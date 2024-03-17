Black and Gold Spring Game Takeaways And Notes

Entering a 2024 season full of excitement and expectations given the returning roster and last year’s success, Mizzou took to Faurot Field for its annual Black and Gold spring scrimmage on Saturday.
The game largely followed a normal four-quarter format, with a running clock throughout. There were no live tackling or live kickoff/punt scenarios.
What We Saw
- Chris McClellan is all of 6-foot-3, 320 lbs. He’s an imposing presence to see from field level.
- Marquis Johnson looks great wearing the No. 2.
- None of the quarterbacks (Cook, Lock, Brown) were afraid to scramble in this game, partially because of the no-tackle rule but mostly because they all have some solid wheels.
- Nate Noel’s wiggle is real, and he looks incredibly comfortable receiving the ball out of the backfield.
- Neither offense was able to maintain many drives, which can be attributed to mix-and-match O-lines playing against some disruptive defensive lines.
- Team Black ran a pair of double-pass plays, and Curtis Luper even said that they wanted to run another but Kirby Moore shot it down.
- The secondary room is full of just as many top-tier athletes as the WR room. The group’s coverage downfield was stellar all game long.
- This receiving core really knows how to improvise when Cook scrambles outside of the pocket, an underrated and valuable trait when working with a QB that likes to escape.
- Brett Brown was not afraid to take deep shots in this game, and the freshman showed flashes of great potential with some solid throws.
- Marcus Clarke’s pass breakup on the end zone fade route to Theo Wease Jr. was perhaps my favorite play of the day:
Brett Brown tested Marcus Clarke with a fade to Theo Wease, but the former Miami transfer won this battle on 4th-and-goal. pic.twitter.com/tkZpsJS1O5— Parker Gillam (@gillam_parker) March 16, 2024
- Luke Bauer probably had the best punt of the day. The place kicking looked average at best and appears to be a work in progress.
- Without the services of Theo Wease, Mookie Cooper or Luther Burden, Cook heavily targeted Marquis Johnson on Team Black.
- A plethora of graduated Tigers, including Cody Schrader, Javon Foster, Xavier Delgado, Darius Robinson, Ennis Rakestraw, Harrison Mevis and Kris Abrams-Draine, were in attendance and honored at halftime.
- There was certainly some friendly jawing back-and-forth, as the two teams had a cold bath on the line. Marquis Johnson was hounded by Theo Wease and the Gold sideline every time he didn’t get a catch, and the DB room really lit into Wease after Clarke’s PBU. All in good fun, and it’s a sign of a team with great chemistry that knows it can continue to push itself further.
Major Takeaways
- Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll (as it has been foretold) complement each other phenomenally. With live tackling, that duo would have really shown off.
- The defensive lines dictated much of this game, taking advantage of some patchwork O-lines. Joe Moore, Ty Montgomery and Austin Firestone each had strong moments, but Florida transfer Chris McClellan was the star up front. This transfer class of D-linemen looks STRONG.
- Against one of the stronger WR corps in the nation, this secondary group really held its own and made some strong plays with the ball in the air. The notion that there will be a drop-off following the losses of Rakestraw and KAD may need to be revisited, as Marcus Clarke, Caleb Flagg, Toriano Pride Jr. and Ja’Marion Wayne really flashed.
- The kicking game still appears to be a point of contention for this program. Punting and place kicking are some of the weak points of this roster at the current moment, and it remains to be seen how those spots improve between now and the fall.
- On paper, this looks like a complete, deep football team. There will likely be some transfer portal additions to flesh out some of the depth chart, but this team appears to already be well-connected and ready to kick off fall camp. How they handle being the hunted rather the hunters remains to be seen.
Quotes To Note
- DJ Smith on Caleb Flagg, who won defensive MVP: “Ballhawk Flagg, man. I think that’s his sixth or seventh interception this spring camp. He’s a dynamic player for us. He’s gonna help us this fall, excited about him as well.”
- DJ Smith on the goal of the spring game: “Obviously, we want the guys to have fun. The guys have put in work for the past two, three and a half weeks. So, just to see them cut it loose and have fun and be into it and be excited at the end...overall skill development, individual player development is what we wanted to see, and I thought we saw that today.”
- DJ Smith on Darris Smith: “He flies around. He gets after it. He’s a physical football player. He loves the game of football. he got after it today. I was really excited to seem some flashes from him.”
- Curtis Luper on the roles of Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll: “We got some work to do, but they have the skillset that can fit with what we’re gonna do. We’re gonna flex those guys out and throw them the football. And all you have to do is just catch check downs, really. It’s all Cody did. He didn’t catch many vertical passes down the field.”
- Curtis Luper on the two double-pass plays: “We had one more. Since I was the head coach, I should’ve overruled Kirby {Moore} who overruled me...They’re a little easier to call when there’s not much really on the line.”
- Curtis Luper on Logan Reichert: “Logan’s gonna be a great football player for us at some point, but it’s really hard...Bruce Feldman will probably have him on his freaks list at some point.”
- Curtis Luper on Joshua Manning: “Just shows up to work every day. He’s a competitor. He’s a lunch pail type of guy.”
- Caleb Flagg on his growth throughout the spring: “I became more vocal. Coach {Corey} Batoon wanted us, the back end, the safeties, to be more vocal.”
- Caleb Flagg on playing against Missouri’s receiving corps: “It’s iron sharpening iron every day...we believe we got the best wide receivers in the nation.”
- Joshua Manning on how he’s staying patient amidst a veteran group of receivers ahead of him on the depth chart: “Just learning what I can. That’s very important. I feel like we have the best group in the country. I would feel a fool to not sit back and take advantage of all that advice.”
