Tigers sweep, medal and debut at Yellow Jacket Outdoor Invitational

This fall, Missouri distance runner Austin Popplewell PRed on the sun-baked Gans Creek Cross Country hills.

“I think he has the potential to be really good,” teammate Ryder James said in September.

James was onto something.

Popplewell continued to strengthen his stride and set PR after PR in the 8K and 10K at the SEC and NCAA Midwest Region Cross Country Championships. This indoor season, he competed alongside a pack of gold Tigers in the 3K and 5K and, you guessed it, raced the fastest times of his career at the SEC championships.

This weekend, at the Tigers’ outdoor debut at Georgia Tech, Popplewell proved he’s “really good” once again when he placed first in the men’s 5K in 14:32.6 after leading through nearly every lap.

Popplewell wasn’t the only Tiger celebrating Saturday. Missouri earned 10 podium finishes and 21 top-10 finishes against several SEC rivals including Georgia, Auburn and Ole Miss.

Listen to today’s “Splits Second” recap to learn which other Tigers medaled, swept the podium and made their season (or collegiate) debuts!

Event audio of Emanuele Bellanova and Mitch Weber courtesy of MU Athletics, via X.