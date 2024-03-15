PREGAMIN’ THE BLACK & GOLD GAME

In Case You Missed It...

Nathan Hurst’s Spring Game preview should give you all the information you need ahead of Saturday, as does this week’s Before the Box Score.

But just in case you need some specifics...

The major injuries of note are Isaac Thompson and Sam Horn, the latter of whom will miss the entire 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery this spring.

Cayden Green has officially taken his role as the starting left tackle, while Cam’Ron Johnson has moved to the left to his natural fit as a left guard.

New EDGE coach Brian Early and Defensive Coordinator Corey Batoon will get a first look at their options for the newly instated JOKER position. Early has extrapolated a little on that position this spring.

This is Mizzou’s first Spring Game in two years that has been open to the public after last year’s contest was moved indoors due to cold winter conditions.

This spring marks the start of the 135th year of Mizzou Football, which started in the spring of 1890. From the school archives:

Encouraged by an MU Professor, Dr. A. L. McRea, the sophomore class of the “Academic School” (now the College of Arts and Science) formed the University’s first football team. This team immediately challenged a team of Engineers and the MU football dynasty began. This first MU football game, played in the slush and mud of April was a far cry from the modern game played today.

Let’s hope for less slush and mud this time around, yeah?

Rock M-ixology

WE’RE BACK!

Spring is an interesting time to drink cocktails, especially with the weather as back-and-forth as it is in Missouri. It’s simultaneously getting too warm to continue with heavy bourbon and rye drinks all the time while remaining too cold to transition to tiki and poolside drinks. So we’re going to try and split the middle by going with something bright and citrusy. Let’s make a Limoncello Martini.

1.5 oz limoncello, 1 oz vodka, 0.5 fresh lemon juice, 0.5 gum syrup (or simple syrup) Combine ingredients in in a shaker. Shake until chilled. Double strain into a chilled coupe or Nick & Nora glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Limoncello, in my humble opinion, is far too expensive for what you’re getting, which is essentially a Lemonhead liqueur. Making it at home allows you to control the flavor profile to a much greater degree, adding spices and accompanying liquors depending on your taste preferences. For instance, I made mine with white rum to bring some subtle cane sweetness to the straight burn of Everclear and lemon. I also swapped out the simple syrup in this recipe for some gum syrup (which you can buy at most liquor stores) to make this a little more luxurious.

I was skeptical at first sip: it tasted like melted lemon sorbet at first. But it ended up being a nice palette-cleanser/dessert drink after a heavy meal. I don’t know that I would go about making one of these ahead of a football game, but I think it makes sense thematically. It’s bright, low-stakes and reminiscent of the coming summer months.

Spring Camp is our favorite time of year to over-analyze, over-hype and, most importantly, dream big about next year’s Mizzou Tigers. As a seasoned Mizzou capital-J Journalist, what do you look for most in Spring Camp?

Josh Matejka, Deputy Site Manager: I like to keep a close eye on that injury sheet. Is it filling up? Is it completely empty? Spring is so difficult to parse from the outside looking in, especially when offseason workouts and summer camp offer other opportunities for players to prove themselves. If you can stay healthy, you’ve won the first battle.

Parker Gillam, Beat Writer: For me, I like to keep an eye on which players the veterans are talking about. For instance, we’ve heard a lot about Trajen Greco from the likes of Theo Wease and others, and Nate Noel has already made an early impression. With the emphasis on development and technique-refining during the spring, the biggest takeaways can be found in looking at who is jumping off the tape from the perspectives of others.

Sammy Stava, Staff Writer: The most important part of spring practice is just staying relatively healthy and avoiding any huge injuries. Other than that, there’s not a whole lot of intrigue to spring football — but I’m looking forward to if any newcomers can really stand out in the spring game like Cayden Green or Toriano Pride.

Despite our joking about Spring Camp not mattering, players vying for starting spots have the opportunity to make a statement. Which players do you think have made an impression over the last few weeks?

Josh Matejka: I betray myself by the fact that I chose the photo for this question. Maybe one of the two biggest questions Mizzou has to answer in 2024 is, “Who replaces Cody Schrader?” I asked myself this the other day and almost forgot that Schrader was a Top 10 Heisman finisher in 2023... that’s how unbelievable his story is!

Early word out of camp is that both transfer RBs — Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll — have impressed in different ways. Carroll seemed like the nailed-on starter once he committed, but Noel has more production over a longer period of time and has been getting rave reviews from his teammates and coaches. His ascendancy would give Brady Cook a dynamic player out of the backfield to pair with all those receivers.

Parker Gillam: Noel is a name that I’ve certainly heard a lot about, but I’ll cheat and take two freshmen here. I already talked about Greco, with players talking plenty about how much he has been around the ball during the spring. But, Joseph Charleston also noted that Cameron Keys has been playing really well thus far and could challenge for snaps in the fall.

Sammy Stava: Just from Mizzou Football Twitter releasing their “Players of the Day” in practice — Nate Noel has stood out on the offensive side. On the defensive side — Georgia transfer Darris Smith looked like he had a productive first week and could really be a force to Mizzou’s defensive line unit.

Drew Pyne became the first new Tiger to join up during/after the spring session, filling a need at the backup QB spot. Any other players or positions on your transfer wish list when the portal re-opens in April?

Josh Matejka: I would really love to snap up another defensive lineman or two. I get that the depth is pretty solid at that position, but I still have lingering doubts about Zion Young replacing Darius Robinson or Darris Smith fitting cleanly in that role. Perhaps Corey Batoon will introduce some wrinkles over the summer that fit this roster better, but I’d like some more assurance that the havoc train will keep rolling.

Parker Gillam: Offensive and defensive line depth can always help, although neither are major needs at the moment. Frankly, another cornerback would be really nice, because while the staff (and myself) is fairly confident in the abilities of Toriano Pride Jr., Marcus Clarke and Dreyden Norwood, what happens if one of them gets hurt or underperforms? Another depth piece could be nice, and while I am a huge fan of Brett Norfleet, adding an experienced tight end into the fold could provide another option.

Sammy Stava: It certainly never hurts to add offensive and defensive line depth to improve the talent in the trenches. Though the tight end position could use another experienced player to take the weight off of Brett Norfleet as he is only just a sophomore.

PICK ‘EM! The Spring Game is a lot like Whose Line Is It Anyway? The game is made up and the points don’t matter. So let’s pick players: Name one player from both offense and defense who you think will impress on Saturday?

Josh Matejka: Something about the spring game that I always appreciate is how dominant the peripheral starters tend to be. I have memories of Johnathon Johnson lighting up reserve corners in March, and I think Marquis Johnson could be in for a similarly big day. I also wonder if Dreyden Norwood won’t have himself a big day playing against Mizzou’s 4-6 wide receivers. He has a lot to prove stepping into a starter’s role, and he seems to be acquitting himself well in spring camp. It wouldn’t surprise me to see him get a pick and some PBUs.

Parker Gillam: With a game that will likely be free-flowing and in favor of the offense, I’m torn between Theo Wease or Marquis Johnson. The veteran is the safe pick, as I believe he may even eclipse Luther Burden’s numbers in 2024 with defenses keying in on the star receiver. But, I’d imagine that Kirby Moore will draw up some deep shots for Johnson, who may also get some looks at returning kicks.

On defense, I’ll take Triston Newson. He had his breakout performance during last year’s spring game, and I expect even bigger things from him in ‘24.

Sammy Stava: I’ll take St. Louis native Toriano Pride on the defensive side to show up and have a huge day in front of the fans. And while Nate Noel has made a lot of noise in the spring practices, it will be the other transfer running back Marcus Carroll’s time to shine in the spring game on Saturday.