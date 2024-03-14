Black & Gold Game Preview: Five Things to Watch For

Rejoice Tiger fans, football is finally back! Well... sort of, any way. The semi-annual (only the third time in five years) Mizzou football Black & Gold spring game takes place Saturday and the atmosphere surrounding the team is rife with expectation. Unlike last year, the team doesn’t face any MAJOR questions, like who will be the starting quarterback or what kind of offense would Kirby Moore run. However, there are some questions about the 2024 version of Mizzou that Tiger fans are anxious to have answered.

College coaches, Eli Drinkwitz included, notoriously like to keep information very close to the vest. This often carries over to the amount of strategy they are willing to divulge in inconsequential things like spring scrimmages. Due to this paranoia, we rarely, if ever, learn anything substantial from Black & Gold games. That said, here are five things I’m interested in keeping an eye on during the spring game to see what, if anything, we can take into the summer about where this team stands.

Offensive Line Rotation

From what little information has come out of spring practices so far (at no fault of our intrepid Rock M reporters), it seems like four of the five starting spots along the offensive line are nailed down. While I went more in-depth on the offensive line in my Spring Position Battles piece, news has since come out that Cam’ron Johnson has switched sides from right guard to his more natural left guard position. Further, Cayden Green seems to have earned the majority of the first-team reps at left tackle and we already know that Connor Tollison and Armand Membou have locked down their center and right tackle positions.

What I will be watching for during the Black & Gold game will be who is getting the majority of the first team reps at right guard. Will it be one person, like a Logan Reichert? Or will it be a rotation of characters. How coach Brandon Jones rotates his players could tell us a lot about who is likely to ultimately win that job. If it is a steady rotation of guys, then that will tell us that no one has really distinguished themselves yet and the right guard battle will probably carry on into August camp.

Running Backs

Mizzou brought in two talented transfer running backs this off-season and I will be watching for how Curtis Luper manages their carries in the spring game. In past years, Luper and Drinkwitz have preferred to use a single workhorse to take on 90%+ of the running back carries. Will one of Nate Noel or Marcus Carroll be that workhorse back in 2024 or will Mizzou change up their M.O. and use more of a committee approach?

While the spring game won’t give us a definitive answer to that question, we might be able to get a hint of how they plan on using both running backs. Will one be primarily a passing down back while the other takes the carries on early downs? Do they rotate based on inside vs. outside runs? I’m very interested to see how the offensive brain trust plans on utilizing both players, because they both are talented enough to want on the field.

Joker position

One of the few things we have learned this spring, thanks to Rock M’s Jaden Lewis and his interview with new EDGE coach Brian Early, is a little more detail about the new Joker position that Corey Batoon is bringing with him to the Mizzou defense. Read Jaden’s interview for more in-depth info, but in short, the Joker is hybrid EDGE/linebacker who will often be tasked with responsibilities other than rushing the passer, such as playing some pass coverage and setting the edge against the run.

What I will be watching for on Saturday are a couple of things:

1) How often will they use this position?

This might be very difficult to determine, because as we’ve discussed, coaches intentionally hide as much as possible during these public scrimmages. Since it’s a new position, I’m hopeful we might see the Joker in action since players will still be learning the position and how to play it. What I want to know is if this will be a situational position based on down/distance/offensive alignment or will be it be a position we see on the field the majority of the snaps, similar to the STAR position that Daylan Carnell plays.

2) Who is the Joker?

While I imagine that, like most defensive positions, the Joker position will be rotational, I’m very curious to see who will get the most snaps in that boundary edge spot. Will it be Darris Smith, who already has some off-ball linebacker experience at Georgia? Or will it be Johnny Walker, Jr., who did have a few plays last year where he dropped back into zone coverage (to poor effect?) Or will it be another name, perhaps a Corey Flagg who is more of a linebacker build than an EDGE build anyway? I’ll be watching to see who is lining up on the boundary side of the defense to help determine who we might expect to see in that position come September.

Secondary rotation

The fourth thing on my list that I’ll be watching for is how Corey Batoon and Al Pogue rotate through their secondary pieces. While I wrote more in-depth on this in my secondary spring position battles piece, I’m curious to see who is getting snaps with the first teamers in the second corner back spot across from Dreydon Norwood, as well as who lines up deep alongside Joseph Charleston at safety. It’s a safe bet that at least ten guys will see a bunch of reps in the secondary Saturday, but who will be getting the reps in the first quarter vs. the third or fourth quarter? That’ll help us determine who is higher on the list for playing time come fall.

How much do the stars play?

The final item I’ll be watching for Saturday will be who I actually hope NOT to see on the field. I’m curious to know how much Drinkwitz plans on playing the top-line stars of this Tiger team. While many fans will tune in or attend in person in hopes to see Cook, Burden and company in action, my anxiety-riddled self is hopeful that many of the stars ride the bench all day. Cook enters his fifth year at Mizzou and Burden is one of the top guys at his position in the nation. Neither of those guys need meaningless snaps in a meaningless game to make themselves better.

With the diminished state of quarterback room, at least until transfer Drew Pyne moves to Columbia, I think it’s fairly likely that Cook will see at least one series with the first team offense. However, my sincere hope is that he plays as little as possible. Spring games are for back ups. Let Aiden Glover and Tommy Lock cook for three quarters. Similarly, big names like Theo Wease, Dreyden Norwood and Johnny Walker, Jr. should have their reps cut down to the minimum as well. I may be in the minority, but I WANT to see the no-name younger players play. Mainly because I don’t want to risk injury to any of the star players on this roster in what will be the most anticipated Mizzou season since 2008, but also because I want to see the young guys get better.

Whether you plan on attending Faurot Saturday, tuning in on SECN+, or choose to skip the spring game altogether, I think we can all agree the one thing we hope to see is nobody limping off the field. Here’s to a healthy Black & Gold game (and maybe some fireworks here and there as well!)