Report: Transfer QB Drew Pyne commits to Mizzou

Mizzou spring ball is starting to wind down, but the staff has already identified its solution to a dearth of QB talent.

With less than one week until the Black and Gold game, ESPN’s Pete Thamel is reporting that Drew Pyne, the former Notre Dame starter, is committing to Mizzou after a weekend visit.

NEWS: Former Arizona State and Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne tells ESPN that he’s committed to Missouri. Pyne took a visit this weekend and said he committed while in Columbia. He’ll enroll this summer and have three years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/rhblaukUlC — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 10, 2024

The commitment comes as something of a shock, if more for the name than the program. Mizzou has been in need of another QB since Sam Horn decided to undergo Tommy John surgery earlier this spring. That left effectively incumbent starter Brady Cook and true freshman Aiden Glover as the only two scholarship QBs on the roster. Pyne is a seasoned power conference signal caller who will give the Tigers a solid backup option if anything were to happen to Cook in 2024.

Pyne has had something of a circuitous route to Columbia. He spent the first three years of his college career in South Bend, Indiana, where in 2022 he threw 22 touchdowns and over 2,000 yards passing while taking over for Tyler Buchner. He transferred to Arizona State for the 2023 season, but ended up as the third string option behind Trent Bourguet and Jaden Rashada. From there Pyne re-entered the transfer portal, exited in order to get his degree from Notre Dame, then seemingly went back in to enroll at Mizzou.

He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining.