Mizzou Softball Sweeps Braggin’ Rights Doubleheader, Tiger Style Seeds Announced

Rivalry Week Success for Diamond Sports

After the baseball 5-4 Border War win over the Jayhawks in Lawrence on Tuesday night, Mizzou Softball looked to carry the rivalry momentum into a Braggin’ doubleheader on Wednesday at Illinois.

Larissa Anderson’s Tigers did just that.

Your Tigers take the opener in Urbana, Illinois!!!



Game two coming up approximately at 3:45 p.m., CT.#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/VT49Xku1F5 — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 13, 2024

A doubleheader sweep over the Illini improves the Tigers to 22-3 overall on the season. The biggest moment of the day belonged to Alex Honnold — a game-winning two-run HR as the Tigers were down to their last out of the game. So, clutch!

In the milestone category, congrats to Jenna Laird and Alex Honnold — who have both reached 100 RBI in their careers.

Are you ready for the NCAA Wrestling Championships next weekend in Kansas City? Tiger Style has sent all 10 wrestlers, and their tournament seeds were announced on Wednesday — highlighted by Keegan O’Toole as the No. 1 seed at 165 lbs.

Here’s a thread from our own Matthew Gustafson for the rest of the Tiger Style seeds:

We're 10 minutes from the NCAA wrestling championships "selection show" (I don't know why they call it that since all the seeds have been announced). I'll have live updates and takeaways in this thread for @RockMNation!#TigerStyle @MizzouWrestling — Matthew Gustafson (@M_Gustafson27) March 13, 2024

The season is (finally) over. Hit the portal, Dennis.

Well folks, 23-24 is officially in the books.



Can't say I've seen a season quite like it. Abysmal record? Sure. I know that story well.



The manner in which it all unfolded? Absolutely wild.



Nonetheless, it's a data point, much like 22-23. It doesn't have to define the program — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) March 14, 2024

Championship squad pic.twitter.com/T2udo0tDtZ — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) March 14, 2024

Giving Day from all around Mizzou Athletics:

It’s Giving Day!



Every donor supporting our programs with a gift of $75 or more will receive a special “Headin to Mizzou” car flag.



Please consider supporting our program with a gift to the Mizzou Basketball Tiger Fund today!https://t.co/TbluGLXwE0 pic.twitter.com/FKuVtN0yRy — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 13, 2024

It’s Giving Day!



Every donor supporting our programs with a gift of $75 or more will receive a special “Headin to Mizzou” car flag.



Please consider supporting our program with a gift to the Mizzou Baseball Tiger Fund today!https://t.co/GX6wPJCmg0 pic.twitter.com/VvhGM92rhY — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) March 13, 2024

It’s Giving Day!!



Every donor supporting our programs with a gift of $75 or more will receive a special “Headin to Mizzou” car flag.



Please consider supporting our program with a gift to the Mizzou Softball Tiger Fund today!!!



https://t.co/jhaOwbrk4Y pic.twitter.com/aKqTGNPOnQ — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 13, 2024

It’s Giving Day!



Every donor supporting our programs with a gift of $75 or more will receive a special “Headin to Mizzou” car flag.



Please consider supporting our program with a gift to the Mizzou Men's Golf Tiger Fund today!https://t.co/ENkAo3FJ83 pic.twitter.com/cGDwwHpsg3 — Mizzou Women's Golf (@MUWomensGolf) March 13, 2024

It’s Giving Day!



Every donor supporting our programs with a gift of $75 or more will receive a special “Headin to Mizzou” car flag.



Please consider supporting our program with a gift to the Swim and Dive Tiger Fund today!



» https://t.co/grMS2xZAcx pic.twitter.com/afqDAlFquJ — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) March 13, 2024

That Block M wallpaper is looking good!

Welcome to the Jags, Mitch Morse!

Huge, huge, huge loss for Mizzou WBB:

I just confirmed with a #Mizzou spokesperson that WBB guard Mama Dembele is in the transfer portal as a grad transfer.



Big loss for the Tigers. She had a heck of a career in Columbia. Was seventh in the nation this year in steals, named to the SEC All-Defensive team. — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) March 14, 2024

Five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi is currently on an official visit to Mizzou:

— Michael Fasusi (@Michael_fasusi7) March 13, 2024

(Eyeball Emoji)

Time to come home gang https://t.co/L3U7ikafXf — Isiaih mosley (@Isiaihletrellm1) March 13, 2024

ICYMI: Great stuff from the Porter brothers

The Porter Brothers are the perfect example of:



Don’t tell them… SHOW THEM‼️ https://t.co/YxtFbNhkKb — Show Me Squad - Mizzou’s TBT Team (@ShowMeSquadTBT) March 13, 2024

Bennett Durando on Jontay and MPJ:

Jontay Porter reminisces on driveway 1-on-1 vs. MPJ in today’s @denverpost: “He would take the ball after I scored and chuck it at my head. And I’d get mad. But I knew I couldn’t beat him up. … So I’d kind of just yell at him, and then go tell my mom.” https://t.co/dvM6fJ02jh — Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) March 13, 2024

Better days are ahead:

Can’t storm forever, better days are coming! — G0,000,000 (@Tre_Gomillion) March 14, 2024

Mic’d up with Track and Field’s Anneken Viljoen:

Never a dull moment when Anneken Viljoen is mic’d up ️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/yeoxHmi81u — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) March 13, 2024