Mizzou Football Spring Game: How to watch

The one football game we have to get excited about until the real season arrives next fall. Okay, okay it’s next summer, albeit late summer.
Still, no football until then. So enjoy your Black and Gold matchup. We’ll have full coverage from the beat guys, and Cal will be there to get shots. You can head on over to RockM.plus where Chad Moller and others will be manning the live thread with instant commentary. Basically coverage everywhere!
If you’re not into watching exhibition/scrimmage football, there is a wealth of College Basketball happening as we’re into Saturday of Championship week. Either way I think spending the day watching sports sounds good.
Black vs Gold football: Time, Location
TIME: 1:00 p.m. CT
DATE: Saturday, March 16, 2024
LOCATION: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium; Columbia, MO
Black vs Gold football: Follow the game, TV Channel
TELEVISION: ESPN+ / SEC Network+
STREAM: WatchESPN
TWITTER: @MizzouFootball
FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe
ESPN+: ROCKMNATION
Black vs Gold football: Betting odds, predictions
As of Friday evening, Gold is a 1.5-point underdog to Black, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 57... I’m kidding, there’s no line on this game. All betting is purely for stupity purposes so have fun with it.
If you’re not into watching Football, there is a host of hoops on as we’re nearing the end of my favorite week of the year, Championship week.
College Basketball Games to watch: March 16, 2024
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|10:00 AM
|UMass Lowell
|Vermont
|-7.5
|133.5
|ESPN2
|10:00 AM
|Brown
|Princeton
|-9.5
|140.5
|ESPNU
|12:00 PM
|Wisconsin
|Purdue (3)
|-6.5
|143.5
|CBS
|12:00 PM
|Mississippi St
|Auburn (12)
|-7.5
|142.5
|ESPN
|12:00 PM
|Delaware St
|Howard
|NL
|ESPN2
|12:00 PM
|St. Joseph's
|VCU
|-2.5
|139.5
|CBSSN
|1:00 PM
|Cornell
|Yale
|-1.5
|151.5
|ESPNN
|2:00 PM
|Nebraska
|Illinois
|CBS
|2:00 PM
|UAB
|South Florida
|-3.5
|145.5
|ESPN2
|2:30 PM
|St. Bonaventure
|Duquesne
|-1.5
|134.5
|CBSSN
|2:30 PM
|Texas A&M
|Florida
|ESPN
|4:00 PM
|Temple
|Florida Atlantic
|ESPN2
|5:00 PM
|Iowa State (7)
|Houston (1)
|ESPN
|5:00 PM
|Colorado State / New Mexico
|San Diego State
|5:30 PM
|Marquette (10)
|UConn (2)
|FOX
|6:30 PM
|Saint Peter's
|Fairfield
|ESPNU
|6:30 PM
|Kent State
|Akron
|ESPN2
|7:30 PM
|NC State
|North Carolina (4)
|ESPN
|7:30 PM
|UTEP
|Western Kentucky
|CBSSN
|8:00 PM
|Oregon
|Colorado
|FOX
|8:30 PM
|Texas Southern
|Grambling
|ESPNU
|8:30 PM
|Long Beach St.
|UC Davis / Hawai'i
|ESPN2
|10:30 PM
|UT-Arlington / Tarleton
|Grand Canyon
|ESPN2
RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...