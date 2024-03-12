Three by Three: Spring Football Around the Country

Welcome to the spring football 3x3! Allow me to be your college football sherpa, guiding you through the intrigue of the sport. I will try to avoid just covering the big obvious stuff, but sometimes Ohio State IS the most interesting thing, you know?

With spring football getting underway at most places around the country — and of course, about to wrap up in Columbia — let’s look at three interesting storylines each from the Missouri program, in the SEC, and around the nation. Let’s get to it.

Mizzou

Defensive stars

My #1 concern for the 2024 season – and thus, the thing that captures my attention the most when reading practice reports – is how will Mizzou replace its departed defensive stars in the upcoming season. High-level, NFL-bound talent anchored Blake Baker’s unit at every level: Darius Robinson and Ty’Ron Hopper in the box, Kris Abrams-Draine, Ennis Rakestraw, and Jaylon Carlies in the secondary. The Tigers will need to replace all of their snaps but also all of their high level play. It isn’t enough to get solid production, or boom-or-bust play – they need all-conference caliber performance.

Clemson transfer Toriano Pride has the recruiting pedigree to deliver that level of play at cornerback, and his running mate Dreyden Norwood has been receiving a lot of early praise in spring camp this year. Another darling of camp has been Darris Smith, the former blue chip recruit from Georgia. Smith certainly has the athletic profile: he was a favorite of Georgia writers and reporters to break out last season in Athens, before he stepped away from the team. My pick to elevate their game to a new level and fill that stardom void is safety Daylan Carnell; his nose for the ball and explosive traits will be deployed aggressively by new coordinator Corey Batoon.

Right Guard

Unlike the defense, the right guard position doesn’t necessarily need an all-conference type of performer to emerge – the surrounding talent has that covered. This is the biggest hole on the offensive line after returning starter Cam’Ron Johnson flipped over to left guard, the position he played at Houston. Mizzou fans should be excited that Logan Reichert, the massive youngster who goes by “The Big Ticket,” has been getting an extended look at the position. With four veterans locked in, I like that the staff is letting the high-upside youngster compete. I’ll be watching his play on Saturday during the Black & Gold game.

The Joker

Batoon will be keeping many of the same elements of the defense Blake Baker ran; the 4-2-5 with a nickel overhang now permeates throughout college football. But Batoon and new EDGE coach Brian Early will be introducing a new wrinkle, situationally using the boundary defensive end as a more hybrid player called the Joker. (Early offered the basics of the Joker role in a press conference, as recorded by our man Jaden Lewis.) The Joker will have a lot of responsibilities, sealing the edge for counter and backside runs, as well as standing up and playing in coverage, rushing the passer from the traditional edge position, and looping inside for stunts and interior pass rush. The aforementioned Darris Smith is an easy fit for this role, with his Hopper-esque sideline to sideline speed. But Batoon has also mentioned Johnny Walker Jr as first up for Joker. I’m interested to get a glimpse of this position in the spring game, and follow along how it affects the defensive line depth chart heading into the fall.

In the SEC

LSU Overhaul

Brian Kelly has had an eventful two years in Baton Rouge. He’s had a decades worth of chaos in 24 months: viral speeches, incredible wins, disappointing losses, Heisman quarterback, All-American seasons, overperformance, underperformance. This offseason saw an overhaul of the coaching staff and another portal haul. Will Blake Baker unleash Harold Perkins again? Will the offense still be good despite losing coordinator Mike Denbrock and basically every important member of the pass game? Will it matter with their stud tackles back? Is Garrett Nussmeier ready – we’ve heard so much about his potential for years now. It feels like everyone wins at least one title at this program; BK has set himself up to follow that tradition or break the streak with an all-or-nothing offseason.

Arkansas bailout

Brian Kelly switched up his staff to find the program’s inherit championship potential; Arkansas’s Sam Pittman did the same this offseason, but in order to keep his job. After three seasons of coordinator stability in Fayetville, Pittman bombed his second staff by handing over the reins of his offense to Dan Enos, which turned out to be a tremendous mistake. Another Hog reunion is in the works for 2024, as the prodigal biker Bobby Petrino returns to town to call plays. This could work like a charm and save Pittman’s job, or be a total car wreck. There is no in-between.

Will the Real Tennessee Please Stand Up

Tennessee’s offense was a run-away freight train in 2022 thanks to the diabolical precision of Hendon Hooker, then slammed on the brakes last season as Joe Milton’s inconsistency and poor decision-making ground everything to a halt. Now it’s up to all-galaxy recruit Nico Iamaleava to pilot Josh Heupel’s veer and shoot scheme. Will the big-armed youngster restore the glory of the Hooker years? Or will his inexperience sink this ship? Do I have any more vehicle similies for this team in me? We have seen a few glimpses of Nico so far, but I’ll watching with earnest as he gets his first extended chance to take command of the vessel.

Around the Nation

Ohio State’s Offense

I was fascinated by Ryan Day’s roster maneuvers when he was buying the groceries and Bill O’Brien would be cooking the meal. Now that Chip Kelly is donning the chef’s hat, I’m truly excited for what this offense could be. Running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins are two of the most talented runners in the country, and now they will be deployed by one of the most maniacal run game designers in the game. A capable veteran quarterback in Will Howard – who is also a worthwhile +1 in the run game – and the usual fleet of Ferrari flankers means this is one loaded recipe.

Runaway Hype Trains

Which teams will garner runaway freight trains of hype heading into the 2024 season? Sometimes the collective wisdom is right, and everyone can see the breakout coming a mile away – like Florida State last year. Sometimes the comet never arrives, like any time NC State is favored to do well. Were Missouri, Arizona, and Oklahoma State one-year flashes in the pan? The Rebs’ transfer class and Lane Kiffin’s status as the most Online ball coach will keep them at the forefront of every trendy pick list this summer. Virginia Tech, Miami, Kansas, and Kentucky are getting early looks for their offseason tinkering, and Texas A&M will soon gather enough hype to defend their twentieth straight offseason champions crown. Some of these programs have some meat on the bone and could be in line for a special season, but it’s important during spring to take stock to truly separate the sizzle from the steak.

Young Quarterbacks

For the first time in a while, it doesn’t feel like the top of the quarterback echelon is that untouchable. I guess the top tier is Carson Beck, Quinn Ewers, and Jaxson Dart….is that truly special? Certainly not like recent Williams/Maye or Young/Stroud groups. A number of former blue chip recruits are getting their shots this spring, and we will get an early glimpse if talents like Iamaleava, Oklahoma’s Jackson Arnold, Michigan State’s Aidan Chiles, Boise’s Malachi Nelson, etc are ready to grasp the moment.