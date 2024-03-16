Missouri soccer suffers loss in first spring game

After over six months since the season finale, Mizzou soccer returned to action at Audrey J. Walton Stadium for the first match of the spring season.

Back on the pitch ️ pic.twitter.com/Z0nqvNAGVP — Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) March 16, 2024

While Mizzou fell to Central Missouri 1-0 after the Jennies scored in the final period, there was plenty more to this game than just the score.

Since the game is unofficial in the record books, there was no pomp and circumstance involved. Instead of two 45-minute halves, the spring season involves three 30-minute sessions. However, these dividers are still coined as “halves”, which seems quite illogical from a linguistic perspective.

Let’s talk about stadium upkeep first (or lack there of). Yes, this is just spring ball, so it’s possible some changes will be made before the regular season kicks off, but still... When I first got to the press box, I noticed a myriad of flies and other arthropods laying face up. These bugs were unable to survive the harsh winter, and there was no one at the field to keep them company.

When surveying the field, I noticed large patches of dead grass, the most egregious of which were small boxes in front of goals, showing where the keepers had been digging in all offseason.

When it came to the execution on the field, at some points it was as rough as the field itself. Many of the crosses and through-balls were off-target, with the in-game chemistry still shaping up for both squads. But the effort was there from both teams, including plenty of physical play around the box.

Mizzou controlled a majority of the offense, forcing Central Missouri into a plethora of turnovers. The Tigers led 5-0 in shots on goal after the second “half”, but the teams remained knotted at zero.

A southeast wind was an obvious factor, deterring long passes and making life hard on the team traveling north.

Central Missouri broke the tie in the third, scoring on their first shot. The goal came from No. 2 on the Jennies, but that player is nowhere to be found on the online roster.

With starting goaltender Bella Hollenbach out for the match, the time was split between Kate Phillips and transfer Kassidy Roshong. Phillips did not make a save, with Roshong making the only save while allowing one goal.

The Tigers put a total of 11 shots on net, including key opportunities from players like Brianna Buels and Leah Selm. Unfortunately for Mizzou, most of these shots were soft dribblers into the hands of Jennie goalkeeper Hayleigh Martin.

“We have to dig down and compete harder,” head coach Stefanie Golan said after the match.

While the Tigers couldn’t walk away with the win, it gave a first look to some of the potential impact players for the fall. One player who stood out on the defensive side was Morgan Meador.

After not playing her entire freshman year due to an ankle injury, Meador played the first forty minutes. Meador was a key piece of the back line that didn’t allow a shot for the first two “halves”.

“I haven’t played since last spring,” Meador said. “It’s really nice to finally be out there again with my teammates.”

Mizzou will have a two-week break, before traveling to play Saint Louis University in the opening of the Spring Cup on Thursday, April 4.