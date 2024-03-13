Basketball Preview and Live Game Thread: Mizzou looks to survive and advance against Georgia

Today’s Preview

Things are a lot different from the last time Missouri entered the SEC Tournament. Instead of having a top-four seed, the Tigers are at the bottom of the conference and have to go 5-0 this week to keep their season alive. The long road begins Wednesday evening as Mizzou will face 11-seeded Georgia. In the last meeting between both teams, the Tigers lost 75-68 at Mizzou Arena in its conference opener.

Both teams are coming off regular season-ending losses. Mizzou fought hard in Baton Rouge, La., before falling 84-80 and becoming just the second winless team in SEC play since 1945. Georgia on the other hand, traveled to No. 13 Auburn where it was handed a 92-78 defeat. With MU looking to keep its season alive, here’s a refresher on Georgia and three keys to victory.

Game Info

Time: 8:30 p.m. CT.

Date: Mar. 13, 2024.

Location: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tn.

TV: SEC Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Mizzou (8-23, 0-18)

G: Nick Honor (Grad, 11.0 PPG)

G: Sean East II (Grad, 17.9 PPG)

F: Tamar Bates (JR, 13.5 PPG)

F: Aidan Shaw (SOPH, 3.7 PPG)

C: Jordan Butler (FR, 2.1 PPG)

Notable Sixth Man: Noah Carter (Grad, 11 PPG)

Georgia (16-15, 6-12)

G: Blue Cain (FR, 7.0 PPG)

G: Noah Thomasson (SR, 12.8 PPG)

G: Silas Demary Jr (FR, 9.7 PPG)

F: Dylan James (Fr, 3.9 PPG)

C: Russel Tchewa (Grad, 7.9 PPG)

Notable Sixth Man: Justin Hill (Sr, 8.9 PPG)

*These are projected starters. Also, in today’s college basketball, positions rarely mean much. Those are included purely for perspective on what matchups on the court may look like.

Get to Know Georgia (Again)

The Coach: From Jan. 6.

Mike White is well familiar with the southeast part of the country. From 1995-1999, White played for Mississippi averaging just over five points a game. He still ranks sixth all-time in Ole Miss history in assists (370) and help bring the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory during his playing days. After a brief professional playing stint with the New Mexico Storm of the now defunct International Basketball League, he joined the coaching ranks in 2000 with Jacksonville State until 2004 before returning to Oxford for seven years with the same job title. In 2011, he took his first head coaching job with Louisiana Tech that ended up including a trio of conference titles and NIT appearances. After going 101-40 in four seasons with the Bulldogs the success led him to Gainsville where Florida was a middle of the pack team in the SEC, but then things got weird. It’s not often that a head coach leaves for a rival institution but heading into the 2022-23 season White left Florida for Georgia. The Bulldogs got off a similar start last season, but ultimately finished with a .500 16-16 record.

The Season since playing Mizzou: After its seven-point victory over the Tigers, the Bulldogs season took a turn for the worse. Georgia beat Arkansas, South Carolina, and LSU while also losing to Tennessee and Kentucky. After its two-point victory over LSU on Jan. 24, UGA proceeded to lose six straight from Jan. 27-Feb. 17. The Bulldogs only had two more over their final six games.

The Key Stats: Georgia’s defense has slipped a bit due to the level of competition in the SEC. The Bulldogs are 78th in KenPom.com defensive efficiency. They are up and down in the 3-point game. The Bulldogs made ten against Texas A&M, but in their previous two games, they’ve combined for 11.

A refresher on the stars: Noah Thomasson and Jabri Abdur-Rahim are two 12-points-per-game guards the Tigers will have to worry about. They were both key in the Bulldogs victory over the Tigers as they both knocked down a trio of 3-pointers. Guard Justin Hill knocked down four 3-pointers in that game, apart from a 16-point effort off the bench. Inside the arc, the Tigers will once again have their hands full with big 7-foot center Russell Tchewa, who tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds. In Georgia’s previous game against Auburn, he recorded his second straight double-double with 14 points and ten boards.

Three Keys to Victory

#1 Keep Georgia’s guards on the perimeter and don’t let them get hot

During Missouri’s press conference on Monday, both Dennis Gates and Nick Honor mentioned Georgia’s guards' ability to make something happen in the paint.

Nick Honor on Monday:

They got guys who really like to attack, really like to get downhill. So the more we keep them on the perimeter and kind of contain them, that’ll be better.”

Gates on Monday:

They can get into the lane, they can draw fouls, they’re physical with the guard level, they’re physical inside.”

As Honor said in the quote above, keeping Georgia’s guards on the perimeter is key, but Mizzou also will have to prevent the Bulldogs from capitalizing on 3-point opportunities. Georgia knocked down 12 3-pointers against the Tigers on Jan. 6. Hill’s triple with under five to play at Mizzou Arena gave the visitors the lead for good. With that being said, Bates, East, and Honor’s defense is going to be crucial Wednesday night.

#2 Contain Russell Tchewa

Since Gates arrived in Columbia, it’s seemed like the Tigers have struggled against talented big men. It proved crucial in the NCAA Tournament last season when Princeton’s Tosan Evbuomwan’s physicality gave Mizzou fits in a stunning upset. If Aidan Shaw, Jordan Butler, Mabor Majak, etc., let Tchewa feast again against the Tigers, then Wednesday Night will be the last time we’ll see this team on the court until the fall.

#3 Get To The Line Against These Dawgs

The last time these two teams played each other, the Tigers set a season-low in free throw attempts (7) and makes (6) in a seven-point loss. Dennis Gates was quick to point that out on Monday.

“That was a game where we shot seven free throws to their 20 or something and they had 16 in the second half. We went into halftime sort of tied in that area,” Gates said. “We just weren’t able to get there and I think we’re doing at better that.”

Game Prediction

KenPom Prediction: Georgia 76, Missouri 71

My Prediction: Missouri 78, Georgia 77

It’s never wise to count someone out of the craziness of March. Combine that with the fact that Georgia has just two wins since the month of February, and you have a storm brewing for an upset. Georgia beat Mizzou when it was at its best, while MU seemed a bit shellshocked from the treacherous month of December (The Seton Hall, kU, and Illinois games). Veterans like East, Carter, and Honor know that this is their last go around. Expect the Tigers to come out and play hard. If they play like they did outside of a ten-minute stretch in Baton Rouge, victory is realistic.