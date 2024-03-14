Spring soccer: schedule, step-ups, and transfers to watch

The Mizzou sports schedule is about to get even busier, as spring soccer kicks off its season this weekend. While none of these games are official according to the record books, it gives us a good look at this year’s team.

There will be several departures from the fall roster with graduation, but thanks to the transfer portal, there will also be several incoming additions. With none of the 2024 class on campus yet, the Tigers will get in-game reps from plenty of players who didn’t contribute in the fall.

Schedule

The Tigers are slated to play five games during March and April. The majority of these games take place on weekends, with three at the Tigers’ home facility, Audrey J. Walton Stadium.

The best way to segment these games is into two separate categories: In-state home standoffs and the Spring Cup.

Missouri opens and closes the spring season in the same way: With home matchups against smaller Missouri teams.

First up is the Mules of Central Missouri on Saturday, March 16 at 2 p.m.. CMU is coming off a 16-5-2 season in the fall, making the second round of the Division II Women’s Soccer Tournament.

Jumping ahead, Missouri will end the spring season against the Roos of Kansas City on Saturday, April 20. Kansas City finished last season 3-7-8, including a tie against Power-5 opponents Kansas. The last time the Tigers faced off against the Roos during the regular season was in 2013, when Missouri took home the 3-0 win.

A minimum of three Missouri matches will come during the third annual Spring Cup. This is the first appearance of the Tigers, as the cup has expanded from six to 12 teams.

Missouri is in Pod 3 alongside Saint Louis and Iowa. The Tigers will face the Billikens on Thursday, April 4th before facing the Hawkeyes several days later in Columbia.

After these two games, the Tigers will take on a team from one of the other pods, taking place at a neutral site in Westfield, Indiana on Saturday, April 13.

Returning players to watch

The Tigers lost six players from the fall roster, including two players who started in over half the games. With another semester of experience under their belts, here are two players to expect for breakout seasons.

With an opening forward slot in the lineup, one player to watch is Jessica Larson.

During the fall Larson was the first forward off the bench, starting two games with 493 minutes played. Larson scored her first career goal last season against Kansas. It marked the only game the sophomore registered two shots on net.

On the back line, Scarlett Thomas was a late edition to the lineup. Thomas made her first career start after fellow defender Rachel Kutella was suspended one game for receiving a red card.

However, the sophomore took the opportunity and ran with it, scoring a goal to force a tie against South Carolina. Thomas played all 90 minutes against the Gamecocks, doing the same in the final game of the season versus Alabama.

At 5-foot-ten it’s not only hard to miss Thomas, but it’s hard to outmuscle her. Plus, her stature helps when it comes to clearing corner kicks.

Tantalizing Tiger transfers

While none of the 2024 class have arrived on campus, Missouri soccer brought in a pair of transfers ready to hit the pitch.

The first transfer is goalkeeper Kassidy Roshong from West Virginia. The Dayton, OH native is the third goaltender on the roster. Roshong only played ten minutes in her three years at West Virginia, coming this past fall in a win against Saint Francis (PA).

The second transfer comes from Missouri State, midfielder Hailey Chambliss.

The sophomore had quite the first year, scoring eight goals for the Bears. Chambliss earned the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year. While her scoring numbers dropped in 2023, the midfielder netted five goals in her sophomore season.

Fun Fact: Chambliss’ father John played baseball at Mizzou from 1992-93.

The first look at the 2024 Mizzou soccer team comes on Saturday, March 16 at home against Central Missouri.