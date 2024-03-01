Words from Dennis Gates and Sean East II prior to Mizzou’s rematch with Mississippi

Missouri (8-20, 0-15 Southeastern Conference) returns home from its road trip for its last two home games of the 2023-24 regular season. The Tigers will face Mississippi (19-9, 6-9) at Mizzou Arena at 7:30 p.m. CT in the annual Rally for Ryhan game. It's a rematch from their 79-76 loss to Mississippi on Feb. 17. Dennis Gates was made available to the media, and this week’s player inclusion was Sean East II, who has tallied 102 points the past four games.

Dennis Gates

On the importance of the Rally for Rhyan game: “In our community there’s many young kids, many people going through something right now. This is an opportunity for us all to rally for a greater cause beyond Rhyan, but also support Rhyan and using a platform that the Loo’s family has been able to provide this community and institution with.”

On Mizzou not getting discouraged: “It’s what we teach. It’s what I concentrate on. I don’t concentrate solely on just telling guys to be disciplined, do something repeatedly everyday. I talk about how not to be conditionally disciplined, based off the conditions, based off the things that happen around you then all of a sudden you want to be disciplined, no be it every single time.”

“You can be discouraged. But you got to wake up every day and give me your very best and it starts with me. They hadn’t seen me waver, they hadn’t seen their leader, their head coach blink in this timeframe.”

On if he has been presented with any new challenges he’s faced: “No, I’ll have to examine the totality of it at the end of the season. That’s kind of how I operate but more importantly, I would say this. I’m curious if any other team has had five surgeries, five surgeries in a season. I’m curious about that.”

On what he wants to see from the freshman over the next few weeks: “I want to see fire in their eyes. That’s what I want to see. I don’t want that to be dimmed. I don’t want it to be taken from somebody. I want them to continue to give their very best.”

On Trent Pierce fighting through adversity with an ear infection that required surgery: “There’s not one day that went past that he didn’t want to be here...When you see a kid with 10 stitches from the top of his ear all the way to the bottom of his lower ear lobe fight through it with no blinking, that’s just the obstacle he’s been facing. And when you face obstacles you grow and when you grow, you have a carrying capacity to carry a load larger than what you were before that incident happened.”

On the senior class: “I think most importantly its a special group that has been forced through a unfortunate circumstance. It’s not the season that I wanted, there’s not doubt about that, but I’m not going to sit here and look at my kids any different.”

“I’m still proud of each and every last one of them for how they practice every day. How they’re able to put on their uniform with pride and how they’re able to still remain connected with their teammates.”

On where he’s seen Sean East II grow: “I’ve seen him trust more from his teammates and from his coaches being in the same place for the first time in two years in his college career.”

Sean East II

On where the team is looking do to better compared to the first time playing Mississippi: “We did a pretty solid job in the game plan, but we got to get the 50-50 balls we didn’t get in the second half. We got to come away with some rebounds and stop (Matthew) Murrell also late in the game with their iso’s and things.

Where change is needed to close out games over the final 10 minutes: “We just to understand that there’s eight to 10 minutes left and we got to dig down a little bit deeper and fight a little harder. Everything has to go up and the intensity has to go up.”

Where he has felt he’s grown the most: “I try to grow everywhere, but just learning what the coaching staff wants from me and just mentally getting better, becoming a better leader and just leading the guys that we have coming in and understanding how important it is to instill a culture into the younger people coming in.”

On what he’s seen from Anthony Robinson II: “He’s just learning what it takes to complete a full season and the ups and downs you go through in a season. He’s learned from me and Nick (Honor) and having fun.”

On where he thinks Robinson has grown the most: “Mentally and understanding that there’s going to be trials and tribulations throughout the season and there’s going to be ups and downs, but you just got to keep going.”