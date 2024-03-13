Introducing Rock M+, a new bonus service from us here at Rock M Nation

Hi, everyone!

I’d like to take some time to talk about what we’ve been working on for a while now. If you’re a podcast listener you may have learned some of this already.

This all started a long time ago when we first came up with the idea of Rock M Radio. As you may know, Rock M Radio has been part of the Rock M brand now for years, going back to the original podcast hosted by Jack Peglow and myself. While the original podcasts are no longer accessible online and there was a hiatus of sorts, we brought the brand back once our podcasting agreement with SB Nation ended.

The podcasting agreement with SB Nation ending wasn’t a surprise, but it allowed us to re-examine how we were presenting our podcasts, and what sort of format might work for the future. It also allowed us to look at how we were approaching our responsibilities at Rock M in a new and different light. With more independence ahead of us, we started the YouTube channel and began hosting our podcasts through YouTube, as well as joining up with some other former SBN podcasts at Fans First Sports Network. With FFSN we have a lot more autonomy with how we present and use our podcast feed, which allows us to take further steps towards bringing more interesting and diverse content.

Re-examining the way we thought about podcasting led to us looking at what other additional services we could provide or were already providing. Owning the brand RockMRadio made sense, but RockMRadio has always just been a podcast. The brand was really Rock M, going back to the white stones at Faurot. While RockMNation.com belongs to the SBN community, and that in itself isn’t going to change, we wanted to add in some extra. So what is changing is what we can provide in addition to our content at RockMNation.com, under the Rock M brand.

So I’d like to introduce everyone to the next step beyond what RockMNation is and introduce you all to Rock M+.

So what is Rock M+?

Rock M+ is a subscription service and website that rolls all of the additional services we can provide outside of RockMNation as a way to be more agile as things continue to change in the sports media marketplace. It includes more robust access to Rock M Radio, and the following, to begin with:

Access to an all-new Rock M+ Message Board

Access to YouTube live broadcasts for each podcast

Early access to the Chad Moller podcast

Weekly newsletter

$5 off any Rock M+ t-shirt sold at 573tees.com

How much is Rock M+? A subscription is just $5 a month, or $50 annually.

If I had you at “Hello”, click here to get registered today: REGISTER!

If you need to hear a little more, here are the details:

We have some additional things we want to be able to do in order to make accessing our content easier for you, and that can include a lot of things. For example, we are hoping to roll out Email / SMS messages for breaking news, and even a full-length PDF Preview for each upcoming Mizzou Football season. As we flesh those out further, we will obviously keep you up to date. And I will do my best to be as transparent about the process as possible. So here is a slightly deeper look into each feature:

>>Message Boards!

With the launch of Rock M+ we are adding a subscriber-only Message Board. This forum will be set up to provide THE landing spot for all Mizzou sports discussion, with access to all of our writers, and we’ll be able to more freely discuss insider-y stuff like recruiting news, injury updates, coaching search news, and more. An added benefit of our Message Board is we will make sure the forum is moderated well and users will be treated with the utmost respect.

>>LIVE Podcasts only for subscribers

With our podcast audience growing daily, and the popularity of the Live Broadcasts, we figured why not do this every time we record? We’ll provide the expected schedule ahead of time, and the link to join, and you can be a part of the action for each and every podcast. The Live broadcasts will not be available for the general public, but will make their way to the regular podcast feed once we’re done recording and everything has been cleaned up like usual.

>>Introducing, a new podcast from Chad Moller

We’re pretty excited about this one. Chad Moller was the sports information director (SID) for some of the biggest and most important events in and around Mizzou sports for the better part of three decades. With his deep knowledge of Mizzou, the fans, the athletic department, and a rolodex to match, we think there’s a good chance Chad’s podcast becomes one of the best listens for Mizzou fans. We’re excited to bring Chad on board and give him a platform to go in-depth with some of his favorite people over the years. Full disclosure here, Chad’s podcast is unlikely to be live much of the time. But there will be an early access period that only Subscribers will be able to access until it gets published with the rest of the podcast feed.

>>Newsletters!

I know, how many newsletters do we really need, right? But a weekly newsletter providing the most relevant updates on the past week emailed directly to your inbox seems like a feature that might benefit a multitude of users. Think of it as similar to our daily links post but a bit more streamlined. Don’t have time to catch up on your Mizzou news on a daily basis? We’ve got you covered. And keep in mind you can always opt-out if you don’t want any extra emails!

>>Cheaper t-shirts

With a RockM.Plus subscription you will have access to a coupon code to get $5 off any future Rock M+ t-shirt sold through 573tees.com.

With all those benefits, access to RockM.Plus is just $5 a month. Paying for a year upfront provides even more savings at just $50 annually. Buy just one t-shirt and you’ve basically saved three months already. And we plan on having at least four t-shirt designs a year, with the possibility of more. We will also have more details on the Football Preview in the coming months.

Anyone who has published here at Rock M Nation has done so because they’re passionate about Mizzou. This has always been a passion project and has never been about making a lot of money, in fact it’s the opposite (we really make very little). We’re here writing because we love Mizzou and Mizzou sports. The goal with this addition is to expand what we’ve already been doing and make it even better. As so many newspapers trim coverage we’re hoping to expand ours. We’re already adding more writers to make sure your favorite team is covered better than anywhere.

From better and deeper coverage of our Football team, all the way through the Olympic Sports we want to make sure you’re getting all the info you need and want. We want boots on the ground for all the major events in and around Mizzou sports. We want you to be able to interact with our writers and analysts in real-time. In an ever-changing landscape for media we want RockMNation and Rock M+ to be the best place on the internet for Mizzou Athletics news and information.

The more people who sign up, the better this will become. I can’t wait.