Seeding released for NCAA wrestling championships

The NCAA revealed the seeding and brackets for each weight class Wednesday night, with each Mizzou starter at one place or another in their weight class and competing in KC. The seeding choices have already sparked some ... strong opinions out there, and I have a few of my own.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Noah Surtin

Surtin is the 13 seed at 125lbs and has a first round match with 20th seeded Stevo Poulin of Northern Colorado. Poulin was the six seed as last year’s NCAA Championships after winning the Big 12 title at 125lbs and fell one round short of making All-American. He is coming off a disappointing Big 12 Championships this year as he finished seventh at 125.

I think this seed is a little low. Surtin was hurt by his two medical forfeits at the Big 12 Championships and was limited on the first day but still came close to beating eventual conference champ Jore Volk in the semifinals. Surtin is clearly a top-10 wrestler at this weight class and was downright dominant in the latter half of the season. Don’t be shocked if he scores some upsets in the tournament, I still see All-American potential for him.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Kade Moore

Moore was seeded 26th and will face Little Rock’s Nasir Bailey in round one. Bailey is coming off a Pac 12 conference title at 133lbs and is another freshman phenom. The key for Moore in this tournament will be knocking the rust off.

The Moore we saw before his illness and subsequent injury was not the one seen at the Big 12 Championships. The latter likely has an unceremonious performance at nationals. The former, though? He could wreak havoc on this bracket.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Josh Edmond

Edmond is the 21 seed at 141lbs and faces 12th-seeded Wyatt Henson of Lock Haven. Henson is 35-2 this year with a MAC title to boot. The two losses came against unranked Joe Olivieri of Rutgers and 11 seed Josh Koderhandt of Navy.

I’m putting this first round match on upset alert. Edmond’s best wrestling of the year have come these past few weeks and I think he can make it further than some project in the tournament. Another interesting note is that Edmond would likely have a rematch with Iowa State’s Anthony Echemendia if he advances to round two. Edmond had a nail-biting loss to Echemendia in his final regular season match and would surely love a chance at redemption.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Logan Gioffre

Gioffre is the 28 seed at 149lbs and will have an intriguing first round rematch with West Virginia’s Ty Watters. He suffered an injury during his regular season bout with Watters that led to his absence from the lineup for a large part of the season, so we never got to see these two wrestle a full match healthy.

The only reason Gioffre is seeded this low is because he is an unknown; he wrestled a very limited number of matches this year due to that injury and was a medical forfeit on day two of the Big 12 Championships. This is another Mizzou wrestler who could punch above the weight of the seed they’ve been assigned.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Brock Mauller

Mauller enters the tournament as a 17 seed at 157lbs and will face Oklahoma State’s Teague Travis. Mauller dropped a 4-2 decision when these two met earlier this season. The winner of the match will almost certainly face #1 seed Levi Haines of Penn State.

Mauller had an up-and-down Big 12 Championships with bright spots showcasing his offensive ability and moments where he struggled to score. He’s a three-time All-American so he knows how to succeed on the biggest stage. He’ll need more consistent offense to do it, but I see the potential for a surge through the wrestlebacks to at least come close to another top-8 finish.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Keegan O’Toole

O’Toole, to the shock of absolutely no one, is the number one seed. He’ll face the winner of the 32-33 match. There was some sad news for wrestling fans in the bracket reveal as David Carr is the 4 seed. The dreams of an O-Toole Carr V finals match are dead. A semifinals matchup is likely instead.

The two seed is Mitchell Mesenbrink of Penn State. O’Toole and Mesenbrink are actually from the same high school and have wrestled together for a long time. He’s a rising name at 165lbs as a redshirt freshman and could become the next big rival for O’Toole. We could see the end of one era and the beginning of a new one at 165lbs at this tournament.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Peyton Mocco

Mocco is the 22 seed at 174lbs and will face 11th-seeded Austin Murphy of Campbell in round one. He won the SoCon title at his weight class and is 22-6 on the season.

Mocco had a strong first day at the Big 12 Championships but saw it fall apart on day two. He’s another Mizzou wrestler who could make people pay if they underestimate him as a former All-American. The potential is there and we’ve seen Mocco perform at a very high level during parts of this season. He’ll need to get back to his day one form from the conference championships if he doesn’t want an early exit.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Colton Hawks

Hawks is arguably the biggest winner of the seeding reveal as the 11 seed at 184lbs. He will face Gavin Kane of North Carolina in the first round.

Hawks was aided by an absolutely fantastic performance at the Big 12 championships. finishing fifth with his only losses coming to top-seeded Parker Keckeisen and the #9 seed Bennett Berge. He’s an All-American candidate if he keeps his performance up.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Rocky Elam

Elam, on the other hand, was clearly the biggest loser of the bracket reveal as the 12 seed. Yes, 12 seed. He faces Mac Stout of Pitt in round one and is likely to have a rematch with Cornell’s Jacob Cardenas in the second round if he advances. Elam dropped a 4-0 decision in their match earlier this season.

Let’s talk about this seed for a moment. Elam is 11-3, his only losses coming to #3 Tanner Sloan (twice) and #5 Jacob Cardenas. He defeated 8th-seeded Stephen Buchanan 5-4 in the conference tournament. Elam was sixth in the final coaches poll. This is truly a head-scratcher.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Zach Elam

Zach Elam, however, had a much less confusing seed as #6 in the bracket. He will face 27th-seeded Josiah Hill of Little Rock in the first round. Elam is likely to have a rematch with Oklahoma’s Josh Heindselman in round two, a wrestler he defeated by major decision in the Big 12 Championships’ third place match.

Elam looks poised for a second straight All-American finish to close out his collegiate career in KC.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The seeding matrix spit some interesting results out this year, not just for the Tigers but across the board. That’s life ... that’s what all the people say.

One thing that’s clear is the extended absences due to illnesses and injuries hurt a lot of the wrestlers for the Tigers when it came to their place in the bracket. Now it’s up to the team to figure out if they want to let this have a negative effect or provide extra motivation to pull off a few key upsets.