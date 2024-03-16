Mizzou Football Spring Game: How to watch

The one football game we have to get excited about until the real season arrives next fall. Okay, okay it’s next summer, albeit late summer.

Still, no football until then. So enjoy your Black and Gold matchup. We’ll have full coverage from the beat guys, and Cal will be there to get shots. You can head on over to RockM.plus where Chad Moller and others will be manning the live thread with instant commentary. Basically coverage everywhere!

If you’re not into watching exhibition/scrimmage football, there is a wealth of College Basketball happening as we’re into Saturday of Championship week. Either way I think spending the day watching sports sounds good.

Black vs Gold football: Time, Location

TIME: 1:00 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, March 16, 2024

LOCATION: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium; Columbia, MO

Black vs Gold football: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: ESPN+ / SEC Network+

STREAM: WatchESPN

TWITTER: @MizzouFootball

FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Black vs Gold football: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Gold is a 1.5-point underdog to Black, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 57... I’m kidding, there’s no line on this game. All betting is purely for stupity purposes so have fun with it.

If you’re not into watching Football, there is a host of hoops on as we’re nearing the end of my favorite week of the year, Championship week.

College Basketball Games to watch: March 16, 2024 Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 10:00 AM UMass Lowell Vermont -7.5 133.5 ESPN2 10:00 AM Brown Princeton -9.5 140.5 ESPNU 12:00 PM Wisconsin Purdue (3) -6.5 143.5 CBS 12:00 PM Mississippi St Auburn (12) -7.5 142.5 ESPN 12:00 PM Delaware St Howard NL ESPN2 12:00 PM St. Joseph's VCU -2.5 139.5 CBSSN 1:00 PM Cornell Yale -1.5 151.5 ESPNN 2:00 PM Nebraska Illinois CBS 2:00 PM UAB South Florida -3.5 145.5 ESPN2 2:30 PM St. Bonaventure Duquesne -1.5 134.5 CBSSN 2:30 PM Texas A&M Florida ESPN 4:00 PM Temple Florida Atlantic ESPN2 5:00 PM Iowa State (7) Houston (1) ESPN 5:00 PM Colorado State / New Mexico San Diego State 5:30 PM Marquette (10) UConn (2) FOX 6:30 PM Saint Peter's Fairfield ESPNU 6:30 PM Kent State Akron ESPN2 7:30 PM NC State North Carolina (4) ESPN 7:30 PM UTEP Western Kentucky CBSSN 8:00 PM Oregon Colorado FOX 8:30 PM Texas Southern Grambling ESPNU 8:30 PM Long Beach St. UC Davis / Hawai'i ESPN2 10:30 PM UT-Arlington / Tarleton Grand Canyon ESPN2

RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.