Mizzou drops a heartbreaker to Georgia, closing the 2023-24 season.

On the inbound with under 20 seconds to play, Nick Honor drove to the bucket before kicking it out to Noah Carter in the right corner. With everything on the line, Carter had the look, but it ultimately missed. 11th-seeded Georgia grabbed the ensuing rebound and iced the game with a pair of free throws by freshmen Blue Cain sealing a 64-59 loss for 14th seeded Missouri (8-24, 0-18).

The Bulldogs (17-15, 6-12 Southeastern Conference) started the Tigers’ losing streak in January and closed its season in the first round of the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The loss ends a nightmare of a season for the Tigers. For the first time since 1908, the program fails to defeat a conference opponent and it will have to wait until November to attempt to pick up its first victory of the 2024 calendar year.

For a majority of the second half, it seemed that Missouri would extend its season by at least one more game. Tamar Bates gave the Tigers the lead 20 seconds into the second stanza, and MU’s veterans, who played in their final games of their collegiate careers, played with poise and fire as they knew what was at stake.

Connor Vanover, who missed the previous four games, displayed his best game as a Tiger with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds to go along with three blocks. Carter and Nick Honor, two players who were key in the Tigers postseason run last season, stepped up with timely buckets as they scored 11 and 14 points for the Tigers and seemingly squashed any momentum that Georgia appeared to have throughout a portion of the second half.

And of course, Sean East II made his expected impact despite not having his best shooting performance. He tied Vanover with five rebounds while also dishing out three assists in the second half. The veteran leadership put the Tigers up 59-52 with 3:38 to play following a second chance opportunity from East. But that would be it for Missouri, as a familiar issue arose dooming the game and ultimately the season.

Georgia began chipping away at the Tigers’ lead. After Georgia cut it to five, Carter committed a major mistake turning it over on a steal by Cain leading to a R.J Melendez bucket cutting it to two. After Missouri couldn’t respond on the other end, Justin Hill knocked down a triple giving Georgia the lead for good with under two minutes to play.

Hill and Cain were money from behind the arc knocking down eight of Georgia’s 12 3-pointers and we’re able to come in clutch as the Bulldogs finished on a 12-0 run. Cain scored 19 in his SEC Tournament debut to go along with four steals.

Georgia hit some timely 3-pointers in the team’s first meeting on Jan. 6, and that continued to start out the game in which it appeared that the Bulldogs would run away with at first.

Coming out with a new starting lineup that featured Vanover and Trent Pierce replacing Jordan Butler and Aidan Shaw, the Tigers appeared rusty, shooting only 1-of-6 from the field, the only basket coming off a 3-pointer by Bates. Vanover added a defensive presence of two defensive boards early on, and a block aided in Georgia’s struggles early as it was just 6-3 at the first media timeout in the Bulldogs favor.

While Missouri’s offense stalled, Georgia knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to extend its lead to ten, before Bates ended the Bulldogs run making it a 13-5. The barrage of 3-pointers continued for Georgia as Hill knocked down the Bulldogs fifth 3-ball extending the lead to 10 while MU’s offensive could only generate points through four free throws by Nick Honor.

But as many times before, this didn’t mean that the Tigers were going to fold for the remainder of the game. After Georgia extended its lead to 11, both traded buckets before Honor splashed a 3-pointer of his home while Vanover followed it up on the next offensive trip down with a putback dunk that made it a 24-18 game.

Georgia briefly kept arm's length behind Justin Hill and Melendez, but after UGA hit the 30-point mark, a furious 7-0 run by Vanover, and East, who started 1-for-7, made a once double-digit game into a single possession. With time ticking down in the half, East finished hard at the bucket with an and-1 sending Mizzou into the locker room down just 31-30, which ultimately helped spark a second half charge.

But the three-minute and 3:37 stretch to end the game in the second half was the deciding factor in sending Missouri back to Columbia while Georgia advances to play sixth-seeded Florida (21-10, 11-7) in the second round on the SEC Network at 8:30 p.m. It's the first time since 2015 that the Tigers have lost in the first day of the SEC Tournament and now a long offseason begins for Dennis Gates and his program.