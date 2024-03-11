Words from Dennis Gates and Nick Honor ahead of the SEC Tournament

It’s a brand-new season for Missouri (8-23, 0-18 Southeastern Conference). The past 31 games do not matter and if MU wants to continue its season it will have to go 1-0 five different times this week. The Tigers will face Georgia (16-15, 6-12) at Bridgestone Arena at 8:30 p.m. CT in Nashville, TN. It’s a rematch from their 75-68 loss to the Bulldogs on Jan. 6. Dennis Gates was made available to the media, and this week’s player inclusion was Nick Honor, who has double-digit scoring figures in eight of the last 10 games.

Dennis Gates

On heading into the SEC Tournament: “I’ll say, the season hasn’t gone the how I personally wanted it to go. But the season is not over, it’s a new season. Everybody in the country is in tournament form. The Georgia team we faced in the beginning of the year, you know, everybody grows, develops and they’re better than what their record is.”

On the SEC: “Our conference has four teams that be in the Final Four. Four teams that I can say can make it. I will be shocked if we don’t have two.”

On his message to the team: “The message has always been consistent at the beginning of each summer. When we get a group of guys we talk about non-conference, we talk about conference tournaments and we talk about postseason play with the NCAA Tournament. That’s what we talk about, so those four things and those four areas in your season that you got to kind of highlight, circle, and this is still no matter what the season has, you know, unfolded, this is still an opportunity for us to try our very best to achieve a goal that we set out.”

On where this team has improved from the last time it played Georgia: “I think we’ve done a better job in getting to the free throw line. That was a game where shot seven free throws to their 20 something and they had 16 of them in the second half.”

More on Georgia: “They’re well coached. They have different positions, they got great players, they have gone through some injuries that’s disrupted their season and ability. From a statistical standpoint, they’re a very streaky 3-point shooting team but they can get into that lane, they can draw fouls, they’re physical with the guard level, they’re physical inside.”

On some key stats during conference play: “Assist-to-turnover ratio in conference we’re in the negative with 198 assists to 208 turnovers and you look at the deviation of it, it should be a lot greater on the positive side, whereas you want more like 300-plus or close to 300 assists to 100, or 150. You want that 2-1 ratio, and we don’t have that so that’s one of them that we have to address, we have to fix.”

“The other thing is you look at our rebounding average, right, you have a rebound by committee approach. When we outrebound teams, we’re able to give ourselves an opportunity. We’re able to get out on the break and get easier baskets because they’re not navigating with steals or blocks that lead to that.”

“You look at our shooting Noah Carter. It was great to see him make some shots the other day. But you also look at Nick Honor, you look at Tamar Bates and Sean East II. Their in-conference 3-point field goal percentage isn’t like their full season so we got to find a way to make sure those guys are able to get some easier baskets along the way.”

“Our opponents have shot 490 free throws; we’ve shot only 360 and that’s in conference. That’s an upside-down number and we got to do a better job at that.”

On Trent Pierce: “The last game I was excited to see I think Trent Pierce played 17-18 minutes or something. It was good to see him out there, you know, going through what he’s gone through this season. His oxygen level wasn’t there. I still have to see how his body responds. He may play three minutes because of recommendation from the doctor and then also how he may be feeling.”

On Caleb Grill: “He did not have an easy healing process and if he did he would have came back to play. There’s no doubt about that.”

On who holds the most accountability for this season: “I put full responsibility on myself. I don’t blame one player for where we are at all nor a certain situation or circumstance. Dennis Gates is responsible for this season.”

Nick Honor

On heading into the SEC Tournament: “Just taking it game-by-game. Everybody is 0-0 now, so just leave all the other stuff in the past and continue with our principles and what we’ve been doing.”

On improving the assist-to-turnover ratio: “I’ll just say half-court execution. Really just slowing the game down. I mean we’re always going to run during a game, during a time period. When it’s time to slow down, just making better passes.”

On the last time playing Georgia and what needs to change: “Obviously rebounding and then just keeping their guards out of the paint. They got guys who really like to attack, really like to get downhill. So the more we keep them on the perimeter and kind of contain them, then it be better. And then when the shot goes up, just making sure we get those rebounds. And once we rebound and defend, that’s March, so that’s the ballgame right there.”

On where this team has grown: “I will say we just grown together as a whole, just maturing. I believe that was our first SEC game together, so I will say all these games have just been lessons leading up to this point. I’m really proud of our development, especially of our freshmen, and our transfers, Jordan Butler, Anthony Robinson II, Trent Pierce. So, it's just really taking it game-by-game.”