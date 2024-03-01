Mizzou Spring Football Weekly Roundup: What We’ve Learned

Spring football is underway for the 2024 Missouri Tigers. And while the start of spring ball may not be as exciting as the start of fall camp, there are still some intriguing storylines for a program that is fresh off a New Year’s Six Cotton Bowl victory over Ohio State and looking to be a serious College Football Playoff contender heading into next season.

In case if you missed it, here’s a roundup of news and notes throughout the first week of Mizzou’s spring practice as the Tigers gear up for their spring game on Saturday, March 16th.

Injuries of Note

The most important aspect of spring ball is to avoid the injury bug. Well, of course we previously knew about Sam Horn’s Tommy John Surgery prior to the start of spring practice— but joining Horn on the injury report is defensive back Isaac Thompson. From Drinkwtiz’s press conference on Monday:

“The only injuries discussed Monday impact DB Isaac Thompson and QB Sam Horn, who will both miss all of spring camp. Horn chose to have the full Tommy John surgery performed to repair his right throwing elbow this off-season and Drinkwitz stated he didn’t see any way he would be able to return in time for the 2024 season. “We want him 100 percent (healthy) when he’s back,” Drinkwitz said. “We want him throwing 96 (mph) off the bump and throwing 50-yard touchdowns,” he said.

Notable starters and position battles

Big-time Oklahoma transfer and Lee’s Summit North native Cayden Green will be an obvious starter on Mizzou’s offensive line unit, but at what position exactly? Drinkwitz has announced that Green will start at left tackle.

“On Cayden Green, Drink said he has “position flexibility” and would begin the spring at left tackle, while touting his length, speed, athleticism and tenacity.”

Replacing Harrison Mevis obviously won’t be easy, but incoming sophomore Blake Craig will be the frontrunner for the starting kicker spot.

Special Teams Coordinator Erik Link confirmed Blake Craig will be Mizzou’s next kicker, who looked up to former kicker Harrison Mevis last season. He said there is an “open competition” for punter. Mentioned three players are in the running. — Amelia Hurley (@ameliahurley_) February 27, 2024

For more on position battles — check out Hurst’s piece featuring the secondary.

Examining some of the spring positional battles over the next couple of weeks. Here's a look at the secondary: https://t.co/e044Gr1kRG — Nathan (@burstahurst) February 29, 2024

Players Making an Impact

After a successful freshman campaign, tight end Brett Norfleet has officially chosen to play football over baseball and that has paid dividends for him. His athleticism is standing out — as Drinkwitz has said he would win a Mizzou dunk contest.

Drinkwitz said after the press conference that Brett Norfleet would win a #Mizzou dunk contest. — Wendell Shepherd (@wendellsjr_) February 26, 2024

From the first spring practice — Brady Cook, Darris Smith, J’Marion Wayne, and Connor Tollison were featured on the “Players of the Day.”





Our top guys from Spring Practice #️⃣1️⃣#MIZ pic.twitter.com/mNRxVftlzv — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) February 28, 2024

Georgia transfer Darris Smith has also earned his spring jersey number after being named defensive player and defensive lineman of the day.

First spring number .



#️⃣1️⃣9️⃣ x Darris Smith #MIZ pic.twitter.com/7ru0ILHxJn — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) February 29, 2024

From practice No. 2 — Nate Noel, Joe Moore, Tre’Vez Johnson, and Cam’Ron Johson were “Players of the Day”:





Our top guys from Spring Practice #️⃣2️⃣#MIZ pic.twitter.com/PuwlgSwBTe — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) March 1, 2024

Mizzou may very well have one of the best (if not, the best?) wide receiver unit in the entire country. Theo Wease Jr. and Luther Burden should make for a truly dynamic duo in 2024.

Two clips (it’s one rep each, so don’t make it more than it is) showing off what Theo Wease Jr. and Luther Burden III are bringing back to the #Mizzou WR corps for 2024.



Wease’s speed is under the radar, and man, Burden’s moves are silky. pic.twitter.com/3pP2OuOm4S — Eli Hoff (@byEliHoff) February 28, 2024

One key takeaway of the first week of spring practice is the impressive start Darris Smith is having. While we can’t put exactly too much stock into spring football, Smith being named defensive player of the day on the first practice speaks volume — especially as a newcomer. While Smith didn’t get a lot of playing time on a loaded Georgia team — the former four-star recruit still has the talent to produce at a high level.