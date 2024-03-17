Black and Gold Spring Game Takeaways And Notes

Entering a 2024 season full of excitement and expectations given the returning roster and last year’s success, Mizzou took to Faurot Field for its annual Black and Gold spring scrimmage on Saturday.

The game largely followed a normal four-quarter format, with a running clock throughout. There were no live tackling or live kickoff/punt scenarios.

What We Saw

Chris McClellan is all of 6-foot-3, 320 lbs. He’s an imposing presence to see from field level.

Marquis Johnson looks great wearing the No. 2.

None of the quarterbacks (Cook, Lock, Brown) were afraid to scramble in this game, partially because of the no-tackle rule but mostly because they all have some solid wheels.

Nate Noel’s wiggle is real, and he looks incredibly comfortable receiving the ball out of the backfield.

Neither offense was able to maintain many drives, which can be attributed to mix-and-match O-lines playing against some disruptive defensive lines.

Team Black ran a pair of double-pass plays, and Curtis Luper even said that they wanted to run another but Kirby Moore shot it down.

The secondary room is full of just as many top-tier athletes as the WR room. The group’s coverage downfield was stellar all game long.

This receiving core really knows how to improvise when Cook scrambles outside of the pocket, an underrated and valuable trait when working with a QB that likes to escape.

Brett Brown was not afraid to take deep shots in this game, and the freshman showed flashes of great potential with some solid throws.

Marcus Clarke’s pass breakup on the end zone fade route to Theo Wease Jr. was perhaps my favorite play of the day:

Brett Brown tested Marcus Clarke with a fade to Theo Wease, but the former Miami transfer won this battle on 4th-and-goal. pic.twitter.com/tkZpsJS1O5 — Parker Gillam (@gillam_parker) March 16, 2024

Luke Bauer probably had the best punt of the day. The place kicking looked average at best and appears to be a work in progress.

Without the services of Theo Wease, Mookie Cooper or Luther Burden, Cook heavily targeted Marquis Johnson on Team Black.

A plethora of graduated Tigers, including Cody Schrader, Javon Foster, Xavier Delgado, Darius Robinson, Ennis Rakestraw, Harrison Mevis and Kris Abrams-Draine, were in attendance and honored at halftime.

There was certainly some friendly jawing back-and-forth, as the two teams had a cold bath on the line. Marquis Johnson was hounded by Theo Wease and the Gold sideline every time he didn’t get a catch, and the DB room really lit into Wease after Clarke’s PBU. All in good fun, and it’s a sign of a team with great chemistry that knows it can continue to push itself further.

Major Takeaways

Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll (as it has been foretold) complement each other phenomenally. With live tackling, that duo would have really shown off.

The defensive lines dictated much of this game, taking advantage of some patchwork O-lines. Joe Moore, Ty Montgomery and Austin Firestone each had strong moments, but Florida transfer Chris McClellan was the star up front. This transfer class of D-linemen looks STRONG.

Against one of the stronger WR corps in the nation, this secondary group really held its own and made some strong plays with the ball in the air. The notion that there will be a drop-off following the losses of Rakestraw and KAD may need to be revisited, as Marcus Clarke, Caleb Flagg, Toriano Pride Jr. and Ja’Marion Wayne really flashed.

The kicking game still appears to be a point of contention for this program. Punting and place kicking are some of the weak points of this roster at the current moment, and it remains to be seen how those spots improve between now and the fall.

On paper, this looks like a complete, deep football team. There will likely be some transfer portal additions to flesh out some of the depth chart, but this team appears to already be well-connected and ready to kick off fall camp. How they handle being the hunted rather the hunters remains to be seen.

Quotes To Note