Tobias Ten: More Variety!

College sports never stops— we begin new sports long before the last ones have wrapped up, resulting in joyous periods when we have so many different sports happening at the same time. This week, men’s hoops wrapped up, softball had a triumphant return home, gym had their final home meet, and baseball also played some games. (Though I spent most of my time over at the softball stadium.)

For the week of March 7-11, here are the Tobias Ten!

Upside Down & Inside Out

We had some gymnastics action on Sunday as well! Here’s a normal picture of Sienna Schreiber dismounting from the bars. Ho-hum. But look closer... this photo is upside down! As taken, she was flying up into the air! Truly, gymnastics just lends itself to photography. Here’s the as-shot version:

2. Get Up Offa That Thing

Oftentimes, when at a game, I try to shoot from some new or different place to get a different perspective than what everyone else is getting. Everyone was down on the floor, so for Mizzou’s beam rotation, I found myself in the stands, planning to shoot down on the beam, with the rest of the team in the background.

From what I can tell, it worked well, with several gymnasts celebrating with senior Kalise Newsom, who got to perform for the first time in years on her senior night. I would try again later, but, sadly, there will be no more gymnastics in the Hearnes this season.

3. The Fab Floor

Kennedy Griffin, the freshman, has looked great for Mizzou this season, collecting at least a 9.9 on the floor in four consecutive routines! Here she is against the big “MISSOURI” letters in the Hearnes tunnel.

(Cropped just out of frame is the rest of the sign, which says “VOLLEYBALL,” but hey, that’s just how it is when so many different sports share the aging Hearnes. (TigerDome, when??)

4. Krings & Queens

#12 Mizzou won two of its three games against Auburn this weekend in surprisingly similar ways— strong pitching, quality hitting, and solid defense. The biggest story was that of pitcher Laurin Krings (8-2) and her catcher Julia Crenshaw, who helped Krings throw a complete-game gem with nine strikeouts and two earned runs.

After the game, I had this exact shot on my mind, of the pitcher-catcher celebration; indeed, there is one after every pitching gem ever. See: any no-hitter, perfect game, or my personal favorite, a 20-strikeout game.

5. Fielder’s (Odd) Choice?

This looks like a standard play— Auburn second baseman Rose Roach throwing out Maddie Gallagher at first— but I as well as some others in the press box asked; could Roach not just have turned around and tagged Kara Daly, right behind her?

Probably she just decided that the forceout at first was more guaranteed than chasing down Daly, who had already passed her. Also of note— I always love to frame shots along the banners in the outfield!

6. Mo’ Slow-Mo

People ask me, Cal, will you ever get bored of using slow shutter speeds to represent motion? (No one has said this.) Of course not! Here’s Kayley Lenger singling into right field in the 6th in the 5-2 victory on Friday.

7. The Dream Team

Two of my favorite student journalists were on the call for Saturday’s baseball game; Jeffrey Calhoun of KCOU and Wendell Shepherd, also of KCOU (in addition to covering Mizzou football’s recent season for the Missourian). Everything about them says professional— Calhoun is in a suit, and Shepherd shows he’s a pro with his scorecard; an essential for anyone analyzing a game.

I tried keeping score once while photographing, but I found myself writing “so that was a flyout to left... that’s an F-7” as I miss a bases-clearing double. There goes that!

8. Francois for three!

One thing I like to do during games is have the live KTGR radio feed in one ear; it gives me analysis, insight, and a general better understanding of the situation.

During the final minutes of Missouri’s home finale against Auburn, I’m listening, and I hear, “Missouri now down by over 30... a minute left... Francois is about to go in.” Every student I know loves Jackson, and loves to see him play, and I include myself here, so I turn around and take as many frames as I can. Here he is, playing some serious tough defense!

9. If it works...

In the late minutes of the Auburn game, Nick Honor, falling out of bounds, attempted to put the ball out on Auburn by throwing it at Chad Baker-Mazara’s feet. The gamble worked, as Mizzou was awarded the ball. My favorite thing is that Auburn coach next to Honor— he can’t believe what he’s seeing. Or perhaps he’s just worried that Honor will fall on him?

10. Check Out Time

Despite how the season turned out, I was sad to see the season end. It was a great honor and privilege to shoot both the men’s and women’s teams this year, 21 games in total! Over at the arena, though, as soon as the final buzzer sounded, workers had already taken down Mizzou signs, chairs, tables, and the suchlike, and put up MSHSAA everything, even the scoreboard, for the state tournament which is currently taking place.

It was a fun time at the arena— I’ll be back next year!