Happy Rally for Rhyan Eve! Could Saturday be the Tigers’ first SEC win?

It’s here! The Rally for Rhyan annual game is here!

In case you are not familiar with why this game came to be and why it’s so important, here’s the details: Brad Loos was a former Tigers’ assistant coach under Kim Anderson when his daughter, Rhyan, was diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma at age 5. To help raise money for pediatric cancer research, the Loos family started the Rally for Rhyan fund. While Rhyan has now been cancer-free since December 16, the fight still goes on. With over $800K raised since its inception (guessing on the exact number- it was 500k before the 2020 game), the Loos family has been able to fund numerous pediatric cancer trials, and hopes to continue to fight to stop pediatric cancer with your help. Despite Brad Loos moving on to Memphis to take over their development team, they’ll be back in town for this very special event, and I’m so glad they’re continuing it.

Definitely going to need one of those T-shirts.

In 8 years, the Tigers have lost this game just TWICE (in 2021 & 2023), so you guys, I would really like this one to be a W. Please? I asked nicely.

In last year’s matchup, Texas A&M took the game 69-60. Apparently, Buzz missed the memo that the opponent is simply not allowed to win this game. Mizzou forced 21 turnovers and still lost the game. Kobe had a Kobe-like game and scored 24 points in 39 minutes to go with 6 rebounds and 3 steals. D’Moi had 12 points in his 31 minutes to go with 6 steals, and Diarra had 8 rebounds. $70K was raised in last year’s game. Read Brandon’s recap and Sam’s Study Hall from the game.

Here is the game history:

The Tigers defeated Tennessee in the inaugural Rally For Rhyan game 75-64 on Feb. 13, 2016. The win broke up a nine-game losing streak that season for Kim Anderson’s team, and raised $50,000. 2016 post from Alec Lewis (The Maneater)

In 2017, the Tigers defeated Arkansas 83-78. That game put to a halt to a 13-game losing streak for Mizzou, and the Tigers knocked off an eventual NCAA Tournament team with an inspired effort to grab their first conference win that year. Mizzou (6-16, 1-9 SEC) were led in points by Jordan Barnett’s 17. KJ Walton, Kevin Puryear, and Cullen VanLeer also had double figures. According to reports, $54,000 was raised at the game. 2017 gamers from Edward Redler (KOMU) and Bill Connelly (Rock M Nation). Photo Gallery (PowerMizzou)

In 2018, the Tigers faced off against Mississippi State in a matchup where both teams were trying to claim a late-season victory to add to its tournament resume. Missouri won the game in overtime 89-85 after a 3-point shot from Kevin Puryear with 10 seconds left gave the Tigers the win. $60,000 was raised at the game. 2018 gamers from Dave Matter (STL Today/NCAA.com) and Alec Lewis (Missourian)

In 2019, Mizzou downed Vanderbilt 77-67 and raised $55,000 for cancer research. They were led by strong performances by their three-man freshmen class, with Jeremiah Tilmon scoring 19 points and nabbing 8 rebounds in 35 minutes. 2019 gamers from Anne Rogers and Dave Matter (STL Today), and Brendan Lavell (Rock M Nation)

In 2020’s RFR game, Mizzou beat Arkansas 83-79 in an overtime THRILLER with X leading the Tigers in scoring with 24 points. Reed Nikko tallied his first double-double and Javon & Dru also scored in double figures. As for money raised at the game, $80,000 was raised total for Rally for Rhyan. You can read the game recaps from Dave Matter (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) and CJ Moore (The Athletic).

In 2021, the only loss of the RFR era, the Tigers dropped an OT game to Arkansas, 86-81 while raising an estimated $65,000 for pediatric cancer research. Mizzou shot very well beyond the arc in this one, making 13 threes (41%), and X contributed with 23 points (including 5 threes of his own). Torrence was 3-5 from deep off the bench, and Druuuuuu tallied 15 points, seven assists, and four rebounds on the night. Mizzou forced OT on a late bucket by Parker Braun but was ultimately unable to come away with the W.

In 2022, Mizzou took the game 70-66, completing a sweep of Ole Miss. Five Tigers reached double-digit points. Ronnie and Javon had 14 each, followed by Kobe, who put up 13 (to go with 6 REB & 5 AST) and Amari (also 13). DaJuan Gordon had 11. $62,554 was raised in last year’s game. Read Sam’s Study Hall from the game.

From last year:

I got a chance to talk to Mizzou assistant AD Brad Loos today ahead of the eighth annual Rally for Rhyan game!



Although it's Dennis Gates' first Rally for Rhyan, Loos tells me he's been very supportive and passed onto the players how important this game is ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/p1eRmsXeii — Chanel Porter (@chanelcporter) February 18, 2023

ON TO THE LINKS!!! MIZ-RFR!!! Down with the Rebels!!

Busy weekend for Mizzou athletics in the great city of Columbia.



Today: Women's Hoops

Friday: Baseball

Saturday: Men's Hoops & Baseball

Sunday: Gymnastics & Baseball

Every day: Spring football practices



Spring sports are so back. pic.twitter.com/uXnX6RBVcM — Cal Tobias (@CalTobiasPhoto) February 29, 2024

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Players of the Day!

Have you bought your Nate Noel stock yet? https://t.co/miBVpryyP6 — Dan Keegan (@keegsdotcom) March 1, 2024

So weird to see Oklahoma & Texas on here, honestly

#Mizzou will talk on Day 2 of this summer’s SEC Football Media Days pic.twitter.com/bcbqWakF5W — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) February 29, 2024

Hoops

Leaving a legacy pic.twitter.com/bakgYmLaXa — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) February 29, 2024

Community Service Team pic.twitter.com/vXdKU98AvI — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) February 29, 2024

Other Mizzou Sports

3x Illinois state champion and 2021 Fargo U16 freestyle champion @sethmendoza064 committed to @MizzouWrestling. He is a member of the 2025 class and wrestles at 126lbs, making him a possible future successor to Noah Surtin.@RockMNation #TigerStyle https://t.co/6qqs687gT6 — Matthew Gustafson (@M_Gustafson27) February 29, 2024

From Matthew G (also check this thread out):

Pre-allocations are now out for the NCAA wrestling championships. Here is the breakdown by conference:@RockMNation #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/lfOPUinBwN — Matthew Gustafson (@M_Gustafson27) February 29, 2024

Combine Talk

I spy so many Mizzou Tigers

Really got numbers at the NFL Combine this year!!!!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/JtSWNZsQm8 — Coach AL Davis (@DLineGURU) February 29, 2024

Word from Coach Drinkwitz:

Shout out to our Tigers this Weekend! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/fupqcC3VaL — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) February 29, 2024

Carlies is, incredibly, considered a last day free-agent pickup after the draft fog settles, even though his mearsuables actually stack up quite nicely with the rest. He should hear his name by Day 3, at least. It’s crazy to think he goes undrafted. Of the defensive backs in the field, however, his cover skills have graded out at less than favorable in the lower 70 percent of the draft class. Carlies can do himself a huge favor by showing out this weekend. He started the final 37 games of his Missouri career at safety and was quite effective. He ended his time at Mizzou with 221 tackles and 9 interceptions. So much for lacking cover skills. Carlies could be a big-time, late-round steal and his stock could rise after a big performance in Indy.

TY’RON HOPPER

Cold Tub Confessions with Ty’Ron Hopper of @MizzouFootball & @RobertJTurbin thinks I should coach at Mizzou?? pic.twitter.com/wtiLh3TfVd — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) February 29, 2024

Here's what me and @quentincorpuel thought after hearing from #Mizzou DBs Ennis Rakestraw about his physicality and Kris Abrams-Draine on his possible NFL usage.



Watch the full video here: https://t.co/ecpC8lzEBa pic.twitter.com/eb8qhuiyeo — Joey Van Zummeren (@JoeyVZ_) February 29, 2024

Dreams to reality pic.twitter.com/Ako2uwiSvO — Ennis Rakestraw Jr (@EnnisRakestraw) February 29, 2024

If Ennis Rakestraw Jr is available at Pick 25, are YOU pulling the trigger?!



Our interview with Rakestraw Jr below



Lead the debate⬇️ NEW PODCASThttps://t.co/6s85MV3NJ3 pic.twitter.com/ORfVuyfQXr — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) February 21, 2024

KAD!

My guy Darius Robinson from @MizzouFootball is going to catch some today at the @NFL combine with his workout… pic.twitter.com/pQxkCcHJL5 — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) February 29, 2024

"Yeah, I met with the #Chiefs. It was a great interview. Seeing Andy Reid - he's a . The DC - . The DL coach - .



"They've got a great program over there."@MizzouFootball DL @Darius6Robinson is just getting started. pic.twitter.com/Eyy6wOu3qs — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) February 29, 2024

What a cool pic of Mizzou DL Darius Robinson from his mom. Robinson, by the way, begins testing today after 18(!) formal interviews this week. https://t.co/aVk8kIrspx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 29, 2024

Very impressed by Missouri ED Darius Robinson. Dude LOVES ball. Said multiple times he will play any position on the line — and has the tape to prove it. “I keep it simple, keep it violent and keep it fast”



Said he played at 305 as a DT in 2022 and then 285 as an edge in 2023 pic.twitter.com/G1AGWfJlsz — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) February 28, 2024

.@MizzouFootball @Darius6Robinson just keeps improving and b/c of how he is wired will continue to improve at next level. Excited to watch him compete in Indy today @NFLCombine #nfldraft #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/Q5ek3gKAa2 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) February 29, 2024

