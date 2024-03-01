Tiger Style Explored: A Mizzou Wrestling Interview Series - Dom Bradley

Welcome back to Tiger Style Explored, a weekly Mizzou Wrestling interview series that will take you inside the program in the coming months from the regular season to the NCAA Championships and beyond.

Week One, I interviewed the starter at 125lbs, Noah Surtin.

Week Two, I interviewed assistant coach Kendric Maple.

Week Three, I interviewed assistant coach Tyrel Todd.

Week Four, I interviewed the starter at 197lbs, Rocky Elam.

Week Five, I interviewed the starter at 174lbs, Peyton Mocco.

Last week, I interviewed the starter at 141lbs, Josh Edmond.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Let’s start off by talking about last weekend. What were some of your key takeaways from those duals?

Dom Bradley: It was tough. Everybody was hurt or sick, but there were some good bright spots with young guys. Josh Edmond, he’s really, really good. He’s beaten that UNI guy before, he beat him his redshirt year, but just to beat the guy in the top six is really, really cool. And then a guy like Colton Hawks who just got called up and he’s wrestling the same guy that he lost to at nationals, it was great for him to win that match. He stopped us from getting shut out, which is pretty crazy. But I mean, that’s a big time win, now he has two wins against guys in the top seven. So (that) just really explains to you how good our team is.

I mean, we had some guys that were unfortunately sick. We even have some backups that are hurt like Cam Steed and so many other people who we just didn’t want to push them. And the guys who got to wrestle, there’s nothing better. I’m biased, I put on the black and gold singlet. But putting on the black and gold singlet and going to compete, to represent the University of Missouri, it’s so cool. I tried to tell those guys before, I’m like you guys don’t understand, something can happen tomorrow and you’re not putting that singlet on. So go out there and do it. And guys like Drew Stanfield and Jeremy Jakowitsch going out there and just competing, that’s all we can ask these guys to do.

You mentioned the Colton Hawks win on Saturday, he’s been in and out of the lineup this year but got the top-10 win on Sunday. Can you give us some more specifics from that match, and how much of a benefit is it to have great depth at that weight class?

DB: You know, I personally have been working with Colton forever. I’ve known Colton since he was probably seven years old. So for me, it’s really special to coach a lot of these guys in the team. But Colton Hawks has some great ability. (I’m) not going to mention who’s the starter 184, that’s a (head) coach (Brian) Smith problem. But Colton Hawks started out the year ranked in the top eight, so him beating a guy like that does not surprise me. Pound for pound, he’s one of the strongest dudes on the team. I personally wrestle with (him) and I’m scared of him sometimes when he goes upper body with me. I remember in the corner just looking at Coach Smith and I said this guy’s going upper body. He says, ‘This is his best position.’ I said, ‘Coach Smith, trust me, Colton’s good here.’ You know, he (was) third place at Fargo Juniors Greco. So he’s a guy that’s good (going) upper body and he’s just a guy, this part of the Tiger Style mentality, (that will) compete. Expect to win. Believe you know all those four pillars and he’s exactly what it is.

And then the other wrestler I want to focus on from Sunday is Zach Elam, losing to another highly-ranked wrestler in Yonger Bastida. What are your takeaways from that match?

DB: Anytime you get to wrestle a guy who is a U23 world silver medalist or world medalist? I mean, think about this right here. You have Zach Elam was a U20 silver medalist and then you have Yonger Bastida, U23 silver medalist. So you got two guys that are world medalists wrestling, and it doesn’t get better than that. And you know, Zach got beat. I mean, you can’t go undefeated. It’s alright. I think we’ve already made the adjustments as the coaching staff, me and Coach Smith have talked a lot about that match with Zach and just little things that we can correct. When Zach was focused in his stance, he stopped the guy’s shots. I think the crowd maybe got a little bit to him.

But you know, Zach is competitive, he’s wrestled all over the world. Just another guy I’ve coached since he was four years old, worked out with him since he was five. So I have the utmost respect for Zach, and I have the confidence that nobody probably believes in with him. I’ve worked out with that guy so many times, and he’s the reason why I’m coaching back in Missouri. He reached out to me to come back, so I owe everything to Zach, and I know he’s gonna make the adjustments. Here’s the crazy thing is we get them at Big 12’s. If we don’t win at Big 12’s, I promise you will see that guy at nationals somewhere. And it’s hard to beat Zach Elam three times. I don’t know too many guys (who) have beaten Zach Elam three times, so good luck.

What are your thoughts on how the Big 12 is shaping up at 184, 197 and 285 for the championships this year?

DB: We got three tough SOBs at 184, 197 and heavyweight. You know, I’ve scrapped with all these dudes since they were young. You got three guys who were on the junior world team right there. Think about that. Three guys from the state of Missouri that are on the U20 world team. And if that doesn’t fire you up as a Mizzou fan, as a person who’s watched international wrestling or cares about wrestling? That’s hard to do, to make a U20 world team, and those three have done that. I just think that it’s really, really, really cool. And I don’t think people understand how hard it is to make a world team. Doesn’t matter if it’s 20 and under, 17 and under, 23 and under.

But those guys are ready to compete and those guys can beat anybody. Zach, you know, (if he) throws Wyatt Henderson a different way in the quarterfinals at nationals that’s us, we’re there. We just turned the wrong way on a throw. And he could beat a Wyatt Hendrickson, he could beat a Yonger Bastida. Rocky is a Big 12 champion from last year. And then you got guys like Stephen Buchanan who he’s beaten before, you have guys like Tanner Sloan who he’s beaten before, you have guys (like) Luke Surber. So I’m not worried about that.

And Colton Hawks, this guy always takes down Parker Keckeisen but he just finds a way to get us at the end every time, and I think we can reverse that result. It’s going to be very, very hard. But kids like that, like Colton, they love that stuff. And you got a Dustin Plott, really, really tough from Oklahoma State. So we want to win a Big 12 team championship for the I don’t know, what is it? 13, 12 (th straight year)? I can’t count. I’ve been here for all of them, been a part of them somehow. Those three (have) got to step up, and those three are very important to our team. They’ve represented the University of Missouri across the world, so they’re ready to go

With just the Big 12 and NCAA Championships left this season, what are your goals in these final competitions?

DB: Just to put it all together. I’ve been a part of some teams and I’ve been around some teams, and this team is very, very special. Wrestling is a very hard sport. And I think once this team realizes they put in all the hard work, if you trust in your coaching, great things will happen. Josh Edmond is a tournament wrestler, the dude’s a Fargo national champion, a U20 champ. Colton Hawks is a championship wrestler. Zach Elam absolutely hates dual meets. You don’t see him (during dual meets), he’s hiding because he doesn’t like being in the spotlight. He’s a tournament guy. Rocky Elam, a U20 world champion, he loves tournaments. Keegan is a tournament wrestler. Brock Mauller, all these guys, are just so good. You got a guy like Noah Surtin who’s champing at the bit ready to go. He’s just put in all the hard work this year. Noah Surtin has done everything right. And I promise you he will be on that podium at the end of the year, what place I don’t know. I just can’t wait for these guys to go out there and be free and have fun.

This is a question I’ve asked in each interview, and you have the most experience in the Big 12 of anyone I’ve asked this to: what is your favorite place to travel to in the Big 12?

DB: I love going to Iowa State or Oklahoma State, those are historic programs. And obviously, we just got our butts kicked at Iowa State. I actually never got to wrestle there besides the Big 12 tournament, I never got the wrestle a dual meet. But just being in there, just looking at the history. I was talking to Zach before his matchup with Bastida and I’m like, look at those banners. There’s six Olympic champions that trained at Iowa State, and then you get to go in this arena and compete, things like that. That’s (what) I try to look at. Or when you go to Oklahoma State, it’s legendary. 34 national championships, But it’s fun to compete there. You know, people will say every bad thing to you, and I think that’s awesome. I love being the villain. Who doesn’t like being the villain? Everybody wants to be the hero? No way. So that’s a place where you get to go be the villain, and it’s so much sweeter when you beat them at Oklahoma State.

Like you mentioned, you have extremely strong ties to Mizzou. What does it mean to coach for your alma mater?

DB: Man, it’s everything. I helped build the program. But I just remember when I was getting recruited by coach Smith, he’s like, we have a good team right now with Ben Askren and Matt Pell, but you could be the guy that can help change the program. And I was like, me? Okay. But then it was like, hey, you’re the first big recruit in this recruiting class. You know, my recruiting class ended up being number two (in the country). Didn’t really pan out the way we thought it would, I was the only person to All-American in my recruiting class.

But just the guys that I hosted, I would try to tell them like, ‘Hey, you’re the next guy in the program.’ And that’s what I tried to acknowledge. I can remember when I first came back, (with) Keegan and Rocky and Colton, I was like, I need somebody else to be a U20 world champion. I don’t want to be the only one in program history. I challenged those guys and I’m like, you guys got to make the world team. ‘Okay, we’re trying.’ I’m like, ‘No, seriously.’ And then when they got it, I’m like, you guys need to break the streak. I don’t want to be the only guy, I want you guys to be there. And it means a lot.

Even guys like Keegan who was a U23 world champion, that is awesome, and I just love this this school. I got my degree from here and got my master’s degree here. I’m raising my kids here, I have a house here. So I just love it, and I get to work with Coach Smith. It’s great. You know, if you would have told me back in 2005 I’d be living in Columbia, Missouri, I would have told you you are crazy. I was just a high school sophomore, somehow won a state tournament in the Hearnes Center. And I was like, ‘Yeah!’ Now I get to walk into the Hearnes Center every day. So for me, it’s great. I won a lot of matches here, so it’s great.

You mentioned working with Coach Smith. How is it different knowing him as a player to now working with him as an assistant coach?

DB: Man, make sure you put this in the paper: He’s gotten soft, I want to say that (this was clearly a joke, just for the record). But no, he’s great. He has so much knowledge, and it’s (gotten) better. You know, I’m honestly jealous of these kids because I almost think I was part of the guinea pig situation of Coach Smith. Like, ‘Alright, we’re just gonna do this, this and this.’ And now he’s so much smarter. The days that we train hard, the next day is light, and just things like that. He has a schedule of peaks and valleys. I just remember sometimes I’d be peaking too early or I’d peak too late, and I think he’s gotten it down to like a tee. And it’s awesome for me. I’m still competing. You know, I only have a couple tournaments left in my career, at least that’s what I think.

But it’s just cool to see the same things. I know what kind of practice he’s going to run by the way he starts the warm up. I used to tell the guys when we’re practicing, ‘We’re gonna do this, this, this and this,’ and they’re like, ‘What do you mean ?’ And I’m like, boom, boom, boom (predictions turned out to be true). It’s still the same thing from 2008, but now it’s recycled and it’s better. And he’s just finding different ways to relate to kids. That’s something that Coach Smith is really good at is relating with people, he has great relationships with people. And (it) was really unique to see that because, you know, I’m on the opposite side. But it’s just so cool because now I’m like, ‘Oh, this is what he was talking about in 2010 when I was being a jerk and I wasn’t listening to him.’ And now I understand why this works or why he would yell at us like this or why he’s disappointed. It’s all coming back to me, so it’s awesome.

You’ve wrestled quite successfully after your college career, winning multiple US Open and Pan Am championships. How do you envision the rest of your wrestling career playing out, and what are your goals for that?

DB: Man, just to have so much fun. You have guys like Keegan O’Toole who are amazing, I wasn’t even gonna wrestle this year. I was completely fine with being done and Keegan’s like, ‘Hey, when are we going to Olympic trials?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m not going, I’m done.’ Then, you know, unfortunately, a couple of heavyweights got hurt at the beginning of the summer. It was the beginning of the season (and) Zach’s like ‘Let’s go (to the tournament).’ If you’re wrestling with a junior world silver medalist and an NCAA All-American every day, why the hell would you not wrestle? I’m wrestling with one of the best guys in the country. I can’t thank Zach and Rocky and Keegan enough. Those guys are just like, ‘Hey Coach Dom, when are we going to this tournament, and this and that.’ And I’m like, ‘Guys, I’m gonna be 35 (in) a couple of weeks. Like, I don’t know, my body hurts.’ I have great coaches right now. Coach Maple, he’s the next big thing.

Even today, he put me through a workout. I was like, ‘I’ve never even done anything like this.’ He’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, I was thinking about this. I’ve had this on my phone for a couple of weeks and I wanted to try it on you,’ and I’m like, ‘Great, this is awesome man.’ Any way I can compete and just get better at wrestling is great. As a coach, you always get involved. For me, I can’t coach everybody. I would love to sit in the corner for everybody, but I can’t, and I guess my way is to just compete and try new things. See what I can see and bring it back, and that’s how I try to coach. And I’m gonna try to wrestle till the wheels fall off. Wheels are real close, I feel sore, tired. Pass on the torch to my kids. Hopefully they want to wrestle. My son wrestled and daughter wrestled at a tournament a couple of weeks ago, so yeah, (we’ll) see what happens.

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned as a coach since coming back to Mizzou full time?

DB: I say this every single interview: Wrestling is so darn hard. You can’t worry about, you know, ‘What if this guy is doing this and this and this.’ You can only control what you can control. And I always tell my guys if I’m coaching, you worked hard enough. You’ve done everything right. Just go have fun. Don’t worry about the outcome. If you worry about the outcome then you start thinking about, ‘Oh man, what if I lose?’ And the number one cliche thing is the sun will come up tomorrow, and I say that to these guys. Yes, it sucks that you lost, but what is it in the meantime?

I want you guys to be better fathers in society. I want you guys to be better people. I want you guys to have college degrees. That’s what I care about. I want Brock Mauller to finish and get his Master’s degree, I care about Zach having his Master’s and he’s going to do successful things. I care about Colton Hawks getting his degree. (It’s) great if they’re All-American. Hell yeah, I’m really happy. But when some of these guys, Jacob Bohlken sending me wedding invites and guys I’ve coached in the past (send) me wedding invites, that stuff’s so cool to me. And that’s what I’ve learned, that wrestling is just a small part of your life. Try to do the best you can but don’t dwell on it because, you know, I’m almost 35 in a couple weeks. This is like, man, I would do anything to go put that damn singlet back on one more time at the Hearnes Center or at the national championship. But yeah, just go have fun, and you only get to wrestle for so long.

How did you get into coaching?

DB: Man, I don’t know. I remember Coach Smith telling me when I was a freshman, he’s like, ‘You’re really good at teaching technique at camp.’ I would run the heavyweight camp sessions or I’d run some sessions and I was a first year freshman or second year in college. I was just like, whatever, you know, and I would coach a little bit. And I just kept coaching and man, I just fell in love with wrestling probably my senior year of college. I Olympic redshirted, I’ve been across the world and just kind of fell in love with the sport because I got a college degree. So I was just like, I want to help kids get better at wrestling. And I’m a youth coach now, I coach a youth club. I just coach, and that’s what I do. I just think it was made for me. Wrestling has given me so much. I want to help people know that you can use wrestling not just to get better at sports but in life, get a degree. I don’t know, I just like coaching, I like wrestling.

Moving back to the NCAA Championships, you’re a Blue Springs native. What does it mean to have the championships in Kansas City?

DB: Just putting Kansas City on the map, Kansas City wrestling is great. You got Zach Elam, Rocky Elam, I can name so many other people from Kansas City in the past. You got Daniel Lewis from Blue Springs who was a four-time All-American, you got myself, I can name so many people who are (from) other schools. There’s great high school programs right now, Liberty’s going (on) a great streak. The state of Missouri, that’s what I really care about. You know, (whether) nationals is St. Louis or Kansas City, I don’t care which one it is as long as the Mizzou fans show up. And it’s going to be great because it’s centrally located and man, I just love Kansas City. I love the Chiefs, I love the Royals, I love Power and Light. I love everything about Kansas City, so it’s gonna be great. You know, my family will be there. Zach and Rocky get to wrestle in their hometown. I mean, how does it get better? The Chiefs won the Super Bowl, so let’s go.

Having been with the program for so long, what does Tiger Style mean to you?

DB: It’s a lifestyle, it’s not just wrestling. It’s how I am as a father. You know, if I’m yelling at my kids, obviously I’m not teaching them something right. Or ‘Damn coach, I want to compete.’ I was in grad school last year and like, ‘Man, I want to get a 98% .’ I was in this class with Jarrett Jacques and Allan Hart, and I’m like, ‘What did you guys get on this assignment?’ And that’s what Tiger Style is. ‘I got a 99,’ ‘Well, I got a 99.2.’ I’m like, damn, I’m just here competing. And I’m not competing to the point where it’s unhealthy, but I do compete, and that’s what Tiger Style is. Compete, expect to win. So you always want the best outcome, you’re gonna go compete. And then belief. You gotta believe in yourself, right? This life is so hard, and Tiger Style is kind of what I use.

I think a lot of wrestlers use it but Coach Smith has made it his brand, made it his thing. I can remember when I first entered high school, Mizzou was kind of on the rise. And I was like, ‘Oh, you know, whatever, Tiger Style.’ By my junior year it’s like, ‘Damn, Mizzou is really doing good, they’re getting trophies.’ My senior year, they were third in the country. I was coming in and I was the top recruit in that class and I’m like, ‘Hell yeah, I know what Tiger Style is!’ And then when you’re in it, you’re like, ‘Shit, this is hard.’ Once you get used to it, then it becomes your standard. Most people are here and you’re here on Tiger Style (gestures higher). And then when you get you leave you’re like, ughh, but you still want to be there. And you gotta reach that threshold.

What is your favorite moment from the regular season this year?

DB: Man, I don’t really know. Honestly, the road trips, just getting to hang out with the guys. I like hanging out with the guys, seeing how they act before a wrestling match. You know, honestly I’m stealing stuff from guys all the time, their routine or this or that. It’s just cool. I was wrestling during the Air Force dual this year in the finals of senior nationals and I remember just being so nervous. I wasn’t really nervous for my match. I was nervous, but at the same time I was like, ‘Okay, here’s this guy’s wrestling and I’m worried about this.’ I’m like, ‘Woah, I gotta get ready for my match.’ I thought the coolest thing ever was I go to my phone, I see the team win, and all the guys on our team are like, ‘hell yeah Coach Dom, this is great, we’re pumped you did this,’ And I’m like, ‘hey, how did you do?’ Just being around the guys, they make me feel young, make me feel like I’m still in college, even though I’m obviously not. But just hanging out with the guys, and for me, it’s special being with great people around me.

As we wrap things up, is there anything you want to say to Mizzou fans?

DB: Come support one of the best programs on campus, not to say it to be cocky. We have all these conference championships, but we have great people in society. You have people that are lawyers, people that are doctors, all these good, key people, and you wouldn’t even know it. All you got to do is look at their ears. Just realize that this program is special. It’s not just a flash in the pan, it’s a program that’s built on success. It’s built on Tiger Style, and Tiger Style is a lifestyle. And we’re comin’.