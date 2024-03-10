Mizzou Wrestling’s conference title streak snapped at Big 12 Championships

Mizzou Wrestling finished fourth at the Big 12 Championships in Tulsa to end its streak of 12 consecutive conference championships. Nine of 10 Tigers starters qualified for nationals. The team continued to deal with the after-effects of the illnesses and injuries that have plagued them in the second half of the season.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Noah Surtin

Surtin was a medical forfeit today as he did not take the mat. He finishes in sixth.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Kade Moore

Moore was eliminated yesterday and did not place at 133lbs. He will need an at-large bid to qualify for the NCAA Championships.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Josh Edmond

Edmond advanced to the third place match after Jordan Titus was injured during the consolation semifinals and could not continue. His third place match was tied at 1-1 with 30 seconds left when Edmond secured a pivotal takedown and four-point nearfall to defeat Tagen Jamison 8-1. He finished in third and grabbed a bid to the NCAA Championships with his two wins.

This was a massive weekend for Edmond, who has shown the potential to wrestle like this all season but had not been able to put it together consistently yet. He’s got a chance to make some noise at nationals if he continues to wrestle like this and should receive a top-16 seed after his performance in Tulsa.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Logan Gioffre

Gioffre was another medical forfeit, leading to two losses and a sixth place finish as he did not compete today.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Brock Mauller

Mauller faced South Dakota State’s Cael Swensen in the consolation semifinals, a rematch of a close bout where Mauller eked out the win in the final seconds with a take down earlier this year. He lost a narrow 4-3 decision this time, sending him to the fifth place match against Oklahoma’s Jared Hill. Mauller opened the offense back up in this match, scoring four takedowns and a four-point nearfall on his way to a 19-3 tech fall.

We saw both Brock Maullers this weekend. Mauller has shown greater aggression and offensive ability at times this season but it hasn’t been consistent, especially in the second half of the season. He’ll need more of the offense that lifted him to a fifth-place finish at Big 12’s if he wants to make some waves at the NCAA championships.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Keegan O’Toole

O’Toole had another clash of the titans in his fourth-ever match with David Carr, a rematch of the conference and national finals from last season. O’Toole came out on top with an 8-2 decision to clinch the weight class title and likely the top overall seed at his weight class for nationals.

The king reigns at 165 pounds! @KeeganOtoole returns to the top of the Big 12 Conference!#MIZ #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/MQjZVl1ma8 — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) March 11, 2024

O’Toole scored the first takedown of the meet in the second period off a single leg shot and took a 3-2 lead into the final two minutes. Carr let O’Toole up from bottom to start the period and went on the hunt. O’Toole was the one to secure the final takedown instead, though, winning a scramble with 30 seconds left and riding the match out for the 8-2 decision after the extra point for riding time. Don’t be surprised if we see a national finals rematch in Kansas City. It’s honestly a blessing to watch these two compete.

WHAT. A. BATTLE.@KeeganOtoole comes out on top of this highly anticipated match and brings home the 165 pound @Big12Conference championship!#NCAAWrestling x ESPN2 / @MizzouWrestling pic.twitter.com/joc734VFiF — NCAA Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) March 11, 2024

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Peyton Mocco

Mocco fell in a 13-5 major decision to MJ Gaitan of Iowa State in the consolation semifinals after Gaitan opened up his bag of offensive tools in the second and third periods. The hits kept coming for Mocco as he lost the fifth place match in a 10-1 major decision to West Virginia’s Brody Conley.

Mocco had a strong first day but saw his performance fall off on day two. He really struggled to escape from bottom in this tournament, an issue that’s also popped up throughout the regular season. Mocco will need to shore up his escape ability and defense before nationals.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Colton Hawks

Hawks fell in a narrow 4-2 decision to South Dakota State’s Bennett Berge in the consolation semifinals, sending him to a fifth place match he needed to win for an automatic qualification to the NCAA’s. He faced familiar foe Will Feldkamp of Iowa State, a wrestler he beat in the regular season and again in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Hawks continued his dominance in this head-to-head match with a 9-7 decision, clinching fifth place and a spot at nationals.

Hawks accomplished his main goal for the weekend, securing one of the qualification spots. He had some impressive moments of wrestling along the way. Hawks is another wrestler who might have just guaranteed himself a top-16 seed at nationals this weekend.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Rocky Elam

Elam lost a 1-0 decision to Tanner Sloan in the finals at 197lbs. The only point of the match came when Sloan escaped from bottom to start the third period. Elam chose to start from neutral in the second period, a decision that came back to haunt him as he was unable to score a takedown.

Elam finishes in second. He looked hesitant to attack or get in a situation where he could be forced on his back after Sloan’s pin in their match earlier this year. This was a very strong weekend for him, make no mistake about it. Look for another All-American finish from the KC native this season.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Zach Elam

Elam won another low-scoring match with Oklahoma State’s Konner Doucet in the consolation semifinals to advance to the third place match where he faced Josh Heindselman of Oklahoma. Elam was able to score more freely than we usually see, taking an 8-0 major decision to place third at 285lbs and secure a spot at nationals.

It’s pretty clear that there is a top tier of Yonger Bastida and Wyatt Hendrickson at 285lbs. in the Big 12, followed by Zach Elam in a very good second tier by himself. Then there’s a large gap to everyone else. Elam looks like he’s in good shape for a second All-American finish. He had this to say after his matches:

I took 3rd in all five conference tournaments I wrestled in during my college career. Some say that’s more impressive than first five times. #Grit #NoOneSaysThat https://t.co/DBEYVqeMJZ — Zach Elam (@ELAMinator88) March 10, 2024

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The Tigers’ main goal entering the tournament was qualification for the NCAA Championships. They have come close to qualifying all 10 wrestlers with Kade Moore needing an at-large bid. There were bright spots but also plenty of rough patches over the past two days in Tulsa.

One particular quote from Head Coach Brian Smith sticks out from an interview I conducted with him before the championships:

“I just look at where we will be by the time that it’s the end of March when the NCAA’s are in Kansas City, (and) I just feel a lot more confident.”

Mizzou is closer to full health but not quite there yet as evidenced by the medical forfeits from Surtin and Gioffre. A strong showing at the NCAA Championships remains a strong possibility but the Tigers must get close to 100% health in order to make the push they’re aiming for.