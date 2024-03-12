 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Softball Moves Up to No. 11, Club Hockey’s Season Ends, and Sean East is SEC’s Scholar Athlete of the Year

Mizzou Links for Tuesday, March 12

By Sammy Stava
Softball Trending Up!

After taking two out of three from Auburn in their SEC opening series over the weekend, Mizzou Softball sits just outside the Top 10 at No. 11 in the latest Softball America rankings — jumping three spots from last week. (Editor’s Note: and now rightly ahead of Clemson, who they beat earlier this season)

Under Larissa Anderson, the Tigers are off to their best start since the 2013 season.

More from D1Softball on Mizzou:

The Tigers are back in action on Wednesday with a Braggin’ Rights double-header at Illinois — followed by an SEC road series at Tennessee in Knoxville Friday-Sunday. You can watch the games on B1G+ for under $20. What a deal!

And a special shoutout to Mizzou Club Hockey on a great season ending in the ACHA National Championship Final Four in a loss to Lawrence Tech.

Plus, a huge congrats to Sean East off the court — who was named SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year in Men’s Basketball!

This shouldn’t go unnoticed — as East joins Brady Cook, Kobe Brown, and Mama Dembele who have recently won SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year Awards to represent Mizzou.

Despite being 0-18, you can also make the case that Sean East deserved some all-conference mentions.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

(Columbia Missourian)

(MUTigers/Tweets)

  • Mizzou Football’s Spring Game highlights Mizzou Athletics’ events in COMO for this week:
  • Mizzou’s Spring Game will also be streamed on ESPN+ or SECN+.
  • Yet another Mizzou Hoops commit (this time, Trent Burns) has won a conference title in high school. Congrats, Trent!

  • Mel Kiper on Ennis Rakestraw’s NFL Draft stock:
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing former Missouri Tiger Mitch Morse in NFL Free Agency:
  • This is so cool. Love this for Jontay, especially.
