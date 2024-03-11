Keegan O’Toole is a Big 12 Champion (again)!

He’s Just Ke(ega)n...

Do you think Keegan O’Toole was disappointed with his performance last year? Sure, he won nationals at his weight class, the second time in his career he’d done so and the third time he’d been an All-American. But do you think it ate at him that he couldn’t repeat on the 2021-2022 performance of winning both his conference title and the national title?

Now he’s got a chance. Despite Mizzou Wrestling losing out on their 13th consecutive conference title at the Big 12 Championships, O’Toole captured his 3rd conference title individually, likely wrapping up the top spot in his weight class at nationals.

Several other wrestlers in the squad have already punched their ticket to Nationals, including Zach Elam, who claimed his own special record over the weekend.

I took 3rd in all five conference tournaments I wrestled in during my college career. Some say that’s more impressive than first five times. #Grit #NoOneSaysThat https://t.co/DBEYVqeMJZ — Zach Elam (@ELAMinator88) March 10, 2024

Everyone loves a self-deprecating king!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

MIZZOU HOCKEY IS GOING TO THE FINAL FOUR OF THE ACHA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS, LEGITIMIZE THEM, CURATORS