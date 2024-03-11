In Case You Hadn’t Heard - Vol. 2

Jumping back into the fray with a second edition of a news and notes column, as it’s been a few weeks since my first venture into that space. Admittedly, doing a notes piece seems a little lazy to me, but hey, when I joined the Rock M Nation squad, I was encouraged to really explore the space – ala the greatest sketch in Saturday Night Live history – so I’m grateful that I have the ability to cover what interests me.

There have been plenty of interesting things taking place related to Mizzou football and Tiger Athletics in general. Some you may have seen; some might have missed you. Either way, there’s a good bit to talk about. We’ll start with some Mizzou-specific items and then branch out a bit. Let’s get into it:

Athletic Director Musings

The news: You probably didn’t miss this, but earlier this week – two weeks after the surprise departure of Desiree Reed-Francois to Arizona – the University officially announced that it was conducting a “national search” to find her replacement, while also unveiling an 11-person search committee that will lead the charge. The University also acknowledged they are working with a search firm to help run traps during the process. The search firm is Turnkey ZRG, they’re based in New Jersey and have a solid reputation for these types of activities. You can read the official release here: https://showme.missouri.edu/2024/mu-begins-national-search-for-new-athletics-director-2/

Reaction: There’s no reason to rush this process. The spring sports will still be contested whether the person sitting in the AD chair is interim or permanent. So, while some people might want things to move quickly, I say it’s a good thing that the powers that be are being measured in their approach. On the other hand, paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for a search firm (it’ll be a six-figure bill, no doubt) is something I’ve never been a fan of, but it’s been standard business practice in Division I athletics for a long time, so you kind of just have to hold your nose on that aspect of the process. The fact that hoops coach Dennis Gates’ wife Jocelyn is a vice president for Turnkey is an interesting optic, but it’s a nothingburger overall. I do find it interesting that it took two weeks for MU to state publicly that it’s conducting a national search – I think that’s something we all assumed from the start and I’m not sure why it took that long to state that intent? Lastly, the search committee isn’t scoring points for the diversity composition of its group, but I’m glad that they have people the likes of Mike Kampeter, Richard Miller and Don Walsworth as part of the search. Those are three highly successful and high-character people who care deeply for Mizzou. They’ll do a good job in helping find the right fit for our next AD…

NFL Draft Projections Have Two Tigers Going Day One

The news: CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson issued his latest mock draft for the upcoming NFL Draft, and he had two Tigers listed among 10 SEC stars as first round picks. Wilson slotted CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. at No. 25 going to Green Bay, while DL Darius Robinson was No. 31 going to NFC champion San Francisco. He had LSU QB Jayden Daniels as the top SEC pick, going No. 2 overall to Washington…

Reaction: Fingers crossed for our guys and for the program, as this would be amazing validation for Mizzou. The Tigers haven’t had a first-rounder since 2017 (Charles Harris – No. 22 to Miami) and it’s been 13 years since Mizzou had two first-round picks in the same draft, when in 2011, Aldon Smith (No. 7 to San Francisco) and Blaine Gabbert (No. 10 to Jacksonville) were picked. From all the chatter being bandied about after the NFL Combine, it sure seems like both Tigers are making big impressions, and this scenario seems plausible…

Ranking SEC Coaches

The news: USA Today and The Athletic have recently released off-season “rankings” of SEC Coaches. The first ranked SEC Offensive Coordinators, and Mizzou’s Kirby Moore came in at #7 overall out of 16. Similarly, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic issued his top-25 of college head coaches. Coach Drink didn’t make the list, but he did get listed as honorable mention…

Reaction: It’s decent recognition for Moore, who was labeled as a “rising star in the coaching world.” We all know that football is a “what-have-you-done-for-me-lately” business, so let’s hope that Moore and company can build on their success from 2023 and parlay that into even better results for the 2024 offense. As far as Drink’s “snub” I was surprised that he was left off the list, but I also don’t mind him having a little external motivation to fuel his fire for 2024! Not that he needs it, but why not use anything he can, right?...

Heisman odds with Luther and Brady included

The news: For those with wagering proclivities, pre-season odds have posted for the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner. Two Tigers feature prominently on the betting boards entering the spring season – QB Brady Cook and WR/PR Luther Burden. Cook is listed at 35-to-1 odds, while his teammate comes in at 80-to-1. Georgia QB Carson Beck and Texas QB Quinn Ewers are the early favorites, with both listed at 8-to-1 odds…

Reaction: It’s fun to see our guys listed here. It’s a testament to the work they’ve put in, and also a credit to Coach Drink and the program for building the excitement and expectations going into the 2024 season. It will be interesting to see how much Mizzou chooses to lean into the pre-season Heisman promotions for the guys. We had a lot of fun promoting Chase Daniel for the Heisman back in the day, and some of you may remember the View Master we created to raise awareness. It was received with a lot of accolades in the media after we sent those out all over the country!...

2008 News Article about the Viewmaster promotion

Buffalo Bills Release Mitch Morse

The news: The Buffalo Bills released former Mizzou lineman Mitch Morse this week, a move that most believe was to avoid his salary and to help the team get under the salary cap…

Reaction: No word yet if Mitch is going to seek another team, or if he decides to use this as motivation to retire. I had the pleasure of being Mitch’s PR guy at Mizzou, and let me state unequivocally that he is good people, as good as you could hope to have on your team (on the field, in the locker room and in the community). He’s a stand-up guy who works his tail off and outperformed the expectations set for him by the so-called experts. I know Mitch has had numerous concussions, so I personally hope that he’s done well enough financially that he decides it’s time to move to his next stage in life. I would love to see him get into coaching, as he’s got the personality and the makeup to be someone who I could see really excelling at that profession. Either way, good on you Mitch Morse for a great run with the Bills, and good luck with whatever path you take going forward!...

EA Sports to Pay 10,000 College Football Players

The news: EA Sports will release its much-anticipated College Football ’25 game sometime this summer. The refreshing of the immensely popular video game franchise is generating quite a buzz among video game fans, as well as college football. The company has reportedly gotten around 10,000 current players to opt-in to allow their name and image to be used in the game. Players are reportedly being compensated with $600 and a free game for their participation…

Reaction: I imagine there are a ton of young Mizzou fans (and likely some older ones too) who are eagerly anticipating firing up the game and having Luther Burden do everything from catching passes, returning kicks, popping the popcorn and power washing the stands himself. He is that versatile, you know! This is all great stuff, and I’m excited for fans to have a chance to reprise their love for the franchise. However, it must be stated for the record that no football video game will ever hold a candle to the greatest of all time: Tecmo Bowl. The game where Bo Jackson was unstoppable (see video below), where grown men still convene to hold a yearly championship, and the game that likely shaved a good half-to-three-quarters point off my GPA back in the day…

Mizzou Golf Alumni Peter Malnati a Big Factor in PGA Tour Developments

The news: Mizzou golf alumni Peter Malnati has had a momentous couple of weeks, as he turned in a season-best finish 9th-place finish at the 2024 Cognizant Classic (formerly the Honda Classic), the same week that he was named to the board of directors for the newly formed PGA Tour Enterprises…

Reaction: Couldn’t happen to a better dude. Remember what I said about Mitch Morse being an amazing representative of Mizzou? Ditto that, and maybe even double that, for Peter Malnati. I also spent a lot of time with Peter in his Mizzou days and he’s absolutely salt of the earth. It’s great to see him having success on the links, as it’s an important season for him to continue holding his PGA Tour card. His inclusion on the board is indicative of how much he is respected by his colleagues, and is a natural progression from him having served on the PGA Player Advisory Council, where he’s in the middle of a three-year stint (2023-25)…

Saban Finally Speaks Truth about State of College Football

The news: Newly retired Nick Saban caused a bit of a stir recently when he gave more insight into his reason to hang up the whistle. Here’s his quotes:

“I thought we could have a hell of a team next year, and then maybe 70 or 80 percent of the players you talk to, all they want to know is two things: What assurances do I have that I’m going to play because they’re thinking about transferring, and how much are you going to pay me?” Saban said to ESPN. “Our program here was always built on how much value can we create for your future and your personal development, academic success in graduating and developing an NFL career on the field. So I’m saying to myself, ‘Maybe this doesn’t work anymore, that the goals and aspirations are just different and that it’s all about how much money can I make as a college player?’ I’m not saying that’s bad. I’m not saying it’s wrong, I’m just saying that’s never been what we were all about, and it’s not why we had success through the years.”

Reaction: You knew this was absolutely one of the primary reasons why Saban chose to hang up the whistle, he just took the high road on the day of his retirement announcement and didn’t say these things then. Now that he’s removed from the emotions of his watershed decision, I’m glad to see him give real insight into the state of college football. Critics have called his comments hypocritical, coming from a guy who was making $11 million a year. I don’t see it that way because he’s not advocating that players shouldn’t receive NIL money. But I do see his comments as concerning for the future of college football, because if something isn’t done to bring things under control, this feels like a bubble that’s going to pop. The current setup with the portal, free transfers and unlimited NIL funds, is not sustainable for very long. Let’s hope that we’re just in a period of time where things are in flux, and the powers that be find a way to get things to a better place. If not, I fear that the coaching profession will go through a ton of churn as people get tired of dealing with the theatrics involved with modern-day roster building…

