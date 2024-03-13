Previewing the SEC Tournament and what Mizzou basketball can accomplish in Nashville

The Southeastern Conference has proven to be a college basketball battleground in the past decade. Virtually every SEC program began to take the sport more seriously in the early-to-mid 2010s, prompting schools to hire big-name coaches, recruit at a higher level and overall pour more money into the programs themselves.

It’s created a monster. The SEC projects to have seven teams in the NCAA Tournament this year according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, ranking second in the nation. It’s become one of the deeper leagues in the country, which is a great “problem” to have.

However, when you have a down year in a loaded conference like this, that means that you get beaten into a pulp. The Missouri Tigers have experienced that reality this season, as despite being competitive in the majority of their losses, they sit at 8-23 (0-18) in league play entering the SEC Tournament.

But, conference tournaments bring with them plenty of opportunity, chaos and excitement. A plethora of under-the-radar teams have made miraculous runs in past tournaments, kicking off March the right away and capturing the attention of the nation.

Let’s take a look at the bracket, a potential pathway for Mizzou and what Gates and Co. should look to accomplish in Nashville.

Bracket Analysis

Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn and Kentucky are your major contenders. All of them figure to be within the top four seed lines come Selection Sunday, and they all have their sights set on winning both the conference and national title. The Vols are led by Player of the Year candidate Dalton Knecht, who has taken the UT offense to new heights alongside yet another stout Rick Barnes defense. With the experience and high-quality résumé that Tennessee boasts, it has its eyes set on claiming a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament with a strong showing in Nashville.

Auburn and Alabama have boatloads of talent and are elite offensive squads, but their inconsistencies on the defensive end have plagued them. Kentucky is the ultimate wild card, as the ‘Cats may be the most talented and complete team in the league when playing at their best, although a mid-season lull (including a stunning three-straight losses at Rupp) set them back. They’ve since rallied to become perhaps the hottest teams in the league down the stretch, and the likes of Rob Dillingham, Reed Sheppard and Austin Reaves can be difference makers in March.

Florida has emerged as a dark horse candidate late in the season. The Gators are a physical, athletic squad that is currently being seen around the 6/7 seed lines and has the potential to make a deep run in March. South Carolina has surprised everyone in Lamont Paris’ second year at the helm and is another trendy pick to pull off some upsets.

Mississippi State has largely worked itself off of the bubble throughout SEC play, and the Josh Hubbard-led Bulldogs are balanced on both ends and gearing up for a run in the NCAA Tourney. However, a tournament-opening loss to LSU would make Selection Sunday a bit more tense in Starkville.

That proverbial “bubble” is a hot topic of conversation during this time of year, and a handful of SEC teams reside within that category. Ole Miss, Texas A&M and LSU are all desperate for wins, with the LSU-MSU and Ole Miss-TAMU matchups being potential “win-or-go-home” matchups.

Georgia, Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Mizzou occupy the cellar of the conference, although all four have shown flashes of being able to compete with the league’s best at times.

The top four seeds certainly enter this tournament as the betting favorites, but South Carolina, Florida and perhaps even MSU or TAMU are fully capable of going on a surprise run. In the end, the third edition of Tennessee-Kentucky (they split the season series, with each visitor winning) appears to be the most likely outcome.

The Pathway

Playing on Wednesday feels far different than the Friday slot Dennis Gates and Co. occupied last season, and thus the Tigers will aim to make a Cinderella run in Nashville.

The potential run will begin against Georgia at 8:30 CST on Wednesday night. In their regular season meeting all the way back on January 6th, the Bulldogs won at Mizzou Arena by a score of 75-68. A double-double from center Russel Tchewa and a 21-7 attempted free throw disparity won the day for the visitors.

This time around, Mizzou will want to shoot at better than a 31.6% clip from behind the arc and commit fewer than the 18 fouls it did in its SEC opener, but Gates and Co. would also love to replicate the 36-22 rebound advantage they held in that game. Limiting the likes of Noah Thomasson and Sabri Abdur-Rahim on the offensive end will be key, and keeping Tchewa off the glass would also be nice.

Following this hypothetical path of wins, the Tigers would next square off with Florida, who swept Gates and Co. this season. Taking down the Gators will require slowing down dominant forward Tyrese Samuel, who combined for 45 points in two meetings with Mizzou. UF was also able to claim a 78-54 rebounding advantage in those matchups, and the Tigers also shot a combined 7-for-34 from behind the arc. Improving upon those numbers will be pivotal to pulling off an upset.

From there, a matchup with the high-flying Crimson Tide would await, followed by more than likely Kentucky and then either Tennessee or Auburn in the title game.

So, if you’ve been keeping up, that means that Mizzou will have to take down Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Kentucky and then Tennessee/Auburn to advance to the its second-straight NCAA Tournament. Thus, I now ask the members of Tiger nation to believe in miracles, the magic of March and the wizardry of Sean East II with all of their willpower.

What Mizzou Should Look To Accomplish In Nashville

Barring a run like that of 2021 Georgetown, who won four games in four days to win the Big East title as a heavy underdog, Mizzou will not be playing any basketball past this weekend’s festivities.

So, without much to focus on past the SEC Tournament, what should the Tigers really look to accomplish during their stay in the city of country music?

For starters, playing quality basketball would be a great sign. Ending this season on a positive note doesn’t mean that Mizzou has to win 2-3 games and upset some major contenders. In my eyes, this team showing how far it has progressed since its December/January struggles would put a cherry on top of an otherwise underwhelming sundae.

What does quality Missouri basketball look like? I’ll try to paraphrase what Gates would say in this scenario: a high assist-to-turnover ratio, few cold shooting stretches, defense that creates chaos and getting to the free throw line at a high rate.

It’d also be nice to see some of the veterans (East, Honor, Carter, Vanover) end their careers off with some solid performances. On the flip side of that, if the freshmen can show some even more flashes of their potential, that’d give Gates and Tiger fans alike something to truly look froward to in 2024 (outside of that beautiful No. 4-ranked recruiting class).

In my eyes, a respectable run would entail taking down a solid Georgia squad and then playing a tightly contested game against the Gators, pushing them to the wire in some form or fashion. Anything past that is a great bonus.

All in all, Mizzou just needs to show that it’s still competitive in this league and is not just some pushover occupying the cellar of the conference.

And who knows, maybe that miraculous run is in the cards after all.