No. 12 Mizzou softball comes out flat in series finale loss to Penta, No. 25 Auburn

A Missouri softball offense that averaged five runs in its first two games against No. 25 Auburn met its match Sunday at Mizzou Softball Stadium.

Facing off against reigning SEC Pitcher of the Year Maddie Penta for the second time in three days, the host Tigers (20-3, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) failed to manufacture much offensive consistency in a 4-0 loss to Auburn (13-4-1, 1-2), which won its first game in Columbia since 2016.

“I thought Penta threw unbelievable today,” Missouri softball coach Larissa Anderson said. “She really had good stuff, kept us off-balance with that changeup ... and I think we were just a little bit noncompetitive overall.”

Sunday’s series finale featured a similar feel to Friday’s opener with MU ace Laurin Krings opposing Penta, but it offered a much-different result with Auburn’s ace dominating in the circle.

Penta tossed a complete-game shutout, as MU totaled just four hits and had only three base-runners after the third inning. The righty generated seven strikeouts, including six of the swing-and-miss variety, and kept Tigers’ hitters off-balance with her deceptive repertoire.

“(Penta) didn’t throw the ball over the heart of the plate,” Anderson said. “I felt Friday we capitalized on the ball when it was thrown over the heart of the plate ... She did an unbelievable job keeping us off balance, and we were guessing a lot, so we weren’t really on time throughout the entire game.”

On the MU side, Krings faced early trouble but navigated through the first two innings unscathed before allowing an unearned run in the third. The senior right-hander was removed after the third inning for freshman Marissa McCann before returning in the fifth.

Krings worked through four total innings, allowing six hits and three runs (two earned). She struck out three batters in the loss, all of which came in her first two innings of work.

McCann struggled at times in her Southeastern Conference debut, giving up three hits and one earned run in 1 1⁄ 3 innings. Left-hander Taylor Pannell closed out the contest with 1 2⁄ 3 scoreless innings, yielding only one hit and punching out three.

“Our pitching just wasn’t very sharp,” Anderson said. “I didn’t think that Krings came out really fresh today, so we’re going to have to look at what she did on her off day and prepare her a little bit better.”

“When (McCann) came out there, she didn’t look the way she looked in the bullpen,” Anderson said. “I didn’t feel like she really got after it the way that I’ve seen her in some of her other outings ... Hopefully we get those freshman jitters out of the way.”

Amelia Lech paced Auburn’s offense with a pair of home runs, drilling a solo shot against McCann in the fourth inning and adding a two-run blast in the sixth off Krings to make it 4-0.

Makayla Packer’s RBI triple in the third inning opened the scoring for Auburn, which recorded nine of its 10 hits in the final five innings. Infielder Anna Wohlers and outfielder Abbey Smith also posted two-hit afternoons for the visiting Tigers.

Mizzou leadoff hitter Jenna Laird had the most success against Penta, reaching base three times with a pair of singles and a hit by pitch. The rest of the host Tigers’ lineup touched base just three other times: a one-out double from Maddie Gallagher in the second inning and back-to-back base-runners (Mya Dodge and Katie Chester) with two outs in the seventh.

“I knew that everything was gonna be at the belt or below, so I was looking for every single ball that was at the belt, and I was taking a swing at it,” Laird said. “She wasn’t gonna want to walk me, either, so I knew that something was going to be in the zone, and I was just swinging at it.”

“I think all of (Laird’s) at-bats when she got on, she had two strikes,” Anderson said. “That’s the competitiveness that we’re talking about, just compete, fight and refuse to lose, and that’s exactly what Jenna does all the time.”

As a team, MU posted a batting average of .136 (3-for-22) and finished .125 (1-for-8) with runners on base. No Tiger baserunner reached third base in the loss, either.

Auburn, on the other hand, collectively hit. 357 (10-for-28). Five of seven Auburn leadoff hitters reached base, consistently putting the pressure on Missouri’s pitchers to work through jams. Leadoff hitters accounted for three of the visiting Tigers’ four runs.

“That’s a frustration, that we’re letting too many leadoff batters get on base,” Anderson said. “I think we have to be more competitive in those warmup pitches, and we might be just throwing the ball and not getting ourselves on time to compete to be ready for that first batter.”

Missouri freshman Abby Hay, a graduate of Rock Bridge, made her first career start in front of her hometown crowd. Hay, who had appeared in five games, went 0-for-2 at the dish but made contact each time she stepped up to the plate.

“I wanted to be able to get someone over at first base because I feel like Madison Walker is being a little bit too aggressive, and sometimes, you have to give someone else a chance to be able to win the position,” Anderson said. “In practice, (Hay) constantly puts the bat on the ball, and she did that in her two at-bats.”

Despite the defeat, Mizzou won the season series over Auburn. The host Tigers bested the visitors in the first two games of the series — 5-2 on Friday and 5-0 on Saturday — to pick up their first regular-season series win over Auburn since the 2021 season.

UP NEXT: MU challenges Illinois in a midweek double-header at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Urbana-Champaign, Illinois. The latter half of the double-header is set for 3:30 p.m. You can check out the action by paying a nominal fee for B1G+.