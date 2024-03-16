What Mizzou players and coaches had to say ahead of the Black and Gold game

Missouri’s Black and Gold game begins at 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network Plus. Five players and the black and gold team’s head coaches, Curtis Luper and Brian Smith, were available to the media today.

Curtis Luper | Running Backs Coach | Black Team Head Coach

On what he wants to see from his running backs and his plan: “Marcus Carroll, I think we’ll see a lot out of him and then the running back on the other team for instance, Nate Noel, I’m still in charge of the running backs even though I’m on the other team so Nate will get a few touches and I’ll wave him off, he’s done for the day. I got a plan to win this game.”

“But even though it's a spring game, I want those guys to get out and feel the stadium, kind of feel what it's like on gameday, get a little gameday feel and just see how they respond to it.”

On the Black Team taking Connor Tollison: “You know everything starts right up the middle right. Baseball its the catcher to pitchers to second basemen, centerfield and that was a Brady Cook decision. You know, Brady’s been around long enough. He trumps the coaches a lot...That’s a Bady Cook decisions and I think he needed his wingman.”

On the internal importance of winning the spring game: “The core value in the building is always compete. So, everyone’s trying to win. All of us are trying to win tomorrow and that’s just the nature of this building...But we’re trying to win and avoid the cold tank. The cold tank is for the losing coaches. I’m from Texas, and I don’t do well with anything under 70.”

D.J Smith | Linebackers Coach | Gold Team Head Coach

On the Gold Team taking Brett Brown: “They got Brady (Cook) obviously, we took Brett. Brett’s got some experience to him. We also got Aidan (Glover) as well. So once again, Brett’s got some experience in running the No. 2 offense.”

On having the opportunity to be involved with other positions as being head coach of the Gold Team: “It’s going to be fun. I’m excited about it. I told my wife that, hey, I’m probably not going to sleep much tonight, but it’s been fun. It’s going to be a really great opportunity for me to see from coach (Eli) Drinks head to a degree and kind of see both sides of the football, so it’s going to be fun. It’s definitely going to be different hearing the offensively terminology, you know, in a headset, so I might change a couple of calls.”

Brady Cook | Quarterback | Black Team

On if he has any memories from the Black and Gold Game growing up: “I did. When I was in high school, I came, and it was a great time. It was fun. It was also super cold, so I’m blessed with the weather we have this March. But yeah, it was cool. I came to a few of those and a couple of them as a recruit.”

On throwing to a younger group of wide receivers (Daniel Blood, Joshua Manning, Marquis Johnson, and Noah Flaskamp): I think it’ll be fun. I think it’d be a good switch-up for me. I think it’ll be a chance for me to build chemistry with these guys, first of all, give them some confidence, especially, you know, moving towards the summer, moving towards fall camp. And it will be a chance for them to showcase their skills, their talents.”

On taking Tollison early in the draft: “I think it all starts up front. And with me as a quarterback its really important to have your center. So, I went with Connor Tollison, No. 1 overall. I think it’s a smart pick. He’s going to make the right reads, right calls, and get the ball back there to me, and we’re going to be in sync.”

On Zion Young: “With my first defensive pick, I went with Zion Young...Zion really stuck out to me in spring camp as being just that dude. I knew we needed him on the other side to get to the quarterback.”

More on Young: “He has a super high motor. Every play feels like his first rep. You can feel that pre-snap and you can obviously feel it post-snap. So, you know he’s a dude for sure. High motor, he’s disrupting plays, he’s in the backfield and he’s a good dude.”

On who he thinks will score the first touchdown tomorrow: “Daniel Blood, touchdown No. 1 and touchdown No. 1 Marquis Johnson.”

Chuck Hicks | Linebacker | Black Team

On what needs to be accomplished defensively: “Just knowing our assignments. I don’t think there’s nothing more to it.”

On who he thinks will record the first turnover tomorrow: “If I can put my money on it, I’m going to say D.C (Daylan Carnell), you know, he’s on my side and then I’m hoping its me.”

On facing his linebacker coach: “Imma whoop him. We’re going to get him bad. So it might be a blowout but it’ll be a good game.”

Johnny Walker Jr. | Defensive End | Gold Team

On what he’s seen from Zion Young: “Zion is like a bull in a chine shop man. He’s an aggressive pass rusher, an aggressive edge setter. He’s an aggressive and great player.”

On why he selected Brett Norfleet in the draft: “So I picked Norfleet first. I kind of see him and Brayd have a good connection so I kind of took that away from Brady a little bit. To me, Norfleet is a playmaker, man, so I just had to get him first before Brady did.”

On Darris Smith: “I love his juice...he doesn’t run out of energy. Like after plays he runs 50 yards downfield and man he’s just an energetic guy on my team.”

On who he thinks will force the first turnover: Since QB’s aren’t live I would say a strip sack but I’m going to say Toriano Pride.”

On who he’s excited to see: “I really wanted Aidan Dubbert on our team. He’s a real high energy guy and he’ll get the team going. But I’ll say Tommy Reese. Tommy Reese is a real smart, smart player and he knows what he’s doing out there.”

On Jahkai Lang and Serigne Tounkara: “Serigne and Jakhai, those are some impressive freshmen to me. I love the way Jakhai’s technique is and just his execution and everything. And Serigne, he’s a twitchy player. I love the way he gets in and out of his breaks and cuts and movements.”

Theo Wease Jr | Wide Receiver | Gold Team

On who he thinks will score the first touchdown: “I think Nate Noel, I’m going to go with Nate Noel...Actually, I’m going to take that back. I’m actually going to take Brett (Norfleet).”

More on Brett Norfleet: “He’s explosive. He can block and play receiver. He’s going to get the blocking job done. We know he’s going to have a lot of fun.”

On who he’s excited to see play tomorrow: “I’m excited to see Brett Brown spin the ball around a little bit. Definitely Logan Muckey and definitely Noah Flaskamp.”

One of the team captains for Mizzou’s Black and Gold game is junior running back Christopher Kreh. He’s frequently appeared on special teams and is also a crucial locker room piece for the Tigers. Here’s what coaches and players had to say about his impact on the team.

From Curtis Luper: “Chris is the epitome of student-athletes. It was the COVID year that we recruited Chris. He’s from St. Louis, and I remember being on the Zoom, he and his family, and that’s just what it was. So, he got here, and he’s just similar to Cody (Schrader), like he just outworks everybody and just worked himself onto the field, worked himself into the leadership role on our football team. He’s just what college football is all about. In the summers, he has a construction job, I think he might be in construction management, but he has a construction job. He works over there, then comes over here and works out and he runs...he’s just what this is all about.”

Luper on Kreh behind the scenes: “Cody Schrader was not the leader of the running back room last year, Chris Kreh was. Chris was the person that made sure everyone was in the meetings on time. We have rules in practice, no jewelry, you have thigh pads in, guys like to wear necklaces out, Chris was the jewelry police for me, he did it all. I didn’t want Cody to have that responsibility. Cody would have done it, but I wanted Cody just to focus on what he had to do. So, Chris was the leader. He’s that type of a leader, and guys listen to him. I can see Chris as an Army Ranger or something like that. He’s a little different now, he’ll go hunting at 4 a.m. and come here for a 7 a.m. workout.”

From D.J Smith: “Chris Kreh is a dawg. Chris Kreh is an absolute man’s man. He is a phenomenal leader. He’s a local guy from St. Louis. I mean, he’s got the heart of a lion. First guy in the building, and last guy out. I mean, talking about elite edge, that’s Chris Kreh.”

From Brady Cook on knowing him prior to their time at Mizzou: “I was always aware of him. He was breaking records and running around. I saw his name pop up a lot of times and, you know, training with him here and hearing his name in St. Louis. I was aware of him and I was happy when he chose to come here.”

From Chuck Hicks: “You may not recognize who he is, but he works hard...When we go against each other I love the competition.”

From Theo Wease Jr: “Honestly like, just to put it in perspective, I think he works harder, just as hard as Cody last year like on a day-to-day basis. Just the same person every day, always bringing energy, always got that emotion and just you can tell he’s about the brotherhood.”

Christopher Kreh | Running Back | Black Team

On being a leader in the running back room: “Cody’s an amazing running back. Don’t want him to worry about people being late, people doing the wrong things and stuff like that, so I feel like I stepped up into that role, kind of in the weight room, on the sideline and getting everybody where they needed to be when they needed to be.”

On where his work ethic comes from: “I don’t know. It’s really a hard question to answer. I mean, work ethic is definitely through my parents, so I’ve learned a lot from them the way that they’ve worked in their life.”

On what it means for his teammates and coaches to give him high praise: “It’s awesome to see that. A lot of the work goes behind closed doors, so I’m not a big social media guy or anything...It’s awesome to hear them say that, but still, you got to keep going, so nothing really changes.”

On how he keeps a positive mindset: “Really, it comes to accepting your role on this team. I might not be the greatest football player, but I know I can motivate people. I’ve learned that through being here in the weight room, summer workouts and during the game and stuff like that. I do my best on special teams and stuff like that.”

On his relationship with Coach Luper: “Coach Luper is awesome. He’s probably one of my like best friends. He’s a great person and you can talk about real life and he kind of built me into a man almost in that aspect. And that’s what they’re trying to do, change young men into people who are going to succeed in life and I think he does a great job with that and everybody in the running back room.”

On taking pride in playing special teams: “I love that. They call it team responsibilities so it’s everybody’s responsibility. I try to put my best effort out here because I mean special team is a big factor in the game. They say it’s usually 20% of the game so its a big portion of what I put my time into.”