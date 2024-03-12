SB Nation Reacts: Where does Mizzou Hoops go after the 2024 season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’re likely less than 36 hours away from the end of the 2024 Mizzou Basketball season. Hell, it might be over by the time you read this.

The Tigers, ranked last in the SEC heading into this week’s conference tournament, will square off against No. 11-seed Georgia on Wednesday night. It’s an unceremonious return to Wednesdays for the Tigers, who haven’t won a game in well over two months. And for more than half of that time frame, we’ve been thinking beyond the confines of Dennis Gates’ second campaign at the helm.

Most of the questions we could ask about Mizzou Hoops, both now and in the future, boil down to one of two queries — what went so wrong this year and how can it go right next year — and that’s what we’re here to sort out with you.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/RCP40Q/">Please take our survey</a>

Personally, I think the core problem that this team couldn’t handle was bad talent evaluation and roster construction. Even with a highly-ranked recruiting class, it was hard to squint and see a way that the Tigers could effectively replace two NBA-level players while remaining an NCAA Tournament team. And how does it get fixed? Build the young core and add a few multiyear pieces to build that camaraderie. It might be tough at times next year, but you should at least be able to field a more competitive team.