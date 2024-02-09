Former Mizzou Football Head Coach Gary Pinkel to serve on the College Football Playoff Selection Committe

GP!

Congrats to former Mizzou Football Head Coach Gary Pinkel — who will be serving on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee for a three-year term.

Former @MizzouFootball coach and Hall of Famer @GaryPinkel will serve on the @CFBPlayoff Selection Committee for a three-year term starting this spring. https://t.co/yMLSPTi1bo pic.twitter.com/WxN3tCdgDv — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) February 8, 2024

Here the press release from the College Football Playoff on Pinkel:

“Gary Pinkel served as the head coach at the University of Toledo from 1991-2000 and the University of Missouri from 2001-15, compiling a career record of 191-110-3. Pinkel, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2022, has the most wins of any head coach in the history of both the Toledo Rockets and Missouri Tigers football programs, making him one of only three coaches to hold the distinction at two Division I programs. At the time of his retirement, he stood 20th on the Football Bowl Subdivision all-time wins list. In his 10 seasons as a head coach at Toledo, Pinkel posted a 65.9 winning percentage, amassing a 73-37-3 record and leading the Rockets to the 1995 MAC championship. He was named the MAC Coach of the Year in 1995 and 1997. At Missouri, Pinkel led the Tigers to 10 bowl games in 15 years. In 2007, he led his team to a No. 1 Associated Press ranking at the end of the regular season after finishing the year 11-1. The Tigers fell to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship but beat Arkansas in the Cotton Bowl Classic to complete the season ranked No. 4 in the final AP Poll. He took Missouri back to the 2014 Cotton Bowl, where the Tigers defeated Oklahoma State and finished the year ranked No. 5 in the final AP Poll. During his playing days, Pinkel was a tight end at Kent State before beginning his coaching career at his alma mater in 1974 as a graduate assistant under Hall of Fame coach Don James. He then spent one year at Washington and two seasons at Bowling Green before returning to Washington, where he again served as an assistant under James from 1979-90, the last six years as offensive coordinator. Pinkel received his bachelor’s degree from Kent State.”

Meanwhile, it’s a big Friday for Mizzou Athletics. It’s Opening Day for Mizzou Softball in Year Six under Larissa Anderson — as the Tigers will have a doubleheader vs Utah and NC State at the NFCA Division 1 Leadoff Classic. Plus, No. 12 Mizzou Gymnastics has a pivotal SEC meet at No. 5 Kentucky in Lexington.

Stay tuned for Karen Steger’s previews of both later today here on Rock M Nation and follow her on Twitter for updates.

Onto the links! M-I-Z!

Your Tigers will open their 2024 season this weekend at the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida!!! ☀️



: https://t.co/SqqgRAhVs3#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/8gCfva5WYB — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) February 8, 2024

No. 12 Gymnastics Faces No. 5 Kentucky In SEC Showdown#MIZ https://t.co/Jocd0YYWlF — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 8, 2024

• On MUTigers.com: Track and Field Travels to Music City Challenge, Tyson Invitational

Track and Field Travels To Music City Challenge, Tyson Invitational



https://t.co/PP7vhbCAeH#MIZ pic.twitter.com/cHDqktMvZl — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) February 8, 2024

• On MUTigers.com: Iliff, Dierker to Represent Missouri at Annual SAAC Meeting

Not a surprise, but Mizzou Baseball has been projected to finish last in the SEC East in Kerrick Jackson’s first season at the helm. No Tigers were selected to preseason All-SEC teams. STP?

The latest Mizzou Baseball player introductions features freshman Kaden Peer — a highly touted recruit out of the St. Louis area, plus LHP Nic Smith.

Freshman INF/OF is ready to roll in ⚫️+ this spring!

✅ Hit .393 with 11 HRs and 40 RBIs as a senior for CBC HS

✅ First-team MBCA Class 6 All-State honoree

✅ Rated as the top OF and No. 9 overall 2023 recruit in Missouri#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/enda2rAgR8 — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 8, 2024

LHP is back and ready to build on a strong debut 2023 season!

✅ Appeared in 15 games, including eight in @SEC play

✅ Won his collegiate debut vs. Lindenwood, allowing just 1⃣ hit in 3.0 IP

✅ Named to the SEC's First-Year Academic Honor Roll#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/7oq6OeuQIG — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 9, 2024

Mizzou Broadcast Operations getting ready for the Mizzou Baseball season:

Testing this gear can only mean one thing…. Spring is near! @MizzouBaseball hosts SEMO on Feb 27 and we’re ready to get Diamond Sports rolling! #MIZ ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/7ZftFbke8m — Mizzou Broadcast Ops (@MizzouBroadcast) February 8, 2024

Luther Burden is HIM!

Luther Burden III: Only player to rank inside the top 10 in all three stats last season:



725 Yards After Catch (2nd)

20 Missed Tackles Forced (8th)

13 Contested Catches (8th) pic.twitter.com/DmikkFbScA — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 9, 2024

Mizzou’s Hayden Buckley with a highlight from the No. 16 hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open:

Closest of the day on No. 16 belongs to @HBuckley13



He knocks it to two feet and the crowd goes wild @WMPhoenixOpen. pic.twitter.com/Ff34OQlA2k — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 9, 2024

From Super Bowl media: Nick Bolton on Eli Drinkwitz:

Nick Bolton (@_nickbolton2) had fun watching #Mizzou football's (@MizzouFootball) success this season: "Coach Drinkwitz has done a hell of a job." @CoachDrinkwitz



He says there are bright things ahead for that group, after finishing as a Top-10 team.

He has bright things ahead… pic.twitter.com/Vr6qaBEWUy — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) February 8, 2024

Story from Cronkite News on Sophie Cunningham recently joining the Suns broadcast team:

.@PhoenixMercury guard Sophie Cunningham joined the @Suns broadcast in December 2022 and has already made a huge impact. Read about her amazing story on how she got there. Our @thejustindehaas reports.https://t.co/2DobwtujNn pic.twitter.com/Kn0ogpx7k4 — Cronkite News: Phoenix Sports (@sportscronkite) February 8, 2024

Barry Odom with Chase Daniel and Chase Coffman: