Mizzou Spring Football Weekly Roundup: What We’ve Learned

Mizzou Spring Football is underway. Here’s a rundown of news and notes from the first week of practice for the Tigers.

By Sammy Stava
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Spring football is underway for the 2024 Missouri Tigers. And while the start of spring ball may not be as exciting as the start of fall camp, there are still some intriguing storylines for a program that is fresh off a New Year’s Six Cotton Bowl victory over Ohio State and looking to be a serious College Football Playoff contender heading into next season.

In case if you missed it, here’s a roundup of news and notes throughout the first week of Mizzou’s spring practice as the Tigers gear up for their spring game on Saturday, March 16th.

Injuries of Note

The most important aspect of spring ball is to avoid the injury bug. Well, of course we previously knew about Sam Horn’s Tommy John Surgery prior to the start of spring practice— but joining Horn on the injury report is defensive back Isaac Thompson. From Drinkwtiz’s press conference on Monday:

“The only injuries discussed Monday impact DB Isaac Thompson and QB Sam Horn, who will both miss all of spring camp. Horn chose to have the full Tommy John surgery performed to repair his right throwing elbow this off-season and Drinkwitz stated he didn’t see any way he would be able to return in time for the 2024 season.

“We want him 100 percent (healthy) when he’s back,” Drinkwitz said. “We want him throwing 96 (mph) off the bump and throwing 50-yard touchdowns,” he said.

Notable starters and position battles

“On Cayden Green, Drink said he has “position flexibility” and would begin the spring at left tackle, while touting his length, speed, athleticism and tenacity.”

  • Replacing Harrison Mevis obviously won’t be easy, but incoming sophomore Blake Craig will be the frontrunner for the starting kicker spot.

Players Making an Impact

  • After a successful freshman campaign, tight end Brett Norfleet has officially chosen to play football over baseball and that has paid dividends for him. His athleticism is standing out — as Drinkwitz has said he would win a Mizzou dunk contest.
  • From the first spring practice — Brady Cook, Darris Smith, J’Marion Wayne, and Connor Tollison were featured on the “Players of the Day.”

Georgia transfer Darris Smith has also earned his spring jersey number after being named defensive player and defensive lineman of the day.

  • From practice No. 2 — Nate Noel, Joe Moore, Tre’Vez Johnson, and Cam’Ron Johson were “Players of the Day”:
  • Mizzou may very well have one of the best (if not, the best?) wide receiver unit in the entire country. Theo Wease Jr. and Luther Burden should make for a truly dynamic duo in 2024.

One key takeaway of the first week of spring practice is the impressive start Darris Smith is having. While we can’t put exactly too much stock into spring football, Smith being named defensive player of the day on the first practice speaks volume — especially as a newcomer. While Smith didn’t get a lot of playing time on a loaded Georgia team — the former four-star recruit still has the talent to produce at a high level.

