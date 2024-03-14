Mizzou Softball Sweeps Braggin’ Rights Doubleheader, Tiger Style Seeds Announced

Rivalry Week Success for Diamond Sports
After the baseball 5-4 Border War win over the Jayhawks in Lawrence on Tuesday night, Mizzou Softball looked to carry the rivalry momentum into a Braggin’ doubleheader on Wednesday at Illinois.
Larissa Anderson’s Tigers did just that.
Your Tigers take the opener in Urbana, Illinois!!!— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 13, 2024
Game two coming up approximately at 3:45 p.m., CT.#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/VT49Xku1F5
It's a Braggin' Rights Doubleheader SWEEP !!#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/cqj7Q4wUbx— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 13, 2024
A doubleheader sweep over the Illini improves the Tigers to 22-3 overall on the season. The biggest moment of the day belonged to Alex Honnold — a game-winning two-run HR as the Tigers were down to their last out of the game. So, clutch!
ALEX HONNOLD, are you serious?!? #Mizzou 5, ILL 4 | T7 | #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/RZlIii5Q0Y— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 13, 2024
In the milestone category, congrats to Jenna Laird and Alex Honnold — who have both reached 100 RBI in their careers.
Welcome to the RBI club, Jenna Laird!!#OwnIt #MIZ | @_jennalaird pic.twitter.com/WAMAflvJAs— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 13, 2024
It's another Tiger Milestone— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 13, 2024
Make that 1⃣0⃣0⃣ career RBI for Alex Honnold!!! #OwnIt #MIZ | @alex_honnold22 pic.twitter.com/2Gubbz9WQg
Are you ready for the NCAA Wrestling Championships next weekend in Kansas City? Tiger Style has sent all 10 wrestlers, and their tournament seeds were announced on Wednesday — highlighted by Keegan O’Toole as the No. 1 seed at 165 lbs.
165 lb. 1-Seed— NCAA Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) March 14, 2024
Keegan O`Toole - @MizzouWrestling#NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/xQA6mtkO8T
Here’s a thread from our own Matthew Gustafson for the rest of the Tiger Style seeds:
We're 10 minutes from the NCAA wrestling championships "selection show" (I don't know why they call it that since all the seeds have been announced). I'll have live updates and takeaways in this thread for @RockMNation!#TigerStyle @MizzouWrestling— Matthew Gustafson (@M_Gustafson27) March 13, 2024
The season is (finally) over. Hit the portal, Dennis.
Final at the SEC Tournament#MIZ pic.twitter.com/DL4fFmHfMv— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 14, 2024
Well folks, 23-24 is officially in the books.— Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) March 14, 2024
Can't say I've seen a season quite like it. Abysmal record? Sure. I know that story well.
The manner in which it all unfolded? Absolutely wild.
Nonetheless, it's a data point, much like 22-23. It doesn't have to define the program
(MUTigers/Tweets)
Championship squad pic.twitter.com/T2udo0tDtZ— Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) March 14, 2024
- That Block M wallpaper is looking good!
#WallpaperWednesday block edition ️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/ctptZF28Aa— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) March 13, 2024
- Welcome to the Jags, Mitch Morse!
Everyone say hi to Mitch! #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/aPBGG24vWH— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) March 13, 2024
- Huge, huge, huge loss for Mizzou WBB:
I just confirmed with a #Mizzou spokesperson that WBB guard Mama Dembele is in the transfer portal as a grad transfer.— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) March 14, 2024
Big loss for the Tigers. She had a heck of a career in Columbia. Was seventh in the nation this year in steals, named to the SEC All-Defensive team.
- Five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi is currently on an official visit to Mizzou:
— Michael Fasusi (@Michael_fasusi7) March 13, 2024
- (Eyeball Emoji)
Time to come home gang https://t.co/L3U7ikafXf— Isiaih mosley (@Isiaihletrellm1) March 13, 2024
- ICYMI: Great stuff from the Porter brothers
The Porter Brothers are the perfect example of:— Show Me Squad - Mizzou’s TBT Team (@ShowMeSquadTBT) March 13, 2024
Don’t tell them… SHOW THEM‼️ https://t.co/YxtFbNhkKb
- Bennett Durando on Jontay and MPJ:
Jontay Porter reminisces on driveway 1-on-1 vs. MPJ in today’s @denverpost: “He would take the ball after I scored and chuck it at my head. And I’d get mad. But I knew I couldn’t beat him up. … So I’d kind of just yell at him, and then go tell my mom.” https://t.co/dvM6fJ02jh— Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) March 13, 2024
- Better days are ahead:
Can’t storm forever, better days are coming!— G0,000,000 (@Tre_Gomillion) March 14, 2024
- Mic’d up with Track and Field’s Anneken Viljoen:
Never a dull moment when Anneken Viljoen is mic’d up ️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/yeoxHmi81u— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) March 13, 2024
