for Karen Steger’s previews of both later today here on Rock M Nation and follow her on Twitter for updates.

Onto the links! M-I-Z!

• On MUTigers.com: Track and Field Travels to Music City Challenge, Tyson Invitational

• On MUTigers.com: Iliff, Dierker to Represent Missouri at Annual SAAC Meeting

  • Not a surprise, but Mizzou Baseball has been projected to finish last in the SEC East in Kerrick Jackson’s first season at the helm. No Tigers were selected to preseason All-SEC teams. STP?
  • The latest Mizzou Baseball player introductions features freshman Kaden Peer — a highly touted recruit out of the St. Louis area, plus LHP Nic Smith.
  • Mizzou Broadcast Operations getting ready for the Mizzou Baseball season:
  • Luther Burden is HIM!
  • Mizzou’s Hayden Buckley with a highlight from the No. 16 hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open:
  • From Super Bowl media: Nick Bolton on Eli Drinkwitz:
  • Story from Cronkite News on Sophie Cunningham recently joining the Suns broadcast team:
  • Barry Odom with Chase Daniel and Chase Coffman:
