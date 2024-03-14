 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mizzou Softball Sweeps Braggin’ Rights Doubleheader, Tiger Style Seeds Announced

Mizzou Links for Thursday, March 14

By Sammy Stava
/ new

Rivalry Week Success for Diamond Sports

After the baseball 5-4 Border War win over the Jayhawks in Lawrence on Tuesday night, Mizzou Softball looked to carry the rivalry momentum into a Braggin’ doubleheader on Wednesday at Illinois.

Larissa Anderson’s Tigers did just that.

A doubleheader sweep over the Illini improves the Tigers to 22-3 overall on the season. The biggest moment of the day belonged to Alex Honnold — a game-winning two-run HR as the Tigers were down to their last out of the game. So, clutch!

In the milestone category, congrats to Jenna Laird and Alex Honnold — who have both reached 100 RBI in their careers.

Are you ready for the NCAA Wrestling Championships next weekend in Kansas City? Tiger Style has sent all 10 wrestlers, and their tournament seeds were announced on Wednesday — highlighted by Keegan O’Toole as the No. 1 seed at 165 lbs.

Here’s a thread from our own Matthew Gustafson for the rest of the Tiger Style seeds:

The season is (finally) over. Hit the portal, Dennis.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(MUTigers/Tweets)

  • Giving Day from all around Mizzou Athletics:
  • That Block M wallpaper is looking good!
  • Welcome to the Jags, Mitch Morse!
  • Huge, huge, huge loss for Mizzou WBB:
  • Five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi is currently on an official visit to Mizzou:
  • (Eyeball Emoji)
  • ICYMI: Great stuff from the Porter brothers
  • Bennett Durando on Jontay and MPJ:
  • Better days are ahead:
  • Mic’d up with Track and Field’s Anneken Viljoen:
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...