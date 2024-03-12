Mizzou Softball Moves Up to No. 11, Club Hockey’s Season Ends, and Sean East is SEC’s Scholar Athlete of the Year

Softball Trending Up!

After taking two out of three from Auburn in their SEC opening series over the weekend, Mizzou Softball sits just outside the Top 10 at No. 11 in the latest Softball America rankings — jumping three spots from last week. (Editor’s Note: and now rightly ahead of Clemson, who they beat earlier this season)

The latest Top 25 from Softball America.l: https://t.co/MJfFWk2he0 pic.twitter.com/OKwF7iDasC — Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) March 11, 2024

Under Larissa Anderson, the Tigers are off to their best start since the 2013 season.

Best start to a season since 2013‼️



The Tigers 20-3 start to the 2024 season is the best start since Missouri opened the 2013 campaign 22-2.#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/nZKnvbfeXv — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 11, 2024

More from D1Softball on Mizzou:

Missouri’s offense is back and more widespread.



That's helped @MizzouSoftball get off to a 20-3 start, which was the best since the Tigers opened 2013 with a 22-2 run.



https://t.co/CSsPv8titP pic.twitter.com/5rVYoCf7Ww — D1Softball (@D1Softball) March 11, 2024

The Tigers are back in action on Wednesday with a Braggin’ Rights double-header at Illinois — followed by an SEC road series at Tennessee in Knoxville Friday-Sunday. You can watch the games on B1G+ for under $20. What a deal!

And a special shoutout to Mizzou Club Hockey on a great season ending in the ACHA National Championship Final Four in a loss to Lawrence Tech.

Plus, a huge congrats to Sean East off the court — who was named SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year in Men’s Basketball!

Recognized as the best in the league for his combination of work on the court and in the classroom, Sean East II is the @SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year!



Congrats @Rise_Shine_55 ‼️



https://t.co/dugRjpjFZc#MIZ pic.twitter.com/rmkKvmkeKB — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 11, 2024

This shouldn’t go unnoticed — as East joins Brady Cook, Kobe Brown, and Mama Dembele who have recently won SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year Awards to represent Mizzou.

Despite being 0-18, you can also make the case that Sean East deserved some all-conference mentions.

Sean East receives a nice accolade as Scholar-Athlete of the Year.



I also understand that a winless team is going to be looked upon favorably, but he was deserving of a spot on the all-league teams.



Was one of three players with >70% of minutes, >25% usage and >110 off rating. https://t.co/T0cG7BjijM — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) March 11, 2024

@SEC listen Iknow we didn’t do well in conference but no Sean East is crazy ‍♂️ — Dree Gholston (@DreeGholston4) March 11, 2024

(Columbia Missourian)

From Seth Schwartzberg: MU baseball heads to Lawrence to play its first of two games this season against kansas

(MUTigers/Tweets)

Updates coming out of NOLA Day 2️⃣

▪️ Tigers in first place

▪️ Fleur van Beek sits in second at -2

▪️ Emily Staples & Addie Dobson also in top-15



https://t.co/Q4D26LmZrk



Follow along for the Final Day!!!

https://t.co/n5iNkdgvn5#MIZ ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/2m4zSiwfNi — Mizzou Women's Golf (@MUWomensGolf) March 11, 2024

Tigers set to renew acquaintances with old friends Tuesday night in Lawrence⤵️

| https://t.co/3F2Syhba4d#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/VkF3m3fuEg — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) March 12, 2024

Mizzou Football’s Spring Game highlights Mizzou Athletics’ events in COMO for this week:

Mizzou’s Spring Game will also be streamed on ESPN+ or SECN+.

#Mizzou’s Saturday spring game will be the first one of the “season” streamed by ESPN. It kicks off at 1 p.m. and will be available on ESPN+ and SECN+. — Eli Hoff (@byEliHoff) March 11, 2024

Yet another Mizzou Hoops commit (this time, Trent Burns) has won a conference title in high school. Congrats, Trent!

Mel Kiper on Ennis Rakestraw’s NFL Draft stock:

.@MelKiperESPN projects #mizzou @EnnisRakestraw could go in the late 1st to early 2nd round of the 2023 NFL Draft on his board during today’s First Draft podcast.



He is the toughest cornerback to evaluate, according to Kiper Jr. pic.twitter.com/MK82OoNxAy — Veronica Townsend (@vtownsendnews) March 11, 2024

The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing former Missouri Tiger Mitch Morse in NFL Free Agency:

The #Jaguars have agreed to terms with C Mitch Morse on a two-year, $10.5 million deal with $7 million guaranteed, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Morse, released by the #Bills last week, reunites with Doug Pederson, his offensive coordinator with the #Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/kaCr3ewWgn — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2024

This is so cool. Love this for Jontay, especially.

Really cool moment for Michael Porter Jr and Jontay Porter. pic.twitter.com/NeA55wPIJV — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) March 12, 2024