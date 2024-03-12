Mizzou Softball Moves Up to No. 11, Club Hockey’s Season Ends, and Sean East is SEC’s Scholar Athlete of the Year

Softball Trending Up!
After taking two out of three from Auburn in their SEC opening series over the weekend, Mizzou Softball sits just outside the Top 10 at No. 11 in the latest Softball America rankings — jumping three spots from last week. (Editor’s Note: and now rightly ahead of Clemson, who they beat earlier this season)
The latest Top 25 from Softball America.l: https://t.co/MJfFWk2he0 pic.twitter.com/OKwF7iDasC— Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) March 11, 2024
Under Larissa Anderson, the Tigers are off to their best start since the 2013 season.
Best start to a season since 2013‼️— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 11, 2024
The Tigers 20-3 start to the 2024 season is the best start since Missouri opened the 2013 campaign 22-2.#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/nZKnvbfeXv
More from D1Softball on Mizzou:
Missouri’s offense is back and more widespread.— D1Softball (@D1Softball) March 11, 2024
That's helped @MizzouSoftball get off to a 20-3 start, which was the best since the Tigers opened 2013 with a 22-2 run.
https://t.co/CSsPv8titP pic.twitter.com/5rVYoCf7Ww
The Tigers are back in action on Wednesday with a Braggin’ Rights double-header at Illinois — followed by an SEC road series at Tennessee in Knoxville Friday-Sunday. You can watch the games on B1G+ for under $20. What a deal!
And a special shoutout to Mizzou Club Hockey on a great season ending in the ACHA National Championship Final Four in a loss to Lawrence Tech.
March 11, 2024
Best of luck to @MizClubHockey in the @achamensd3 Final Four! Hear from the team themselves on the @Shelter_Ins Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast.— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) March 11, 2024
https://t.co/pnmYl3hAPb
https://t.co/XzUFeGvymP
https://t.co/NklaDCrqUy#MIZ pic.twitter.com/Tgs5y6t5bg
Plus, a huge congrats to Sean East off the court — who was named SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year in Men’s Basketball!
Recognized as the best in the league for his combination of work on the court and in the classroom, Sean East II is the @SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year!— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 11, 2024
Congrats @Rise_Shine_55 ‼️
https://t.co/dugRjpjFZc#MIZ pic.twitter.com/rmkKvmkeKB
2024 #SECMBB Scholar-Athlete of the Year— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 11, 2024
Sean East II, @MizzouHoops
https://t.co/f131fRugsd pic.twitter.com/TZZdOwMrcC
This shouldn’t go unnoticed — as East joins Brady Cook, Kobe Brown, and Mama Dembele who have recently won SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year Awards to represent Mizzou.
Despite being 0-18, you can also make the case that Sean East deserved some all-conference mentions.
Sean East receives a nice accolade as Scholar-Athlete of the Year.— Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) March 11, 2024
I also understand that a winless team is going to be looked upon favorably, but he was deserving of a spot on the all-league teams.
Was one of three players with >70% of minutes, >25% usage and >110 off rating. https://t.co/T0cG7BjijM
@SEC listen Iknow we didn’t do well in conference but no Sean East is crazy ♂️— Dree Gholston (@DreeGholston4) March 11, 2024
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
- Baseball recap from Kortay Vincent: After a rough start, Tigers find their form against Purdue Fort Wayne
- Spring Position Battles from Nathan Hurst: Interior Defensive Line
- In Case You Hadn’t Heard from Chad Moller — Vol. 2
- From Jaden Lewis: Words from Dennis Gates and Nick Honor ahead of the SEC Tournament
- Tobias Ten from Cal Tobias: More Variety!
More Links:
(Columbia Missourian)
- From Seth Schwartzberg: MU baseball heads to Lawrence to play its first of two games this season against kansas
(MUTigers/Tweets)
- On MUTigers.com: Gymnastics Holds No. 13 Ranking For Fourth Consecutive Week (13th on vault, 9th on bars, 19th on beam, 8th on floor) #BarsSchool #FloorSchool #GymnasticsSchool
Holding strong at No. 13 this week!— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 11, 2024
https://t.co/3NYMAnvBUx#MIZ pic.twitter.com/Cq1xHQN8GO
- On MUTigers.com: Dyer Qualifies for Olympic Trials on First Day of NCAA Zone Diver Championships
- On MUTigers.com: Women’s Golf in First After Day Two
Updates coming out of NOLA Day 2️⃣— Mizzou Women's Golf (@MUWomensGolf) March 11, 2024
▪️ Tigers in first place
▪️ Fleur van Beek sits in second at -2
▪️ Emily Staples & Addie Dobson also in top-15
https://t.co/Q4D26LmZrk
Follow along for the Final Day!!!
https://t.co/n5iNkdgvn5#MIZ ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/2m4zSiwfNi
Tigers set to renew acquaintances with old friends Tuesday night in Lawrence⤵️— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) March 12, 2024
| https://t.co/3F2Syhba4d#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/VkF3m3fuEg
- Mizzou Football’s Spring Game highlights Mizzou Athletics’ events in COMO for this week:
Spring football this week at Mizzou! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/nb5j21ATff— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) March 11, 2024
- Mizzou’s Spring Game will also be streamed on ESPN+ or SECN+.
#Mizzou’s Saturday spring game will be the first one of the “season” streamed by ESPN. It kicks off at 1 p.m. and will be available on ESPN+ and SECN+.— Eli Hoff (@byEliHoff) March 11, 2024
- Yet another Mizzou Hoops commit (this time, Trent Burns) has won a conference title in high school. Congrats, Trent!
Congrats to @Tr3ntB21 on leading @GVA_basketball to a conference title this past weekend! #MIZ https://t.co/z19gujOqeB— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 12, 2024
- Mel Kiper on Ennis Rakestraw’s NFL Draft stock:
.@MelKiperESPN projects #mizzou @EnnisRakestraw could go in the late 1st to early 2nd round of the 2023 NFL Draft on his board during today’s First Draft podcast.— Veronica Townsend (@vtownsendnews) March 11, 2024
He is the toughest cornerback to evaluate, according to Kiper Jr. pic.twitter.com/MK82OoNxAy
- The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing former Missouri Tiger Mitch Morse in NFL Free Agency:
The #Jaguars have agreed to terms with C Mitch Morse on a two-year, $10.5 million deal with $7 million guaranteed, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Morse, released by the #Bills last week, reunites with Doug Pederson, his offensive coordinator with the #Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/kaCr3ewWgn— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2024
- This is so cool. Love this for Jontay, especially.
Really cool moment for Michael Porter Jr and Jontay Porter. pic.twitter.com/NeA55wPIJV— Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) March 12, 2024
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
