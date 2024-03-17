 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tigers sweep, medal and debut at Yellow Jacket Outdoor Invitational

Missouri opened its outdoor season with power as it competed against several SEC rivals in Atlanta.

By Abigail Klapatauskas
Skylar Coffey, who transferred from Tennessee this season, earned silver in the shot put and bronze in the discus to complete the Missouri men’s discus sweep at the Yellow Jacket Invitational Saturday, March 16 in Atlanta. (Photo from records)
Lily Dozier/Mizzou Athletics

This fall, Missouri distance runner Austin Popplewell PRed on the sun-baked Gans Creek Cross Country hills.

“I think he has the potential to be really good,” teammate Ryder James said in September.

James was onto something.

Popplewell continued to strengthen his stride and set PR after PR in the 8K and 10K at the SEC and NCAA Midwest Region Cross Country Championships. This indoor season, he competed alongside a pack of gold Tigers in the 3K and 5K and, you guessed it, raced the fastest times of his career at the SEC championships.

This weekend, at the Tigers’ outdoor debut at Georgia Tech, Popplewell proved he’s “really good” once again when he placed first in the men’s 5K in 14:32.6 after leading through nearly every lap.

Popplewell wasn’t the only Tiger celebrating Saturday. Missouri earned 10 podium finishes and 21 top-10 finishes against several SEC rivals including Georgia, Auburn and Ole Miss.

Listen to today’s “Splits Second” recap to learn which other Tigers medaled, swept the podium and made their season (or collegiate) debuts!

Event audio of Emanuele Bellanova and Mitch Weber courtesy of MU Athletics, via X.

